Mediaset: Don't Bet On Vivendi's Moves

In Brief

Mediaset (OTC:MDIEF) (OTCPK:MDIUY) shares have surged by 80% as Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF) (OTCPK:VIVHY) increased its stake from 3.5% to just below 30%. Investors are betting on a takeover, but I find this bet to be unattractive. On one side, I don't think Vivendi will actually place a bid for the whole company at these prices, given the problems Mediaset is facing. On the other side, political pressures and regulatory actions could be an obstacle for Vivendi's plans. Nonetheless, I wouldn't short Mediaset, as an eventual battle between Fininvest and Vivendi could be destructive for my position.

What's happening

Investors who have bought Mediaset in the last few months are very happy. After I closed my short, the stock has basically doubled. Not as a result of improvements in the fundamentals, but only thanks to Vivendi and the confused set of moves they have put in place so far.

I tried to understand the reasons behind the hostile takeover on Mediaset and I identified a few alternatives. When I wrote the second of my bearish articles on Mediaset, a reader suggested that Vivendi was trying to hammer down the stock price and preparing for a hostile takeover (great call).

On one side I doubt that Vivendi is actually interested in the pay-per-view division of Mediaset, which is a losing division that is exposed to the fierce competition from Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) (OTCQX:BSYBF), the current market leader, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and pirate streaming. On the other side, I see no alternatives to further consolidation for an industry that is facing increasing challenges. While the free-on-air channels may be less exposed to these threats, the pay-per-view segments are all exposed to the threat of a resurgence of piracy, fueled by the improvement in internet connection speed and the diffusion of the smart TV.

Therefore Vivendi's interest for Mediaset Premium is seen by many as an excuse to have the possibility to hammer down the stock price of Mediaset and start a hostile takeover at a more attractive level.

Vivendi has started to accumulate shares a few weeks ago and the percentage of shares they own is still below 30% of the total, against roughly 40% controlled by Fininvest. When it will reach a 30% ownership, the company will have to place a takeover bid for the whole company, according to Italian law. Fininvest, in response to the increasing number of shares under Vivendi's control, has increased its position in the stock and now owns approximately 40% of outstanding shares. The only reason why Fininvest has not bought more shares is that the Italian law does not allow them to buy more than 5% a year - if they do, they have to place a takeover bid for the whole company. Should Vivendi place a takeover bid on Mediaset, I am sure that Fininvest would not wait on the sidelines. This would make the takeover very costly for Vivendi, and I think they'd better avoid overpaying for this acquisition, given the general state of the broadcasting industry and the several problems it is facing.

A Few Thoughts on Valuation

The most obvious thing investors have done is to compare Mediaset to Sky. Mediaset is trading at an Price/Sales of 1.36, while Twenty-First Century Fox's (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) bid for Sky implies a Price/Sales ratio of 1.54. Only a 13% premium when Sky has the advantage of being a market leader, is better diversified (it operates in 5 countries), is showing good top line growth and enjoys much better margins. Mediaset remains a troubled company with the Premium division in constant loss, it's geographically concentrated (2 thirds of the revenue depend on Italy and one third on Spain) and hasn't shown a decent profit for years. Being honest, the comparison is more difficult than we might initially think. Not only because the two business models are different, but also because of the much higher leverage of Sky in comparison to Mediaset. In terms of EV/EBITDA, Mediaset's discount is still huge, but as I said, we have to consider the troubled position of Mediaset Premium, the different levels of geographical concentration, the different marginality and the different competitive position.

