Goldcorp: Set To Soar Higher In 2017

Goldcorp’s earnings growth will also be aided by its focus on delivering sustainable cost savings, which will lead to long-term growth in the stock price.

Goldcorp will take advantage of higher gold prices by posting earnings growth of 93% next year, which can result in upside of 70% in 2017.

Due to rising demand in China and India, gold prices will gain over 32% to hit $1,500/ounce by 2020 from the current levels, which is a tailwind for Goldcorp.

Goldcorp will benefit from an improvement in gold prices in 2017 as higher demand and lower production of the commodity will lead to earnings growth.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) looks like a good bet going forward as the company has been able to successfully lower costs of late, which will allow it to take advantage of the improving demand-supply dynamics in the gold market. In this article, we will take a look at the reasons why Goldcorp is capable of delivering more upside going forward, and how much upside should investors exactly expect.

Expect strong gold prices in the long run

A continued decline in the gold output across the world, particularly in the United States, will be a tailwind for gold pricing due to an increase in gold demand. According to BMI Research, gold production across the globe will increase only 8% to 106 million ounces by 2020 from 98.4 million ounces in 2016. These numbers compare to a growth of 12% in gold output from 86.5 million ounces to 96.5 million ounces between 2012 and 2015.

Thus, gold output is expected to slow down going forward. This is because most of the mines attained peak production in 2015. Also, the discovery of new mines and weak investments in gold mines due to weak gold prices until last year will also lead to lower gold output in the future. As such, the report expects the gold output in the United States to decline by more than 3% to 6.2 million ounces of gold by 2020 from 6.4 million ounces in 2016. This is illustrated in the table below.

Click to enlarge

Source: BMI Research

On the other hand, the demand for gold continues to increase, particularly in Asia, due to rapid GDP growth, urbanization, and an increase in the disposable income and savings. According to Business Standard, the annual demand for gold in India will exceed 1,200 tons by 2020, representing an increase of 33% from the current levels. A key reason behind this growth in gold demand is that approximately 150 million weddings will be held between 2010 and 2020.

Additionally, gold demand will remain strong in China as well due to an increasing middle-class population that like to own gold for jewelry and investment. According to Blanchard, the middle-class population will grow more than 67% to 500 million by 2020 in China, which will lead to higher gold ownership. Therefore, due to an increase in demand in China and India, Blanchard expects gold prices to gain over 32% to hit $1,500 per ounce by 2020 from the current level of $1,134 an ounce.

Due to this rapid rise in gold prices, it is likely that Goldcorp will be able to further improve its bottom line performance going forward, especially as it lowers its costs.

Better gold pricing will lead to higher earnings

As a result of an increase in gold prices, Goldcorp's earnings will grow substantially in 2017 as its revenue picks up pace. In fact, according to estimates, Goldcorp's earnings will increase around 93% in 2017 to $0.56 per share, driven by a 12% jump in revenue. Due to such a substantial rise in the company's earnings, Goldcorp's stock price will rise in an impressive manner since its trailing price to earnings ratio stands at 44.

If Goldcorp maintains its P/E ratio going forward on the back of better gold pricing, its stock price in 2017 should rise to $24 per share, which means an upside of over 70%. Now, if we take a look at the sales forecast, investors can expect an increase in Goldcorp's stock price due to higher sales. For instance, due to a price to sales ratio of 3.21, Goldcorp has a market capitalization of $11.8 billion as it has generated sales of $3.7 billion in the past twelve months.

Therefore, as the company's revenue rises to $4.16 billion next year and its price to sales ratio remains constant, the company's market capitalization will rise to $13.4 billion. This translates into upside of at least 14%. Hence, going into the New Year, Goldcorp remains a good bet as it has a wide upside range. More importantly, I believe that Goldcorp will deliver strong upside since its lower costs will lead to higher earnings.

Cost efficiency initiatives will improve the bottom line

Due to its cost-reduction moves and higher precious metal pricing, Goldcorp has been able to bring about a strong turnaround in its bottom line. For instance, for the fourth quarter of the year, Goldcorp is expected to report earnings of $0.12 per share as compared to a loss of $0.15 per share in the year-ago period.

This significant improvement in the bottom line will be driven by its focus on reducing operating costs. For instance, Goldcorp's all-in sustaining costs in the last-reported quarter came in at $812 per ounce, a reduction of 5% as compared to all-in sustaining costs of $858 per ounce in the third quarter of 2015.

This reduction in the operating costs can be credited to its cost-efficiency initiatives such as reduction of low margin ore, productivity improvements, improved capital efficiency, and higher output from high-grade ore at mines. These strategic initiatives are increasing Goldcorp's bottom line because they are helping the company reduce its stripping costs. This is because the higher grade ore leads to less waste stripping, which leads to lower stripping expenses.

As a result of these cost-efficiency initiatives, Goldcorp has achieved roughly 60% of its targeted $250 million in sustainable annual efficiency savings so far this year. In fact, Goldcorp has identified $35 million of additional efficiency savings as it completes a comprehensive performance improvement initiative at its Porcupine site. On account of these cost-efficiency initiatives, Goldcorp now anticipates its cash costs to come in the range of $500 per ounce to $575 an ounce for the year as compared to cash costs of $605 per ounce in 2015.

What's more, the company has reduced its sustainable capital expenditure on the back of infrastructure improvements and efficient drilling. The consolidation of the path of ore in the Red Lake mill, for example, will lead to a significant decline in the operating and maintenance expenses. This is because the company is placing the number one shaft on care and maintenance while shutting down the Red Lake mill in the first quarter of 2017.

After that, Goldcorp is expected to place the Campbell shaft on care and maintenance in the second quarter of 2017. This process will help the company consolidate the path of ore from the mined stope to surface from four shafts to two, resulting in significant decline in the operating and maintenance expenditure.

On the other hand, Goldcorp's average realized price per ounce of gold was $1,301 for the first nine months of the year. If Goldcorp can hold on to its current level of all-in sustaining costs of $812 per ounce, the company can witness a significant improvement in the margins. In the last reported quarter, its operating margin was $521 an ounce.

As such, its adjusted cash flow from operations during the quarter increased to $341 million, up significantly from $234 million in operating cash flow in the same quarter last year. In fact, the higher cash flow from operation helped Goldcorp generate free cash flow of $105 million after spending $148 million on capital expenditure and $14 million on the dividend last quarter.

Moreover, due to its cost-reduction initiatives, Goldcorp will benefit from an improvement in gold prices in the long run as discussed below.

Conclusion

Goldcorp's focus on reducing costs and increasing the output will bode well for the company in the long run, especially as gold prices improve. An increase in gold demand from Asia, along with constrained mine supply, will lead to better gold pricing, which will help Goldcorp get better and deliver upside going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.