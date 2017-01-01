Quick Look At An Interesting Exxon Mobil 2017 Outlook For Energy Through 2040

North America is about to become an important energy player in this new energy paradigm.

Natural Gas demand rises the most, largely to help meet increasing needs for electricity and to support rising industrial demand.

In 2040, oil use will be slightly lower and natural gas slightly higher with a total of 58% of the global energy mix.

Outlook for Energy is Exxon Mobil’s global view of energy demand and supply through 2040.

Introduction:

Exxon Mobil's 2040 outlook is an important study and a stark reminder that the "global energy mix" will be basically the same for Oil and Gas, looking as far as 2040, with only a few differences.

Since the Industrial Revolution started, Oil and Natural gas have played an instrumental role in economic transformation and mobility in our industrialized and "modern" World.

Oil was so fundamental in the 20th Century, that we regard it often as the "Age of Oil". Today, Oil and Natural gas are still playing a pivotal role in the current global energy mix.

Today, approximately 35% of primary energy used globally is assured by oil-based fuels, and natural gas represents a further 22% of total world energy mix.

In 2040, oil use will be slightly lower and natural gas slightly higher with a total of 58% combined. Which means that oil will remain the world's primary energy source through 2040.

Why is this important? Because energy is fundamental to modern life. It is critical to human progress and to improving living standards for billions of people across the globe.

Image: Exxon 2017 Outlook for Energy

• Oil remains the world's primary energy source through 2040, meeting about one-third of demand, • Natural gas grows the most of any energy type, reaching a quarter of all demand • Coal remains important in parts of the world, but loses significant share as the world transitions toward energy sources with lower emissions • Nuclear and renewable see strong growth, contributing close to 40 percent of incremental energy supplies to meet demand growth

Growth drivers.

1 - By 2040, world population is expected to reach 9.1 billion, up from 7.3 billion today.

2 - Global GDP will effectively double, with non-member countries of the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) seeing particularly high levels of economic growth. Particularly in China and India (Asia Pacific region).

3 - Global energy demand will be up by about 25 percent in the year 2040.

How the economic growth will be met? The answer is electrification.

Economic Growth will lead to an increase of the electrification of the World economy and the electrification will be supported by seven main sources of energy -- Oil, gas, coal, Nuclear, Biomass, Wind/Solar and Hydro/Geothermal.

55 percent of the world's energy demand growth over the next quarter century will be tied to power generation to support our increasingly digital and plugged-in lives.

As we can see, the energy supply evolves, with Oil and Gas increasing significantly with the nuclear (China), and lower coal consumption, as the OECD and China turn to lower emission fuels.

One very interesting graph in my opinion is how the "new conventional crude and condensed development" is taking a large part of the liquids supply since 2013. This is really the news in town. Exploration and development CapEx will be an essential driver.

Conclusion:

More than $450 billion a year of upstream oil investment is needed to meet demand in 2040 according to the IEA.

Without sufficient exploration CapEx the World liquids supply will decline steeply as seen on the graph above (right). IEA estimates that the liquids supply will decline by 80% without any additional liquids.

Natural Gas shows that North America will be a net exporter in 2025 and will increase export in 2040 (See graph below).

Russia, the middle East and Africa are also net exporters. Europe increases its dependency on gas and will need more supply as production will decline, and Asia Pacific becomes the largest importer as gas demand doubles by 2040.

LNG is Critical to Supplying the Natural Gas Net Importers and North America turns quickly to an important player in this domain -- Significant new exports expected from the United States, Canada, Australia and East Africa -- Also, North America becomes the biggest LNG exporter from growth in unconventional gas production.

Overall, North America is about to become an important energy player in this new energy paradigm, and I see that as a strong positive for the World economy, because of its geopolitical stability which will limit potential of disruption.

The world will need to pursue all economic energy sources to keep up with this considerable demand growth. Oil and natural gas will likely be nearly 60 percent of global supplies in 2040, while nuclear energy and renewables will grow about 50 percent and be approaching a 25 percent share of the world's energy mix.

It is important to keep that in perspective for the long-term outlook when investing today.

