Weather Will Not Allow Wheat Price To Decrease

This December is characterized by almost complete lack of snow cover in the agricultural fields of the States of Kansas, Oklahoma and Colorado - the key winter wheat states in the country:

Snow cover protects wheat when the temperature dips below 30 degrees Fahrenheit. Unfortunately, this temperature is forecasted in the United States for the next two weeks.

According to weather.com, in the period till January 8, air temperature in the mentioned states will drop tо 30 degrees Fahrenheit:

And at night, the temperature may even drop below 20 degrees Fahrenheit:

Considering that wheat crops are not protected by the snow cover, the low temperatures, in case they last long enough, will cause irreparable damage to the crops.

It is worth adding that the autumn period in the United States was characterized by dry weather in the key winter wheat regions, which worsened the condition of crops in the mentioned states. As a result, according to the latest USDA estimates, the aggregate share of the winter wheat crops in "good" and "excellent" condition is 52% in Kansas, 53% in Oklahoma and 47% in Colorado. At that, the similar average indicator for all states is 58%. Thus, the current condition of the winter wheat crops in the key states is relatively vulnerable to frost damage.

Considering that, according to the unofficial USDA evaluation, the wheat planted areas in the United States in 17/18 will reach the lowest level since 1919, the current weather risks mean increased likelihood of reducing the wheat harvest in the United States next year.

From the technical point of view, in my opinion, the wheat market is not attractive for selling. From October till the present moment, wheat futures tested the strength of $3.90 price three times. For the last time, March wheat futures contract tested the $3.90 price on December 23, which was followed by a quick reverse of 20 cents up:

In my opinion, it proved once again that the price of $3.90 is a strong support level, below which the futures price is not likely to fall in the near term, given the described weather problems.

Conclusion

So, I believe that the likelihood of the March wheat futures price below $3.90 in the coming month is very small. Given this prediction, a trading strategy based on selling the wheat put options is probably worth considering.