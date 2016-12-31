Dividend Champions For January 2017

The Dividend Champions spreadsheet and PDF have been updated through 12/30/16 and are available here. Note that all references to Champions mean companies that have paid higher dividends for at least 25 straight years; Contenders have streaks of 10-24 years; and Challengers have streaks of 5-9 years. "CCC" refers to the universe of Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.

New Year: New Columns, New Formulas

As I do at the end of each year, I have inserted a new column AP to show the total (regular) dividends paid by each company during the year. This, in turn, leads to new formulas for the 1-, 3-, 5-, and 10-year DGRs (Dividend Growth Rates) in columns AL to AO, using the 2016 totals instead of the 2015 payments, comparing 2016 amounts to totals paid in 2015, 2013, 2011, and 2006, respectively, instead of the previous years. Additionally, column BJ now shows the totals paid for 18 years (1999-2016), rather than 17. The second new column ((NYSE:BK)) shows the percentage increase for 2016 over 2015 and extends the range of the Mean (Simple Average) in column CB and the resulting Standard Deviation found in column CC. Finally, the Dividend Growth Model in columns CH to CN has been updated to cover the 2017-2021 period.

After the CCC universe shrunk to 764 companies in November, it expanded slightly, to finish the year at 768 companies, with the latest month accounting for 7 new Challengers, 3 deletions and 4 promotions. The Near Challengers listing picked up 7 "NEW" notations (in Appendix B on the Notes tab), bringing the number of Near-Challengers to 117, down from 119 last month, still well below the record of 281 companies in September 2014. After November's action saw the average price of CCC stocks rise by $4.21, that figure climbed another $1.43 in December. The average "age" of the dividend streaks remained at 13.9 years, the average yield decreased from 2.68% to 2.61%, and the average of the Most Recent Increases moved from 8.27% from 8.45%.

For the year, the average price of the CCC stocks rose by 15.49%, from $57.34 to $66.22, while the yield fell from 3.23% to 2.61% and the average Most Recent Increase dropped from 9.44% to 8.45%. Note that these averages are only approximations, since companies were being added and deleted throughout the year. (The averages for the 768 companies at year-end were for an 8.8% increase in 2016 payments over 2015 payments, which demonstrates the difference between year-over-year changes and "most recent" changes, which occurred at widely varying dates.) Although there was a net gain in the CCC "universe" of just 15 companies, there were 121 Additions and 106 Deletions, dropping the "success rate" to 87.9%, but I hope to discuss this "anomaly" in a separate article.

As always, please use the CCC only as a starting point for more in-depth research. Feel free to leave any suggestions in the Comment area below.

Quick Summary

The Summary tab includes a table comparing the composite numbers from the latest update to those from the previous month and the end of the previous year. Below that is a summary of the latest month's activity, in terms of companies added, deleted, or promoted. That is reflected below:

Quick Summary: 12/30/16 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 108 227 433 768 Ave. No. of Years 41.3 15.6 6.2 13.9 Average Price 82.84 72.43 58.82 66.22 Average % Yield 2.33 2.64 2.67 2.61 Ave. MR % Increase 6.02 7.47 10.02 8.45 11/30/16 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 107 226 431 764 Ave. No. of Years 41.4 15.5 6.1 13.9 Average Price 80.96 71.62 57.19 64.79 Average % Yield 2.40 2.71 2.73 2.68 Ave. MR % Increase 6.06 7.47 9.66 8.27 12/31/15 Champions Contenders Challengers Total No. of Companies 107 250 396 753 Ave. No. of Years 41.0 14.9 5.8 13.8 Average Price 69.72 63.23 50.28 57.34 Average % Yield 2.76 3.21 3.37 3.23 Ave. MR % Increase 6.76 7.81 11.96 9.44 MR = Most Recent Additions: Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE:ADC) to Challengers Apollo Bancorp Inc. (OTCPK:APLO) to Challengers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) to Challengers Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Challengers Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) to Challengers Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Challengers Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Challengers Deletions: Corrections Corp of America (NYSE:CXW) from Challengers Post Properties Inc. (NYSE:PPS) from Challengers Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) from Contenders Promotions: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) from Contender to Champion Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) from Challenger to Contender HEICO Corp. (NYSE:HEI) from Challenger to Contender Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI) from Challenger to Contender Click to enlarge

Every Picture Tells a Story

As a bonus, I'm inserting one of Chuck Carnevale's F.A.S.T. Graphs below, highlighting one of the companies listed above. When the price line is in the green area, it suggests possible undervaluation.

