BP Is On The Upswing

BP Plc (NYSE:BP), short for British Petroleum, is one major oil company I've shied away from for a while. Part of that was due to the company's liabilities from the Macondo spill in the Gulf of Mexico, and another was because BP tended to grow production more slowly than other names, particularly during the boom times when the price of oil was higher.

Those boom times are over, and the most important factor now, in my opinion, is whether an oil company is able to maintain even cash flow, not at yesterday's prices, but at today's prices. While BP has had some trouble with that in 2016, not least of which was related to the Gulf of Mexico settlement payments, management has made some impressive changes to its business, and plans to be cash flow neutral in 2017, assuming $50-$55 Brent Crude and excluding Gulf of Mexico payments.

This article takes a look at how BP was able to turn things around, and what investors can expect going forward.

Reigning it in

This chart doesn't show much, but it clearly demonstrates that BP's new projects have low development costs and high margins. This, coupled with very effective operational cost and capital expenditure management which we've seen throughout the industry, is leading to a much-improved cash flow picture next year.

How is that? Well, BP has a wide array of capital projects, varying in both geography and hydrocarbons, including LNG, conventional gas, tight gas and conventional crude oil. One thing that stands out to me, however, is that very many of them are brownfield, offshore developments in proven locations, and often at very shallow depths. It's no surprise, then, that the development costs are going to be low and that the margins are going to be high.

In most of these new projects, BP is one of several operating partners, and ownership is spread across about a dozen projects, which further spreads risk. This is a very conservative approach. Given the current paradigm in the energy industry, I like this approach. BP is mostly batting for singles and doubles in collaborative shallow-water and smaller projects. This is refreshing in a time when several other big oil companies are embroiled in huge 'megaprojects' whose costs have already ballooned well out of budget (for example, Kashagan and Gorgon just to name a few).

I counted a good handful of projects getting done in 2017. The Clair Ridge North Sea shallow water development, which will produce an additional 100,000 barrels per day, includes two bridge-linked shallow water platforms, new development wells and a brownfield terminal modification.

In Trinidad, the Juniper field improvements, of which BP owns 70%, will produce another 95 thousand BOE of liquefied natural gas. This includes 5 subsea wells, which will send dry gas to the Mahogany B hub. This is another shallow-water, brownfield project.

BP will also open up an onshore tight gas field in Oman, which should ultimately produce 200,000 boe per day. That is also expected to be completed this year, and BP owns 60% of that venture. Successful economics here could lead to further developments later on.

In Australia, BP will complete its Persephone offshore LNG project, of which it owns a 16.67% interest. This includes two wells with a subsea tieback to the North Rankin processing facility. The wells will also be at a shallow depth of 415 feet below sea level.

Also this year, in the West Nile Delta, BP will complete its nine-well Taurus/Libra subsea development, also at shallow depths. BP owns 83% of this venture, and it will produce 100,000 boe per day of conventional gas.

For the reasons I've indicated in paragraphs above, I think BP's shallow-water, brownfield focus in 2017 is highly appropriate. This might not be the most exciting growth backlog, but it allows for low cost and higher margin developments, which is exactly what the doctor ordered in this environment.

About the dividend

Despite a yield of 6.43%, which would normally be very high for an integrated 'mega cap,' BP should be able to maintain its existing payout of $2.40 per year.

Here we can see that, after $7 billion in operating cost reductions since 2015, and around $16 billion of capital expenditure, BP should be able to balance its sources and uses of cash, including the dividend. This is not including continuing Gulf of Mexico oil spill payouts, which will continue to be a drain on finances for the next few years, but a final settlement of over $15 billion was reached on Macondo last year, and the company has been making steady payments on that since before then. With $25 billion sitting in cash, I'm not particularly worried about BP's dividend or capital program, in 2017 or after. For what it's worth, Moody's also put BP's credit rating at 'stable' with a positive outlook.

A solid buy

Although shares are now at 52 week highs, a big-picture look at BP shows that there is still plenty of upside and that this is a good name for a slow recovery in crude oil. BP has demonstrated that it is fully capable of maintaining its business in a $50-$55 Brent environment. That's about as much as anyone can ask from an energy company at this time.

While BP isn't my favorite 'mega cap' integrated energy company (Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is), I do believe BP is a solid buy right now, that is if you are interested in adding shares of this energy company.