IP Banking Research Positions For 2017: Interest Rates, Earnings And Trump

IP Banking Research has contributed nearly 150 articles since joining Seeking Alpha in 2014. Since the beginning the focus of these submissions has been on the major financial institutions in the U.S. While many of our top authors have a long list of primary focus tickers, IP Banking Research has a clear focus.

Carolyn Pairitz (CP): How would you describe your investing philosophy, broadly speaking?

IP Banking Research (IPBR): I am probably more akin to a value investor in the traditional sense and base my investment decisions on fundamental analysis. I believe that to truly gain a competitive advantage in the markets - one needs to develop superior level of expertise in the chosen sector. For me it is financials vertical and primarily focusing on the top 100 global banks.

My approach is extremely detailed, granular and very disciplined (and thus focus on limited number of securities) - I build predictive financial models for all my investments that capture key outputs like capital, credit losses, EPS and revenue (and back-test these quarterly). I track every publicly available piece of information on relevant stocks, listen-in to all earnings calls and conferences and read copious volume of financial data (e.g. 10-K releases). I also watch the industry dynamics very carefully (e.g. regulation, CCAR developments, competitive dynamics) and back-test senior executives assertions and forecasts.

I pay very little attention to the sell-side aside from checking in the rationale for my positions.

It is hard work but it pays off handsomely (sometimes!).

In terms of "practalizing" my investments in this vertical - depending on market conditions, I would utilize various options' strategies including covered calls, selling puts and short and long-term options whether on particular securities or ETFs.

My detailed analysis provides me the comfort to make decisions based on a very clear rationale. The advantage of being very nimble as an investor allows me to take advantage of very attractive opportunities in this space (e.g. long-term call options on large banks in February 2016).

CP: That is a very detailed approach! What brought you to cover the financial sector?

IPBR: I had the "privilege" of providing (non-technical) consulting services to banks just before and during the last financial crisis. I have seen the "excesses" first-hand and the regulatory response and how far the pendulum swung back the other way. I have an extensive network of senior banking executives and I still think (and tell them so) that many bankers are still way overpaid for the kind of work they deliver. You could say I am a banking insider but I do not necessarily drink from the corporate kool aid.

To sum it up - I have a solid understanding how banks really work these days and thus believe I have a competitive advantage and can deliver alpha.

CP: As we approach 2017, what are the major themes to look out for and are you bullish or bearish on the financial sector?

IPBR: There are multiple themes to consider for in 2017.

U.S. vs. European banks

Interest rates directions and pace

When will the Credit cycle turn?

Investment banking and trading income outlook

Regulation and the potential in-orderly repeal of Dodd-Frank

Cost as a battle ground for the industry (automation and compliance costs)

Capital returns and dividends

Cost of equity for banks in post-GFC world?

Are banks potentially the next dividend growth investments?

At a very basic level - the main risk with banks is a permanent loss of capital and dilution risk. Anyone who held Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or Citigroup (NYSE:C) through the crisis would understand that point very well. Given the capital and liquidity position of the banks these days, I believe this is a remote possibility. The reasons for my assertion are readily apparent - the large banks' assets are substantially safer, the (regulatory-prescribed) risk-management methodologies are extremely tight and the banks hold huge buffers of capital and liquidity. All of the above substantially reduces the risk of a permanent loss of capital. While noting in life is certain, it would have to be a crisis of biblical proportions to take the U.S. banking system down once again.

CP: But what about delivering earnings?

IPBR: As I noted in my many articles, the potential for positive operating leverage for the large U.S. banks is huge. These are essentially fixed costs businesses and a large proportion of the marginal revenue (e.g. interest rates and trading income) would fall straight to the bottom-line. In a normalized macro environment, the large U.S. banks should be able to earn above 15% RoTCE. I also believe that in the long term, the cost of equity for U.S. banks will reduce - so in essence, I do believe that U.S. banks, over time, could and should trade at between 1.5x to 2x tangible book value. Clearly, there is much room to run but of course, near term, it is all dependent on how the macro environment develops.

CP: Did your outlook for financials change when Trump was elected in November?

IPBR: Of course, it is a game-changer and instantaneously I raised my target price for my key holdings.

I would emphasize though that it is still very early days - while direction of travel is clearly positive for financials (and broader economy), it is too early to be conclusive on the Trump presidency.

I expect 2017 to be extremely volatile for banks - and I will endeavor to capitalize on the volatility.

CP: What would you like to see from the heads of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) in 2017?

IPBR: Conduct issues and risks are exceptionally challenging to box - it can be symbiotic of a broader problematic organizational culture.

I think WFC's new management gets this and knows that it cannot afford to slip again. In my view, this will not have a material long-term impact on the value of the firm. Having said that, in the short term, it will likely distract management attention and will be a relatively expensive exercise to manage (increased compliance costs and opportunity costs).

CP: Beyond the U.S., which economy/country will you be keeping an eye on in 2017?

IPBR: Europe is extremely interesting as many of the European banks are trading at distressed levels. There are some exceptionally interesting opportunities there - albeit some are somewhat speculative others are very safe and high-yielding securities.

The banking fixed-income space also presents interesting opportunities (although I have not covered it extensively in Seeking Alpha).

Emerging Markets (EM) are also out of favor at this juncture - but these are potentially very attractive markets in the long term (so some potentially exceptionally good prices for securities at the moment).

I currently would veer away from Australian banks given the huge exposure to the mortgage market and "bubble-like" conditions.

CP: What catalysts will you be watching in the new year?

IPBR: Interest rates, interest rates and interest rates.

Rates are key of course but not just their absolute levels - also the broader economic context and indications they provide. As a general rule, a steep yield curve is bullish for banks.

Secondly, I would closely watch developments in FICC - if the current upswing in trading income sustains in 2017, it means that the top 5 players are substantially under-valued. The key question of secular versus seasonal decline will finally be answered conclusively.

Another key item to watch is the proverbial regulatory pendulum and especially CCAR and Dodd-Frank amendments.

In terms of dark clouds on the horizon - one must begin to look out for the inevitable turning of the Credit cycle and avoid the flash points (commercial real estate, car loans etc.).

CP: What is your highest conviction pick heading into the new year and why?

IPBR: BAC still looks extremely attractive even with recent melt-up. It is essentially a (positive) perfect storm for Mr. Moynihan as recent developments hugely benefit its retail bank with its monstrous deposit-gathering franchise as well as in its U.S. focused corporate bank (both banking and markets divisions). Not to mention the potential for substantial corporate income tax cuts.

It has truly been a coiled spring - and it has just been released. If the Trump reflation trade continues as expected - the stock could easily hit $30 in 2017.

The risk is of course the re-tracing back of interest rates lower and its broader macro indications. It is a very dynamic environment, but there is clearly much optimism in the markets (misguided or not).

There are of course many other opportunities that offer a different risk-reward outcome - but I shall leave these for future articles.

CP: Why did you start writing for Seeking Alpha and can you describe your experience to date? Who do you follow on Seeking Alpha?

IPBR: I essentially write in Seeking Alpha to stress-test my investments thesis and it has been an exceptionally enriching experience. There are many readers, contributors and commenters that have great knowledge about banking, investments and general portfolio risk management. I have learned a lot from the comments section and reading other contributors' work as well.