Mediaset Sky Market Cap 4870 18500 Minority Interest 590 0 Debt 1289 13969 Cash and Cash Eq. 277 2349 TTM Revenue 3580 11965 EV 6472 30120 TTM Adj. EBITDA 1387.4 2276 Price/Sales 1.36 1.55 EV/EBITDA 4.66 13.23 Click to enlarge

Author's calculations

Mediaset could look cheap according to some metrics and in comparison to Sky or other peers. But it's cheap for a reason. The main problem is Mediaset Premium, a losing division that accounts for almost 20% of Revenue. Unless Vivendi is able to sell the division to someone else, which is very unlikely, earnings will keep suffering. They were the first to refuse the purchase after signing a contract, they publicly declared that the division is like a Fiat Panda and not a Ferrari, so why should anybody want to buy it now? On the other side, I don't think there is anything that Vivendi can do to unlock Mediaset Premium. Competition with Sky won't be easier, Netflix will still be a growing reality with a scale advantage given by its global operations, pirate streaming will still be on the rise, helped by the increasing diffusion of the Smart TV.

Mediaset Premium is a result of big and risky investments in sport rights, original content and even advertising, which have been unsuccessful. Competition with Sky, Netflix and pirate streaming remains a problem. The free-on-air business remains solid, but unless Vivendi can find a way to neutralize Mediaset Premium's losses, the current market valuation is already too high.

What can go wrong

The Italian prime minister Paolo Gentiloni declared:

"The government is aware that (Mediaset) operates in an important sector but it does not have and cannot activate any instrument. We have to take this statement with a grain of salt. Berlusconi remains a politically strong personality and its party "Forza Italia" has many representatives in both chambers of the Italian Parliament. The party could exert some political pressure and manage to obtain something that Mediaset could use against Vivendi. Berlusconi's conflict of interest has been widely discussed and is probably known in all the western world. Part of the political success of Berlusconi is, according to many, a result of the control he has over important media. I am sure that Berlusconi will do whatever it takes to defend the control of Mediaset, which remains very important for its political activity. On the other side, Vivendi will have to respond to allegations of market manipulations, to the violation of a binding contract and several other lawsuits started by Mediaset and Fininvest. An helping hand could be offered by AGCom, the regulator and competition authority for the communication industries in Italy. Mediaset board has approved a motion to file a complaint with AGCOM against Vivendi's "violation of sector regulations".

In particular, Mediaset cited a violation of the article 43 comma 11 of the "Testo unico dei servizi di media audiovisivi e radiofonici", which regulates dominant positions. I will translate it for you:

"The enterprises (…) whose revenue in the electronic communication sector (…) is above 40% of the total revenue of that sector, cannot generate more than 10% of the total revenue in the integrated system of communications.

This can be an obstacle, since Vivendi has a 24.6% participation in Telecom Italia, a diversified telecommunication company in Italy, with a leading position in telephony, internet and mobile services.

While the battle is open, we should not underestimate the political weapons that Mediaset has at its disposal and the possibility that Vivendi incurs in sanctions due to its behavior. Since there could actually be a violation of industry regulations, the AGCom could offer an helping hand. Telecom Italia and Mediaset are also direct competitors, since they both run operations in video entertainment. While this is Mediaset's core business, Telecom Italia offers an on-demand video service called TIMvision, which competes with Mediaset's Infinity.

Takeaway

I think the risk/reward is not favorable on either side. I don't think Vivendi will place a takeover bid in the current situation, since it shows that Mediaset is already expensive and could become even much more expensive than Sky in case of a battle with Fininvest, which would be absurd. Even if they wanted to place a bid and start a battle with Fininvest, I think they would wait for a substantially lower price. On the other side, if Vivendi stepped back or AGCom intervened and blocked the takeover, Mediaset would fall back to where it was trading before the whole story began, which is roughly 40% lower than the current levels.

Nonetheless, Vivendi could be willing to pay a high price if management thought they can unlock Mediaset Premium. If the several lawsuits and allegations don't generate any positive outcome for Mediaset, Vivendi will have the green light. Moreover it's not 100% sure that Fininvest will try to outbid in case of an offer.

I think investors should stay away from Mediaset, since there are too many risks on both the long and short sides. The price could go up or down by 40% or more in a matter of days. Too much volatility, too many doubts. It is simply not worth it.

