Demonetization Could Erode The Competitive Advantage Of HDFC, ICICI

The quantum of NPAs will dictate whether the competitors of HDFC and ICICI will be pulled down from demonetization.

The Indian government had demonetized its largest bills of 500 and 1,000 rupees on the 8th of November as a means to crackdown corruption, widen the tax net and pave the way for more digital transactions. The jury is still out on whether it will have a positive influence on the Indian economy in the long run. However, viewed from a narrow lens of understanding its impact on the banking sector, most analysts agree that banks stand to gain the most from this mammoth exercise. We need a lot more data than what is available currently to validate this hypothesis. I feel that it will also depend on how adverse an impact it has had on the non-performing assets in banking sector. With the limited data available, I speculate how both HDFC (NYSE:HDB) and ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) would have seen some of their competitive advantages getting eroded in this exercise called demonetization.

Deposits could be larger in public sector banks

In terms of widening their deposit base, I feel public sector banks have made wider gains in the last two months compared to both HDFC and ICICI. This assertion is based on the following reasons.

1. Compared to both ICICI and HDFC, public sector banks have a far wider reach, with presence even in the remote rural regions of India. This is built out of the primary objectives of their principal shareholders. The Indian government's objective is to make banking accessible to all and it wouldn't mind losing a small portion of its margins to meet that goal. HDFC and ICICI have to meet the objective maximizing shareholder wealth. The density of cash usage increases as you go from the urban to the more rural regions of the country. The state-owned banks therefore benefit more due to their more entrenched presence.

2. Both ICICI and HDFC have a greater share on salaried accounts. Public sector banks, on the other hand, count more of the merchant or trading class as their deposit base. Since these are individuals who carry on their business almost entirely in cash, the state owned banks are likely to benefit more here as well.

3. The public sector banks also have more to gain from capitalization due to erosion of their capital ratios by non-performing assets. The capital ratios of both HDFC and ICICI are much healthier.

Cost benefits from digitization

The government's forceful push on digitization is likely to open up the digital channel as a complementary one for retail banking. Since HDFC and ICICI have well established digital channels and also a more aware urbane customer base. It is possible they would have gained more than the state-owned banks in terms of growth in the number and volume of transactions in the last two months. However, the public sector banks coming from a lower base could see more opportunities as more and more of their wide consumer base is educated about the transition to digital transactions. Therefore, with increased investments in IT infrastructure of these banks, the gap between the digital offerings among competitors is likely to narrow in the near-term future.

NPA impact

Due to the accumulation of illicit wealth in sectors such as real estate to which bank loans are exposed, we could see a rise in non-performing assets in the medium term. And since the public sector banks are more exposed to it, they will suffer the most depending on the quantum of the impact. I feel this is definitely an area where HDFC and ICICI can drive home an advantage on account of their relatively cleaner balance sheets.

Conclusion

The NPA scenario will take time to unravel itself and that can change my view. However, I believe that demonetization has narrowed some of the differences between ICICI and HDFC against state-owned banks. While both ICICI and HDFC will benefit, public sector banks will gain more and take more of the share in the near to medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.