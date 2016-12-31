The 'Fix' Is In

After all, "if you can't trust a fix, what can you trust?"

When it becomes apparent that a country or a company is worried about itself, you should probably pay attention.

The world is worried about China.

Indeed, China is worried about China.

For three years running, we've seen bonds rally in January on flight to safety trades triggered by reverse taper tantrum flows, ECB QE front running, and jitters tied to outflows from China (in 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively).

Some observers have suggested that we could see a fourth straight January bond rally as investors question whether i) the post-election repricing of yields is overdone, and ii) whether recent dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) strength and changes made to the CFETS trade-weight RMB index portend more weakness ahead for the yuan (NYSEARCA:CYB) and thus more destabilizing capital outflows.

Click to enlarge

(Chart: Citi)

All of this is complicated by Beijing's efforts to rein in leverage and speculation by tightening liquidity and squeezing money markets.

(Chart: SocGen)

"Rumors" of the RMB breaking the key psychological level of $7 haven't helped sentiment.

Remember, China wants to devalue, but they want to do so on their own terms. That is, they want to avoid a sudden collapse which is why they're burning through their FX reserves to cushion the drop in the spot after the fix is adjusted weaker.

What all of the above suggests is that there's every reason to believe that the RMB continues to move lower against the USD from here and although that's desirable over the long-run as long as the trajectory can be controlled, the PBoC looks worried about the prospects of a near-term collapse.

This can be seen by comparing actual USDCNY fixings to forecasts. Here's some pretty interesting commentary out Friday from Citi (emphasis mine):

The fix has undershot model predictions over the past two weeks, and has not captured global FX moves as it had done since mid-February 2016. The result of sustained undershooting of model predictions has been to strengthen the RMB on a NEER basis, albeit to only a modest degree. The CFETS RMB index has gradually risen back to 95, after having dipped below 94 in mid November. This pattern lends credence to the view that higher USDCNY may be undesirable at this time. USDCNY is approaching the psychological level at 7 at a particularly sensitive time. Investors already anticipate a surge in demand for dollars as the $50,000/year retail quota for foreign currency purchases is reset at the turn of the year. Deterioration in sentiment based on poor price action may accelerate such USD demand. The consensus also fears that US policies under Donald Trump will fuel further USD strength and could specifically target China.

What you should take away from that is that it's not just the cynics who are worried that China will continue to cast a pall over global markets. That is, the seemingly incessant banter about China triggering a global panic doesn't just emanate from wounded bears looking for something (anything) to validate their dour outlook on markets.

Rather, the above suggests that China is worried about itself and is taking steps (e.g. using the USDCNY fix to keep a lid on depreciation expectations) to guard against a veritable FX meltdown.

The question, as always, is whether policymakers have the fire power and/or the gumption to fight the good fight.

I'll close with a quote from the Cohen Brothers' classic "Miller's Crossing":

It's gettin' so a businessman can't expect no return from a fixed fight. Now, if you can't trust a fix, what can you trust? For a good return, you gotta go bettin' on chance - and then you're back with anarchy, right back in the jungle.

