Lending Tree: Planting Seeds For Growth In 2017

You probably have seen the commercials on television or ads in your Facebook newsfeed. You know... the ones with the spokesman who looks like Kermit the Frog's accountant. I am talking about ads for Lending Tree (NASDAQ:TREE). Lending Tree is a lead generator or aggregator for consumer financial firms. They use their marketing budget and expertise to bring prospective borrowers to their website and then TREE sells those leads to lenders. Besides having quite possibly the most excellent stock ticker imaginable, TREE has a number of other very positive things going for it. Industry tailwinds, changing US demographics, a move to diversify away from the mortgage sector, and a killer technology platform are all reasons for increased investor optimism.

Will Rising Interest Rates Burn Down the TREE?

You likely have heard about the spike in mortgage rates following Donald Trump's election. On the surface, this seems like it would be a bad thing for Lending Tree as mortgage refinance origination dries up, but the situation is not that cut and dry. Management recently held an excellent Investor Day webcast (more on that later) and they go in-depth on some of the nuances related to the ebb and flow of the business.

Lending Tree has shown the ability to grow mortgage sector revenue consistently in different interest rate environments. How could they do that if their fate was tied to the 30 year mortgage rate? The chart below illustrates this point nicely by comparing TREE's revenue growth to overall mortgage industry origination volume with the average 30 year mortgage rate overlayed.

On the surface, a spike in rates seems like it should spell doom for TREE. There are two factors that significantly lessen the damage from the fallout. The first is lender demand. Mortgage lenders have built out massive operations in recent years. They need to keep feeding the loan originating beasts they have built. As rates rise, lenders find it harder to generate the volume they need to keep their loan officers and processing teams producing at peak efficiency via traditional marketing channels. When they can't generate sufficient business on their own, they go to Lending Tree. This gives TREE more pricing power which leads to higher margins.

This aspect of the business model is a lesson in supply and demand straight out of Economics 101. Think of TREE has an oil driller and their leads as barrels of beautiful West Texas black gold. When rates rise, TREE can command higher prices. They then use that money to plow right back into more marketing (or drilling if we are still using the oil analogy). It's not a perfect comparison because the rising rates do significantly impair the growth in mortgage refinances but it does illustrate that the rise is not have the crushing effect that one might expect.

The other piece of the puzzle is that rising mortgage rates tend to be a sign of a strengthening economy. As the economy grows stronger, purchase volume increases. Purchase origination volume is much less levered to rising interest rates than refinance. A higher mortgage rate may affect the loan amount that borrowers may qualify for, but it is not likely to be the determining factor as to whether or not they buy a home. This shift by lenders towards purchase origination allows TREE to grow regardless of where rates are headed.

Here Come the #Millennials

One of the most prevalent housing-industry related themes since the Great Recession is the plunge in homeownership rates since the peak in 2004-2005. Millennials have largely put off purchasing a home and are either renting or living in Mom and Dad's basement. Increased consumer confidence and a potentially strengthening economy may be the catalysts needed to get these buyers off the sidelines and release a decade of pent-up demand. Credit bureau TransUnion has predicted as many as 17 million first time buyers will enter the market in the next 5 years. This wave will undoubtedly skew towards a younger and more tech-savvy demographic.

The average Millennial house hunter is not only more technologically fluent than their parents, they are also saddled with student loan debt that has increased a need for frugality. Shopping mortgage rates and comparing credit cards online comes naturally for a thrifty Millennial consumer who has an iPhone loaded with Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. The days of walking into your local community bank branch and taking the first mortgage approval on the table are gone. Millennials are much more likely to switch banks and prefer to conduct their business online or via mobile app as opposed to visiting a branch.

The take-away here is that a platform like Lending Tree is in a sweet spot demographically. They have a unique value proposition that plays perfectly to the habits and preferences of an evolving pool of borrowers. Financial institutions need to use services like Lending Tree to stay competitive with younger generations and TREE is incredibly adept at creating campaigns aimed at this pool of consumers. See the example below that shows a smart use of popular internet memes to grab the attention of Millennials on various social media channels.

HELOCs: A Major Growth Catalyst Going Forward

The super low mortgage rates and ensuing refinance boom after the Great Recession has provided homeowners with the opportunity to lock in 30 year fixed mortgages as low as 3.25%. This force has significantly lowered the appeal of a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) as an option for borrowers looking to take cash out of their home for debt consolidation or home renovation. Why would you accept a floating rate on a HELOC when you can lock in a rate at or near historical lows for 15 or 30 years using a traditional cash-out refinance mortgage?

