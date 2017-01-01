Union Pacific Vs. Canadian National Railway: Two Superb Choices But One Is The Slightly Better Buy Right Now

That being said, there are a few important differences between the two companies that makes Union Pacific the slightly better railroad to buy today.

Despite what appear to be some pretty frothy valuations, both railroads are actually trading at a slight discount to fair value.

More importantly, both have extremely shareholder friendly corporate cultures that believe in returning capital to shareholders, especially in the form of consistently amazing dividend growth.

These two railway giants have insurmountably wide moats and world class management teams that have managed to consistently improve efficiency and grow earnings at impressive rates for decades.

When it comes to boring industrial, but fantastic dividend growth stocks, they don't come much better than Union Pacific and Canadian National Railway.

Market history teaches us that consistently growing dividend stocks are the best long-term way to build wealth and achieve financial independence.

Click to enlarge

The same holds true for boring industrial companies like Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), both of which have managed to crush the market for decades and make countless investors rich.

UNP data by YCharts

Of course, with the market now trading near all-time highs after an epic eight-year bull run, many investors are worried that grade A dividend growth names like Union Pacific and Canadian National are overvalued and potentially set to underperform in the coming years.

Let's take a look at whether or not this is true, and as importantly point out which of these blue chip rail operators is the better buy right now.

Dominant positions in wide moat businesses

Both Union Pacific and Canadian National are wide moat businesses owing to the immense capital requirements of this industry, as well as the fact that obtaining right of ways to duplicate their rail systems is all but impossible.

Click to enlarge

Source: Union Pacific investor presentation.

As you can see, Union Pacific is dominant in the Western US, where its 32,000 miles of track serves over 10,000 major customers in 23 states.



Source: Canadian National Railway 2016 Investor update.

Canadian National, on the other hand, has a dominant position in the Canadian coast-to-coast route, and serves as a vital link for Canadian businesses to reach America's heartland through its 20,000 miles of track.

Click to enlarge

Thanks to the wide moat nature of the railway business, both companies have strong pricing power to raise prices over time, which helps to explain their excellent profitability.

Canadian National's profitability profile can't be beat but...

Canadian National Railway is famous for being the hands down most efficient railroad operator in North America, as measured by its operating ratio, (operating expenses/revenue).

2014: 61.9%

2015: 58.2%

Q3 2016: 53.3% (all time record low)

This is courtesy of its world class management team lead in recent years by Hunter Harrison, a legendary railroad turnaround artist, and later Claude Mongeau, who just announced his retirement for medical reasons. Luc Jobin, CFO since 2009, will take the top spot, and be replaced by Ghislain Houle, who's been with the company since 1997.

While it might seem strange to have a CFO take over the CEO role, keep in mind that Mongeau was CFO prior to becoming CEO, and the new COO Mike Cory has been with the company for 35 years. In other words, the transition should go smoothly thanks to Canadian National's deep bench, who are experts at maximizing efficiency and profitability over time through investments into new and more efficient locomotives, as well as rail yard automation that allows for immense productivity.

This explains why Canadian National has a long track record of being a free cash flow or FCF machine. In fact, in the past decade, CNI has averaged 15% FCF margins, and as you can see below, those have actually increased despite the recent cycle downturn in the industry.

Analysts expect CNI to continue to improve its profitability going forward thanks to its creative ways of improving turnaround speeds. This includes contracts with customers in which it contracts guaranteed rail cars in which whichever party causes a delay (such as by not having cargo waiting at the rail yard, or CNI not having a train waiting when cargo arrives) pays a penalty.

Source: Morningstar

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Union Pacific 36.2% 21.2% 16.3% 7.6% 20.6% 13.3% Canadian National Railway 44.0% 29.7% 20.4% 9.8% 24.1% 15.4% Industry Average 30.4% 17.9% NA 6.6% 17.3% NA Click to enlarge

That being said, Union Pacific is also a rock star when it comes to efficiency thanks to an amazing track record of cost cutting, and improving operating ratios orchestrated by current Chairman, President, and CEO Lance Fritz.



Source: Union Pacific earnings presentation.

Fritz is a true renaissance man who prior to taking the top spot served as COO, and before that as vice president of operations, and labor relations. That explains how, despite a unionized work force, Union Pacific is able to generate the highest margins and returns on investor capital of any US railway.

Better yet, ongoing efficiency improvement efforts have management confident that it can achieve even better efficiencies in the future, thanks in large part to more rail yard automation.

Dividend profile edge goes to Union Pacific...

UNP Dividend data by YCharts

Note that the apparent decreases in CNI's dividend is due to currency effects.

In fact, both Union Pacific and Canadian National have phenomenal track records of rewarding dividend investors with generous and consistent payout increases.

Of course, what matters to dividend growth investors such as myself is whether or not both companies will be able to continue this trend going forward.

Sources: Gurufocus, Fastgraphs, FactSet Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Projected 10 Year Total Return Union Pacific 2.3% 56.8% 11.2% 13.5% Canadian National Railway 1.7% 45.7% 11.0% 12.7% S&P 500 2.0% 39.5% 6.1% 9.1% Click to enlarge

And as you can see, the answer, at least according to the long-term consensus of analysts, is yes. In fact, given that long-term total returns tend to follow the rule of thumb yield + dividend growth, both Union Pacific and Canadian National are expected to reward patient dividend lovers with many more years of market beating returns.

Of course, given that long-term projections are hardly a guarantee, investors need to always be skeptical and consider whether projections make sense.



