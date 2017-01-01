Outlook 2017: 8 Big Questions (Financials Slant)

Own a range of sub sectors in your financials portfolio, with an emphasis on banks and value.

Risks are well known: China, Europe, the dollar. The US can navigate all of them as long as the Fed remains responsive to tightening financial conditions.

Will US growth continue?

Yes. Expansions to not die of old age and with household leverage modest going into 2017, business and consumer confidence improving on a strong combination of employment and wage data and the mysterious Trump factor, the US does not look like it is entering recession soon. The current low rate of growth (which is about 1.5% real a year) means that people forecasting a recession will become vocal during quarterly slowdowns, but absent a weakening consumer, investors should not act on these views.

Will there be another early year correction?

The pressure on US stocks Q1 2015 and 2016 was related to deflationary pressure coming from falls in the oil price, which in each case took place in the preceding month (Dec 14 and 15). In addition in 2016, China was in poor shape with PMI data nearing contraction and uncertain communication over currency policy. The importance of energy to US GDP growth post the last recession gave bears plenty of ammo: the banking sector was hit hard on both occasions on the assumption of energy pain, which also caused tightening financial conditions in the high yield market. The oil outlook is improved and China still has the taps on, while Trump adds an inflationary variable to the outlook. Banks are a large sector that should be on the right side of the action and help the broader index, which is full valued on trailing multiples. Any short term infusion of doubt about Trump's efficacy as his program takes shape could cause a pullback, but it is unwise to assume this will occur.

What will the impact of Trump be on US growth?

There are two big variables. First, what does Trump plan to do? Second, what will he be allowed to do? The most obviously achievable element if his various ideas on the economy is tax cuts. While this will primarily result in more share buybacks rather than the much discussed raising of investment levels, it is true that lower tax rates do lower the threshold of some activities for firms' required ROIC thresholds, so there should be some benefit for investment. Infrastructure spending trade policies are less clearly defined and should encounter greater resistance from the House GOP. Trumps impact on growth should be limited in 2017, perhaps a quarter point in 4Q, and more pronounced in 2018. I would expect something in the region of 0.3-0.5%

How many times will the Fed hike?

I expect two hikes in 2017. Employment gains will slow, balancing wage gains, and Trump's inflationary impact will be hard to gauge in practice until 2018. The strong dollar will also be an ever present factor limiting the Fed's room for hikes and I would expect the Fed to continue to be responsive to tightening financial conditions by easing off hawkish language whenever confidence dips. The only thing that would prevent this flexible stance from the Fed is Trump managing to push the US into a more breakneck growth and inflation matrix, which from here seems a long shot.

Will the Eurozone near breakup?

The base case is that the Eurozone will pull through as elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany return pro-European Union and pro-Eurozone alignments. Still, economic developments in the debtor economies of the Eurozone will continue to provide a source of anxiety from time to time and cause uncertainty in politics.

Will China experience a financing crisis?

With pressure on FX reserves and a now consensus-acknowledged massive credit problem China is more likely than before to experience liquidity seizures. Recent comments by Xi Jinping about the non-desirability of growth for its own sake raise the possibility that the next slowdown will be met with a lower level of stimulus while the Holy Grail remains a follow through on structural reforms. China retains the ability to launch a version of QE to plug liquidity gaps so I do not think it will succumb to a crisis in the last analysis. However, the general opacity concerning intercompany receivables and debt loads in China means the market will tend to assume the worst opposite interbank and company liquidity until policy moves are forthcoming. At some point I would expect lower investment growth to feed into income growth, which might trim the rate of consumption to some extent but the main stress points remain the unsustainability of the financing model. My guess I no ultimate crises in 2017 absent a big protectionist move by Trump.

Will Trump cause a trade war?

My guess is that Trump will not cause a trade war though he will probably at times sound like he is about to. Some of his appointments have included radical China hawks, but the presence of Goldman Sachs alumni in his team along with the lobbying force of US business and the stance of the House Republicans will limit Trump's room for action. In addition, if you believe he is smarter than he appears to be, it seems likely that Trump understands the dangers of disrupting long global supply chains and will limit himself to squeezing visible "wins" from negotiations with trading partners, in particular China.

What should financials investors do with banks, insurers and property stocks?

The easy answer is to say just own banks due to their P&L gearing to a blue sky Trump scenario. This would leave you dependent on all the uncertainties with Trump turning out well. I would own the less expensive bank stocks among the regionals which can attack growth opportunity more rapidly than many realize if they see it opening up. Feel free to make your banks your core bet. But Trump should be real estate friendly so property companies will continue with capex plans and provided that rates do not skyrocket should remain attractive on a yield basis, and there are a number of strong life and P&C firms that are grinding out 10% ROE and priced for the stock to go up with book value. Such stocks are also geared to higher rates along with banks, though with lower elasticity. Finally, make sure you own mortgage insurers. These companies will benefit from stronger wage growth supporting mortgage demand and as still solid housing market.

I will be publishing a financials portfolio for 2017 tomorrow.

Conclusion

The bull market will continue and at some point may encounter irrational exuberance in 2017. For now stay long with 20% cash

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.