Donald Trump's election has brought about higher mortgage rates and flipped the script. As rates rise, borrowers who are already locked into a super low fixed rate first mortgage for the long term will start choosing HELOCs in greater numbers because they do not want to give up their lower primary mortgage rate. For example, let's say you own a home worth $200,000 and owe $140,000 on a fixed rate mortgage with an interest rate of 3.25%. Now let's say you want to take out $20,000 to renovate your bathroom that still has hideous pink tiles from the 1970's. If the current rate for a 30 year mortgage is significantly higher than your 3.25%, let's use 5.25%, it may not make sense to do a new 30 year mortgage to get the cash out that you want. The option of keeping your current primary mortgage for $140,000 at 3.25% and opening a new second mortgage using a HELOC at 5.25% for the $20,000 starts to make more financial sense.

Management is very bullish on the potential for significant increases in HELOC volume going forward. They are projecting Lending Tree leads will fuel $2.2 billion in HELOC origination volume in 2016 which is 100% higher than 2015's volume of $1.1 billion. Exciting right? Well take a look at 2020's projection and that is what should really get investors excited. Management is projecting $7.5 billion in Lending Tree HELOC origination volume. This should drive home the point that there is a long runway of growth in this segment.

Rising mortgage rates are not the only catalyst that will spur HELOC growth. Home prices have recovered significantly since the Great Recession with values at or near all-time highs in many parts of the country. This has a positive effect on HELOC origination for two reasons. The first reason is obvious. Homeowners have more equity to tap for renovations and debt consolidation. The other less obvious driving force is that as real estate values rise, homeowners are more likely to see their homes as an investment rather than an expense. This can spur loan growth as homeowners are less apprehensive about putting in a new kitchen if they feel the value of their home is trending higher. The chart below perfectly illustrates this effect. I agree with management that we are in the very early innings of HELOC growth.

A TREE with Growing Branches

While the mortgage segment is still a large part of Lending Tree's overall business, management has made consistent efforts to diversify the company's revenue streams. TREE has expanded into other sectors to not only provide additional streams of growth, but to make it so the company is no longer held hostage to the mortgage industry. Lending Tree now generates leads for credit cards, auto loans, student loans, personal loans, and small business loans. The expansion of their network will lead to a smoother and more constant ramp of growth going forward.

In November 2016, Lending Tree announced the acquisition of CompareCards which is a competitor in the credit card space for $130 million. TREE's stock reacted positively and the move reinforces management's commitment to diversifying away from being overly reliant on the mortgage segment. Following the move, Needham and Company analyst Kerry Rice gave positive commentary on the deal and reiterated his buy rating and $140 price target.

The Lending Tree Investment Thesis

It is clear that going forward, Lending Tree will be benefiting from a few different secular tailwinds for the reasons already covered but the reasons for my conviction go beyond just a solid operating environment. TREE has excellent management. CEO and founder Doug Lebda has been at the helm since the company's inception in 1998 and IPO in 2000, yet he is still only in his mid 40's. TREE has found success in just about every financial climate that comes to mind. Wouldn't a mortgage/financial website be exactly the type of company you would expect to be blown off the map by The Dotcom Crash and The Great Recession? This shows management's ability to guide the company through some of the most trying times imaginable.

Another company-specific reason for optimism was the recent Investor/Analyst day webcast. What I found even more compelling than the themes highlighted by TREE management were the four guests on their panel from different lenders who operate on the Lending Tree platform. All four panelists shared positive experiences and gave excellent color on the value and return on investment that TREE provides that is hard to replicate. They spoke of how their relationship with Lending Tree has evolved and is no longer just about price because of the extensive data analytics and CRM functions that TREE provides so the lenders have a better grasp on who their customers are and they noted the high quality of the leads provides as an additional plus.

RBC's analyst Mark Mahaney posed the question to the panelists that I feel was the most important tidbit of the presentation:

"Do you think Tree would be a larger share of your digital marketing channels in 2017 over 2016?..."

All four panelists responded with positive answers, although varying degrees of conviction in my opinion. This shows that lenders across all segments are seeing positive returns from their investments in purchasing Lending Tree leads. Perhaps the most positive reaction came from QL's VP of Marketing Strategy Graham Skidmore who noted that their marketing dollars spent on Lending Tree doubled from 2014 to 2015 and then doubled again in 2016. If that doesn't show confidence in TREE's product, I am not sure what does.

Conclusion

Much has been written about the rise of FinTech start-ups and their potential for disruption. I would much rather bet on one of the original FinTech companies, in Lending Tree. TREE has world class management, a history of delivering results, is profitable, and has the opportunity to ride secular tailwinds for the foreseeable future. Of course it usually makes sense to buy a stock into weakness but in my opinion, TREE is a stock that you may not get the opportunity you are hoping for if you wait. I have very high conviction in the stock and believe the current share price of around $100 is a bargain.

The stock can be volatile in the short term (especially 2015 when the absurd growth and subsequent crash in personal loan volume from Lending Club (NYSE:LC) and Prosper had the share price all over the board) but the pullbacks have proved to be a buying opportunity. Large numbers of tech-savvy Millennials entering the housing market and the growth of HELOCs as a part of the core mortgage segment will be boost to revenues that will be around for years to come.