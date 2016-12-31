Did You Add To Your Net Worth This Year?

Introduction

As we get to the end of the year, I like to take time to reflect on how things have performed over the last year. From time to time, I provide updates here on all my various portfolios. My last overview update was in October 2015. I thought the end of the year would be a good time to highlight the accounts and my process that I do not typically document. If you are not familiar with my portfolios, you can see a quick break down in the articles/descriptions below.

Portfolio Overviews

401k-1: 80% S&P 500 Index, 15% Bond Index, 5% International Index

401k-2: 80% S&P 500 Index, 20% Bond Index rebalanced 2x per year

Pay The House Off Early Portfolio: Last Update

$1M/DGI Portfolio (IRA Rollover): Last Update

Much of my writing is about the update to the last two portfolios that have a leaning towards retirement focus. One of the things that I started to do this year, that I think is helpful, is to measure my total wealth - not just look at my retirement accounts. I do a net worth calculation each month to make sure things are pointed in the right direction. It does not require a lot of details - it is just to give me a quick view on everything. I take the values of my 401ks, IRAs, savings account and real estate (equity only) and sum it. I highly recommend that you do this as well. Below is a snapshot of what it looks like in Excel. Then, when I get to the end of the year, I can do a quick look at how things performed. I did not start this until the end of January so I am one month off from a true year over year. So, how did I do?

Click to enlarge

Well, my net worth increased by 17% this year. If I could do that every year, I would be happy with it! As you can see, there were some aggressive gains in a few accounts that drove this performance.

Contributions vs. Returns

Now, there are two parts to every account - contribution and return; to my net worth, this distinction is irrelevant. It is more important to know if I am aggressively over or underperforming the market. I went back and looked up the start point (true point, not end of January like the first chart) of each account, the amount of contributions I made, and calculated the market return that creates the ending value.

Click to enlarge

In the chart above, you can see the following:

Starting value of the account on January 1, 2016; Contributions that I made (401k includes employer match); End value of the account on December 30, 2016 (Including dividends); Calculated market return (End-Contribution-Start = market return); % Return from investments [Market Return / (Start Value + Contributions)].

I then compared this to the S&P Index (NYSEARCA:SPY). I did the start and end values of SPY and then added 2% additional for dividends. In the two accounts that I manage, I beat the market pretty easily. As I highlight in my update on these accounts, that is not a specific goal I am shooting for, but it is good to know. The 401ks underperformed the market. This underperformance versus the market would be driven by my bond allocation.

Back testing my 401k strategy

If I know it is going to underperform, why do I use the 80/20 stock/bond weight? The answer is volatility. I use portfoliovisualizer.com to do a back test against my 80/20 (denoted as Portfolio 1 below) and compare that to SPY.

Click to enlarge

The back test started in 1995 based on when the portfolio components were available. As you can see, the CAGR is within 0.1% of each other over the long run. It makes a difference in the final value of 3%. What do I get for the 3% trade off? I get higher returns in the low years. The worst year is 10 percentage points better in my favor. I also get a lower standard deviation. This helps me not sell when things hit the fan. Outside of rebalancing, I do not know that I have made a change in my 401k in 10+ years. For the most part, I can just set it and forget it. From time to time, I will under or overperform. In the long run, I know that this strategy will help me meet my investing goals with minimal intervention/effort on my side.

Conclusion

As I close out my investing year, I ask myself, how good was 2016?

I added $100k (17% increase year over year) to my wealth this year. This was made up of a mix of aggressive contributions/savings and good market returns. On the account level, my 401ks are not going to change. Both performed how I expected. The back test is aligned with my interest. The two portfolios that I manage beat my goal (3% yield with 5% growth). They both also happened to beat the S&P 500.

Last Note

I just want to say thank you to the SA community for a great 2016. I measure my success in SA not by the number of articles or page views, but by the number of comments. In the 31 articles that I wrote this year, there were greater than 1,000 comments. The community conversation is the best part of the site. I wish all the best in 2017 and hope to keep the conversation going!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.