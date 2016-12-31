3 Reasons To Dump Forward Guidance

Expect another policy-created era of stagflation near the end of President-elect Trump's first term.

Forward guidance, a Fed description of its public plan for future values of the policy rate, introduced by the Bernanke Fed during the Crisis, was a necessary idea at the time. The reason for forward guidance was that the Fed's single policy instrument, the fed funds rate, had reached its zero lower bound. The Fed thus found it necessary, in extremus, to add two new arrows to the policy quiver.

But the Crisis has ended, and with it, the desirability of more than one weapon. There are three unnecessary, undesirable problems created by forward guidance.

Forward guidance allows the Fed to obfuscate. Forward guidance places an upper bound on the policy rate. Forward guidance creates an unintended sort-run stimulus.

Let's lay it to rest.

Why forward guidance was born

The Financial Crisis was created by the combined irresponsibility of Congress and financial institutions. Congress pressured the housing agencies, Fannie (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie (OTCQB:FMCC), to weaken standards for mortgage qualification. The banks jumped at the chance to securitize the resulting flood of new mortgages, leading to the financial collapse.

Congress compounded this irresponsible act by another, cutting off fiscal policy expansion during the worst recession since the depression. The sanctimonious Congressional claim of the moment was fiscal austerity and responsibility. The reality was thwarting the economic recovery efforts of the Democrat incumbent.

The Fed rapidly exhausted its existing policy measures in the face of the enormous responsibility placed solely on its shoulders. The Fed funds rate (the rate banks charge each other for overnight money) had reached its proper lower bound of zero. (Current Japanese and Eurozone negative interest rate policies notwithstanding.) Aware that further stimulus was still desperately needed, the Fed introduced two new weapons.

First, to further increase liquidity, the Fed introduced quantitative easing (purchase of low-risk instruments other than Treasury securities) and then, to minimize damage from forcing banks to carry the excess reserves used to acquire the additional securities, introduced a quid pro quo for banks - payment of interest on excess reserves, the Fed's first new policy instrument.

Realizing that quantitative easing was having less effect than desired, the Fed identified the reason. The financial system was unsure of the extent of the Fed's resolve. Might monetary policy be reversed at the slightest hint of an economic rebound? If this investor fear was realized, any investor decision to expand production would rapidly prove unprofitable. So, investors sat on their hands.

To further encourage investors, the Fed realized that it would have to commit to future easing. Thus, the birth of forward guidance. From the beginning, forward guidance introduced undesirable uncertainty into policy. Rather than making a specific duration commitment - say a one-year term for a zero policy rate - the Fed left the term of the forward guidance uncertain.

In the following analysis, it is useful to note that the compelling reasons for dropping forward guidance did not apply during the zero-interest-rate regime. Thus, the case for discarding forward guidance is about a year old.

The first of forward guidance's negative effects: A Fed escape from responsibility

The worst adverse effect of forward guidance is this. It permits the Fed to procrastinate. The difference between a single fed funds rate instrument and forward guidance was manifest during the past year. Having roiled the markets in December of 2015 with the initial policy rate increase and new forward guidance: quarterly 25 basis point increases in the policy rate, quarterly, during the following year; the Fed abrogated its commitment three times during the following year, artificially generating stock market stimulus with these policy surprises.

Using the Fed's favorite excuse for dithering, necessary sensitivity to incoming data, the Fed used every blip in the numbers related to economic performance, no matter how insignificant, as an excuse for delay. The effect - an intended effect I believe - was artificial growth in equity valuations, in a failed attempt to secure the election of a shaky Democratic presidential nominee.

The undesirable stimulus has left us with an unemployment rate a few ticks below the Fed's estimate of the "natural" unemployment rate. This, on the eve of a dramatic expansion of fiscal policy.

The second negative effect: Forward guidance puts an upper bound on future policy rates

The FOMC is a committee, not a machine. Humans prefer to deliver bad news in a single stroke, then good news over long periods of time. The FOMC is no exception. They have twice warned of a total annual increase in the policy rate of one percent.

Further evidence of this human tendency is the new Fed dot plot, displayed below.

Click to enlarge

The Fed's December Dot Plot

As the graph shows, the dot plot, more remote from policy implementation than forward guidance, exhibits a higher interest rate forecast as a result. The dot plot numbers exceed the forward guidance. Taken together, the two interest rate forecasts provide a good idea of the Fed's intention to undershoot the future interest rates that FOMC members believe are appropriate to the nation's economic circumstances.

Thus, a rational private interest rate forecast should, in turn, undershoot forward guidance, despite the fact that the FOMC's best judgment of appropriate policy is the more conservative dot plot. In short, the Fed believes it will provide too much stimulus in coming years. Plan accordingly.

The third negative effect: Forward guidance creates an artificial short run stimulus

By proposing to drive future interest rates higher through forward guidance, the FOMC creates a short-run, unintended stimulus, despite the fact that forward guidance is a policy instrument designed to reduce future economic growth in this environment. By promising future higher rates, the Fed tilts the yield curve, increasing the difference between short-term and long-term interest rates. This then inspires investors to borrow short term to invest long term, resulting in increased investment spending.

The slow drip of small incremental promises of increases in the policy rate should be compared to an immediate increase in the policy rate to something like the average of the rates of the FOMC's forward guidance; and a commitment to leave this rate in place for one year, absent an unexpected change in the economy's performance.

This comparison shows that without a significant change in the average policy rate for 2017, the Fed could both be more faithful to its intention to reduce future economic growth, on one hand; and could provide greater certainty to financial markets, on the other.

Conclusion

Now, policy needs change from expansion to stabilization, as the administration changes from Democrats facing Congressional obstruction to Republicans expecting Congressional support. Congress will conveniently forget its noble efforts to stem the tide of Democratic fiscal irresponsibility, in keeping with its partisan motives, to support president-elect Trump's planned spending increases and tax cuts.

Combined with the Fed's revealed intention to do less than it needs to do to reduce the expansionary effects of fiscal expansion on an economy already at the brink of full employment, the result of economic policy during the next four years could not be clearer. By the end of President Trump's first administration, the combined fiscal and monetary policy irresponsibility built into current policy plans will lead the United States into a case of stagflation reminiscent of ex-Fed Chairman Volcker's administration.

