Stumbling Drunk Into 2017

Here's what needs to go right - and of course, a discussion of what could go wrong.

For equities the intoxicant is Donald Trump and the hope that the new administration can turn reflation hope into reality.

As I write this, the sun is beginning to peak over the horizon on a chilly (but I wouldn't necessarily say cold) New Year's Eve morning.

In around 11 hours, that same sun will be setting. Revelers far and wide will be pregaming it, raising shot glasses in an early toast to 2017, ensuring their inhibitions are sufficiently suppressed before setting out to enjoy the evening's festivities.

I, on the other hand, will be tethered to the computer, exploring a new database I "Russia'd" my way into (get it?), with college football on mute in the background.

Those of us for whom every night is a drinking night and those of us who have done our time in the food and beverage industry know that New Year's Eve is amateur night; a night when those who can't hold their liquor or who are otherwise predisposed to passing out in public, have to be helped into an Uber by their equally inebriated friends who invariably forget to tip before they stumble off through raucous crowds in a desperate attempt to find the most accessible exit.

No real drinker wants anything to do with such imprudence.

Just like no real investor should want anything to do with the ambiguity that hangs over markets like smog over Beijing on a red-alert pollution day.

Equity markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) have, like a New Year's Eve partygoer, seemingly reached the drunken pinnacle; that fleeting, goldilocks moment when body, mind, and intoxicant are all on the same page, creating a brief sense of euphoria. The intoxicant is Donald Trump or more specifically, America's faith in the reflation trade. But as noted, that faith seems to be wavering. Although some of the unwind is likely due to month/quarter/year end rebalancing, we've seen a notable reversal of fortunes of late.

Click to enlarge

Indeed, 10Y (NYSEARCA:TLT) yields now sit at post-FOMC lows, and as more than a few commentators have observed, there are plenty of reasons to think that January could, for the fourth year in a row, be good for bonds.

Whatever the case, equity investors drunk on Trump's pledge to squeeze a bit more juice out of an expansion that, if history is any guide, was due to end a year and a half ago, are essentially betting that euphoria (i.e. "hope") will carry stocks until Congress and the new administration have a chance to implement tax reform and fiscal stimulus. The risk, of course, is that the rally we've seen since the election and the sharp repricing of yields means that markets have essentially front run Trump's promises, leaving little in the way of additional upside - and that's assuming there are no bumps in the road in terms of translating campaign trail promises into real legislation.

It's also possible that this economy has nothing left to give. If Trump piles fiscal stimulus atop an economy with little or no spare capacity, you're likely to get more inflation than you get growth, an eventuality which would effectively force the Fed's hand and thereby further tighten financial conditions. As I mentioned previously, if you get the wrong growth/inflation mix, stock/bond return correlations turn positive and that, generally speaking, is bad news, as it means you won't be able to depend on equities to buffer capital losses incurred during a bond bear market.

(Chart: Goldman)

For the optimists out there who enjoy basking in confirmation bias, consider Goldman's take on growth in 2017:

Will growth remain above trend? Yes. Admittedly, the expansion is quite advanced. It has already lasted about 18 months longer than the median completed expansion since the mid-1800s. And while expansions do not die of old age, history shows that they are at greater risk when spare capacity is exhausted, as it probably is now. So it is especially important to monitor whether growth may be running out of steam. Nevertheless, we are relatively optimistic about growth in 2017 and expect real GDP to climb at a 2.2% rate. First, despite the lack of spare capacity, US recession risk remains below the historical average.

Goldman goes on to address the contention that tightening financial conditions could well serve as an impediment to growth:

Second, financial conditions have turned from a growth headwind into a growth tailwind over the past year, as shown in Exhibit 2. Admittedly, financial conditions have tightened modestly in recent months as the increase in bond yields and the appreciation of the US dollar have outweighed the rally in the equity market. But our analysis shows that, in practice, the growth impulse depends on the year-to-year change in our financial conditions index, at least to a first approximation. Barring a big tightening in coming months, the impulse should therefore remain quite supportive, at least in the first half of 2017.

See a problem (or two) with that analysis? Because I do.

First of all, Goldman writes off the rather obvious tightening of financial conditions by claiming that it's not the absolute level of the FCI that's important, but rather where the index is compared to this time last year. I'm quite sure they have data to back that up, but I'm incredulous nevertheless.

Second, and probably more importantly, they're effectively assuming that equities will continue to rally. When you say "financial conditions have tightened modestly in recent months as the increase in bond yields and the appreciation of the US dollar have outweighed the rally in the equity market," you're implicitly saying "the equity rally did go some ways towards offsetting the repricing of yields and the surge in the USD, so stocks better continue to go up, otherwise they'll be no buffer at all." In other words, they're assuming financial conditions will stay reasonably accommodative and thus conducive to growth because rising equities will help to cushion the blow from rising yields and a structurally strong dollar. But this is a chicken-egg dilemma. You need stocks to rise in order to ensure conditions stay ripe for growth, but you need growth to ensure stocks can continue to go higher.

Next, let's go to Morgan Stanley for what I believe is a more straightforward, sober assessment. First, here's Morgan on the economy:

In the US, we expect the Treasury market sell-off to continue into the first 100 days of Trump's presidency as he starts laying the groundwork for his fiscal policy agenda. We forecast 10y yields to end 1Q17 at 2.50%. On our economists' forecasts, US growth ends up dis- appointing in 1Q17 (1.6% Q/Q SAAR), but we think yields could remain elevated on the hopes of fiscal stimulus getting put through early. Our economists expect the US government to deliver a corporate tax cut in 2Q17, but we expect yields to stabilize as investors begin to fade the reflation trade and express some disappointment that personal tax reform hasn't occurred sooner. For the second half of the year, we forecast Treasury yields making new highs in the third quarter as the personal income tax cuts come into view and speculation over the next Fed Chair heats up over the summer. Our economists expect the US government to deliver the personal income tax cuts in 4Q17, though uncertainty over the composition of the Fed could remain.

That's fair enough. Now here's what the bank has to say about US equities (emphasis mine):

We are wary of embedding huge macro bets into our expectations for market microstructure. We all know that rates, dollar, oil, and policy will dramatically impact which market segments lead and lag the overall index, but the uncertainty and volatility will be larger than in previous years. Our gut instinct is to fade the optimism about reflation and go long legislative gridlock relative to the consensus banter. Click to enlarge

I would tend to agree with the bolded statement above.

In the final analysis, the outlook for equities ultimately depends on whether you believe there's enough momentum left in the "hope for reflation" trade to carry stocks until the "reflation is actually here" trade kicks in, likely in H2 2017.

At that juncture, it will be all about whether one more "shot" of stimulus translates into a few more years of partying, or whether Trump's proposals will be "one too many" for our aging economic expansion which will promptly pass out on the floor in a stagflationary stupor.

Happy New Year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.