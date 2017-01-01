What Do Italy And Greece Have In Common?

For those that have followed me this year, the majority of my analysis tends to take place on daily and weekly charts. Having said that, I find a lot of value comes from taking a look at long-term charts at the end of each quarter. To assess the long-term health of a market, I move out to a quarterly chart and go through all of the major ETFs. In this article, I will highlight the most interesting setups going into the new year, and give a little background on what quarterly setups I'm looking for.

When looking for the most actionable quarterly charts, my goal is to identify inflection points in a market, or consolidations. While it is not rare to find consolidations on daily or weekly charts, consolidations on quarterly charts are much harder to find. The pattern I am looking for to identify consolidations or breakouts/breakdowns from consolidation is inside bars. Inside bars are characterized by a candle that trades completely within the range of the previous candle. This means that if the range for Q3 for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was 2,074-2,194, Q4 would have to have a low above 2,074, and a high below 2,194 to be considered an "inside bar". To put in perspective how rare quarterly inside bars are, we have only had two quarterly inside bars over the past 13 years on the S&P 500. The breakouts/breakdowns from these bars led to massive moves, and this is why I pay such close attention to them.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

When looking for inside bars, it is not the inside bar itself that I derive the signal from. The inside bar simply tells me to take note of a market that is in a 'tug of war', and I position myself based on which way the market breaks. The reason I have called an inside bar a 'tug of war' is very simple. When a market trades within the range of the previous bar, this signifies indecision between the bulls and the bears. Both sides are fighting for control, but ended up positioned in a tight range without any real resolution. The subsequent bar is very important, as the direction it breaks causes pain to the opposite camp.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

If the bulls close the next bar above the inside bar, the bears have spent 3 months committed to a tight range, and have now seen the market move outside against their positioning. Conversely, if the bears close the next bar below the inside bar, the bulls positioning is underwater, as the market has moved against them by clearing that range. I use these setups with quarterly bars as I believe the larger the time-frame, the more significant the setup is. When looking for a signal based on these setups, I wait for the Inside & Up or Inside & Down setup to close for the quarter before positioning myself. This setup is often referred to as 'Inside & Down', or 'Inside & Up'. Below I have shown one example of each setup.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the example in gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) above, the price of gold recorded an Inside & Up pattern on its quarterly chart in Q3 of 2005. In order to participate in this setup, one would go long gold on the first day of the 4th quarter in 2005. This setup led to a very nice run on gold, and marked the end of the 18-month consolidation between 2004 and 2005.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see in the above example of the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK), the market completed an Inside & Down pattern in the third quarter of 2008. In order to participate in this move, one would go short the VGK on the first trading day of Q4. This move led to a 50% drop in the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF over the next 6 months.

Now that I've explained the setup I am looking for, I will highlight a few interesting setups as we close off the year. The iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) is set to close as an 'Inside & Up' quarter and is sitting just above support since the ETF's inception. This signal is quite significant, and I would expect EWI to have a very strong 2017. Moving down to a daily chart to look for some confirmation, we can see that the Italy ETF has built a base below its 200-day moving average and is currently flagging above it.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the below pattern on EWI, the Italy Index ETF has lost 70% of its value over the past 10 years. This Inside & Up pattern is the first one in nearly 15 years and has a very good potential to mark the bottom for this index.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the above chart, the Italy Index ETF has a very good track record with this setup, with 4 of the past 5 setups since 2000 leading to higher prices. There is no guarantee that the current setup will play out as previous ones, but the current setup is looking a lot like a bottom formation thus far. Given the rarity of this signal, I have gone long the Italy Index ETF at $24.20 today. The quarter has now closed as an Inside & Up signal, and I expect to see a strong performance from Italy in 2017.

Click to enlarge

(Source: TC2000.com)

In addition to the Italy Index showing a rare signal, the Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) is also showing a similar one. The Greece Index ETF has had a catastrophic 3 years, having lost over 70% of its value. As we prepare to begin 2017, the Greece Index ETF has gone Inside & Up on the quarterly chart, while also closing above its 200-day moving average. Given the tight range of the inside bar, I believe there is a good chance this could mark a bottom for the index. Due to this development, I have gone long a position in the Greece Index ETF as well, at $7.75.

What about the rest of the PIGS?

The iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) has closed 2016 as an inside quarter, and we will have to assess where it closes Q1 of 2017. The Global X FTSE Portugal 20 ETF (NYSEARCA:PGAL) is not quite an inside quarter, therefore there's no signal to be monitored at this time.

Summary

The US markets have had an impressive year, and I expect 2017 to continue much higher. My target of 2,400 on the S&P 500 remains for 2017, and I expect any dips to the 2,100 level to be bought. I remain long the S&P 500 from 2,050 earlier this year and have no interest in taking profits just yet. Despite my bullish positioning on the S&P 500, the Italy and Greece indexes are both looking quite interesting. I have gone long both indexes as of today's close, believing that Europe could begin to play catch up. Several European indexes have made 1-year bases in 2016 and are just now beginning to break out of them. After combing through nearly all of the country indexes in Europe, Italy and Greece seem to have the most interesting setups. I intend to monitor Italy and Greece for Q1 and see how their trends mature. At the current juncture, it is hard to ignore what could be the end of a bear market in both indexes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWI, GREK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.