Weekly U.S. Oil Rig Count: Permian Rig Count Has Doubled

A sleepy holiday weekend, with no major changes across basins or regions with the exception of the Gulf of Mexico which dropped two oil rigs. This week however, marks the point where the rig count in the Permian has exactly doubled from the bottom registered eight months ago.

Crude oil prices (NYSE: USO) traded within a very narrow range during the week on very low volume.

Source: Finviz.com

Source: Baker Hughes

* Total U.S. oil rig count increased by 2, with small increases in the Permian and several shale producing regions, and drops in the 'Other' region, which includes the Gulf of Mexico.

In total, oil rigs are up by 66% since the bottom in late May 2016. Virtually all of the rigs added have been horizontal.

* Horizontal rigs increased by 6 during the week. We believe 4 of them are oil rigs.

In total, the horizontal rig count is up by 69.5% since the bottom in late May.

Source: Baker Hughes, Orangutan Capital

Although the oil rig count did not increase by much, there were a couple rigs added in the Permian and several rigs added in shale producing regions, combined with decreases in marginal basins plus the Gulf of Mexico.

* The Permian oil rig count increased by 2. In total the rig count in the Permian increased by 29 or 12% during the month of December. Since the bottom in late April/early May, the rig count in the Permian has doubled.

* The shale producing regions registered an increase of 4 new rigs during the week with no major increases in any particular basin.

* There was a drop of two rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.

* There were three new natural gas rigs added during the week, but no new rigs in the Haynesville, Marcellus or Utica shales.

Conclusion:

A lazy holiday week, with some activity in the Permian and several shale producing regions but no major changes in the total count. A symbolic mark is that with the increase registered this week, the number of rigs in the Permian has exactly doubled from the bottom reached during late April/early May. We should still see more activity in this basin going forward.