Source: Gurufocus

Given that CNI has been accelerating its dividend growth in recent years, an 11% growth rate seems reasonable, especially considering its relatively low payout ratio (for railways).

Similarly, Union Pacific's projected growth rate is in line with its historical norm, and given that UNP has more fat to cut in terms of improving operating efficiencies, I consider a 10% to 11% dividend growth rate reasonable as well.

Which then leaves the winner between these two, in terms of which is the better dividend growth stock coming down to current yield. For that reason, I consider Union Pacific the (slightly) better dividend growth stock at this time.

Valuation wise Union Pacific again has the slight advantage

Source: Gurufocus

Company PE 13 Year Median PE Yield 13 Year Median Yield Union Pacific 20.8 17.1 2.3% 1.7% Canadian National Railway 19.8 14.9 1.7% 1.6% Click to enlarge

From a PE perspective, neither Union Pacific or Canadian National Railway are bargains at the current time. Yes, their PEs are significantly lower than the S&P 500's 25.8; however, keep in mind that the railroad industry is currently in a cyclical downturn, so earnings growth is negative.

And when we compare the current PEs to their historical norms, we can see that UNP is slightly overvalued, while CNI is significantly so. On the other hand, when we look at their yields (the most important valuation metric to a dividend growth investors), things look a lot better.

Canadian National appears to be slightly undervalued relative to its historic yield, while Union Pacific very much so. To confirm that, we can use a discounted cash flow or DCF analysis to see whether or not either stock is indeed trading at slightly under their intrinsic value.

Sources: Fastgraphs, Morningstar, Gurufocus

Company TTM FCF/Share Projected 10 Year Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Price Margin Of Safety Union Pacific $3.86 12.5% $115.38 10.6% 10% Canadian National Railway $3.11 9.4% $71.89 8.3% 6% Click to enlarge

While a DCF analysis is far from a perfect valuation model, it can be useful to determine what kind of growth the market is currently pricing in.

And in this case we can see that, at least based on the current crop of long-term analyst best guesstimates, both Union Pacific and Canadian National are in fact trading slightly below their fair values.

However, note that the growth expectations for UNP are slightly higher, indicating that it has more of a risk of falling short of long-term street expectations.

That being said, under the principle of buying an opening position in a grade A dividend growth stock if the price is at fair value or less, both UNP and CNI are indeed still buys today, with Union Pacific, thanks to its greater historic discount, edging out its Canadian rival.

Of course, investors looking to add to existing positions may want to wait for a pullback, especially given that both companies' results are likely to remain stressed for the next year or two. That should mean that earnings releases might offer attractive dips upon which to buy at better prices and yields.

Risks to consider

While both Union Pacific and Canadian National are solid "buy and hold forever" stocks, there are nonetheless risks to both companies.

The biggest of course is the potential for a US recession to drive down freight volumes for both companies.

While the actual likelihood of a recession, based on the latest economic data, isn't very high, there are two catalysts that could bring such an event about.

The first is what usually helps tips the US economy into recession, which is interest rates hitting a critical high level. Now, keep in mind rates remain at historic lows; however, the Federal Reserve has hinted that should the Trump stimulus work, it expects inflation to start rising at a greater clip and require faster rate increases.

And speaking of President Trump, we can't forget the Donald's promise to crack down on what he considers unfair trade practices. That means specifically slapping 35% and 45% tariffs on Mexican and Chinese goods, and even potentially placing a 35% tariff on US goods imported from newly offshored factories.

Not just do these ideas risk a trade war with important US trade partners, but the increased cost of goods they would result in would further fuel inflation and risk forcing the Fed to accelerate rate normalization.



Source: Union Pacific 2015 Factbook

In addition, we can't forget that both Union Pacific and Canadian National are heavily dependent on trade for their business. In fact, nearly 40% of Union Pacific's carloads stand exposed to the risk of such a trade war.

Click to enlarge

And, of course, then there's the potential devastating effects on Ferromex, of which Union Pacific owns a 26% stake. Note that Ferromex's freight load is especially vulnerable to tariffs, thanks to nearly half its volumes being derived from auto shipments, mostly to the US.



Source: Canadian National Railway 2016 Investor Update

And don't think Canadian National is immune from changes in US trade relations. After all, 33% of the company's freight volume in 2015 came from transborder traffic with the US. This means that, though slightly less effected by a trade war, Canadian National would similarly be hurt by potentially rising tariffs.

And because Canadian National is a Canadian company that issues dividends in Canadian dollars, investors in this railway also face the prospects of negative currency effects. That's because a stronger US dollar means that the dividend received by US investors would be smaller, should the dollar continue to strengthen.

Rising US interest rates are a natural catalyst for a stronger dollar, especially if Canada's energy intensive economy doesn't accelerate in the coming years.

Bottom line: Both Union Pacific and Canadian National Railway are solid core dividend growth holdings, but at the current price, Union Pacific is the slightly better buy.

Don't get me wrong, I consider both of these rail road blue chips to be "must own, buy and hold forever" stocks, and plan to add each to my portfolio eventually.

That being said, both companies trade at near fair value, meaning that, while opening an initial position is reasonable for both, investors looking to add to their existing positions should wait for an inevitable, if unpredictable, market pullback.

However, if you only have enough capital to own one of these grade A dividend growth legends, then Union Pacific with its slightly better dividend profile, superior valuation, and longer growth runway represents the slightly better of the two railroads at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.