REIT Resolutions

We have all learned how to manage risk and become more intelligent REIT investors.

2016 was a milestone year for REITs, as the industry experienced a watershed event when the S&P and MSCI Inc. created a new Global Industry Classification Standard sector.

One of the biggest misconceptions in the REIT sector today has to do with share price performance and the level and direction of interest rates.

Earlier this year my co-author (Stephanie-Krewson Kelly) and I published a book called "The Intelligent REIT Investor". The purpose for our book was aimed to educate REIT investors and to apply easy-to-use equations to assess the strength of a REIT's balance sheet and dividend safety.

Our goal was also to help readers think outside the traditional framework of C-Corps and to understand research reports and public information on REITs across the spectrum of different commercial property types.

Recognizing that not all property sectors are the same, we wanted to provide insight into the risks and benefits of each property type to optimally balance investment portfolios with specific goals.

My co-author and I were honored that Marty Cohen, co-founder of Cohen & Steers, wrote the Forward for the book and provided some thoughtful commentary,

…there are still many poorly understood aspects of this asset class. That is why this book is such an important resource.

One of the biggest misconceptions in the REIT sector today has to do with share price performance and the level and direction of interest rates. Many believe that there is strong correlation, however, Cohen provides clarity, as he explained,

Empirical evidence of this is lacking. In fact, it is the economy that most strongly influences property and REIT fundamentals and, when rising interest rates accompany a robust economy, REITs perform exceptionally well.

2016 was a milestone year for REITs, as the industry experienced a watershed event when the Standard & Poor's Dow Jones Indices (S&P) and MSCI Inc. created a new Global Industry Classification Standard (or GICS) sector called Real Estate.

Together these two organizations determined that investors' view of real estate has evolved such that it is regarded as a distinct asset class - one that is different from banks and financial institutions. The creation of the new Real Estate GICS sector should elevate investor awareness of REITs and broaden the industry's appeal to individuals and institutions alike.

Perhaps the new Real Estate classification will also spur Institutional demand, despite the industry's outperformance and the upcoming creation of the Real Estate GICS sector, most investor portfolios are under-allocated to real estate securities.

The 2015 Institutional Real Estate Allocations Monitor, published by Cornell University's Baker Program in Real Estate and Hodes Weill & Associates, LP, found the average institutional portfolio contains 8.5 percent investment in real estate versus their targeted investment level of 9.56 percent.

Click to enlarge

A Look At The Numbers

According to REIT.com ( FTSE NAREIT) all REITs equity market capitalization as of November 30 th is $977.9 billion. There are 222 REITs are in the FTSE NAREIT All REITs Index, including 191 REITs traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE listed REITs equity market capitalization = $903.6 billion).

In terms of dividends, all REITs yield 4.33 percent, compared with 2.12 percent for the S&P 500. S tock exchange-listed REITs paid out approximately $46.5 billion and public non-listed REITs paid out approximately $4.5 billion in dividends during 2015.

On average, 66 percent of the annual dividends paid by REITs qualify as ordinary taxable income, 12 percent qualify as return of capital and 22 percent qualify as long-term capital gains.

REITs have sound leverage metrics, including Debt Ratio: 32.1%, Coverage Ratio: 4.6x, and Fixed Charge Ratio: 4.2x. 46 Equity REITs are rated investment grade, 68 percent by equity market capitalization.

There were 7 REIT IPOs in 2015 and just 2 in 2016. The 2015 listings included InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR), Easterly Government (NYSE:DEA), Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX), Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP), National Storage (NYSE:NSA), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), and American Farmland (NYSEMKT:AFCO). The 2016 IPOs included MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and MedEquities (NYSE:MRT).

Click to enlarge

Through November 30 th (source NAREIT) All Equity REITs returned 3.99 percent compared with 22.05 percent for Mortgage REITs. The top-performing sectors include single-family (28.34%), Industrial (+24.98%), Data Centers (+18.41%), Specialty (+16.69%), and Free-Standing (+12.99%). The worst performing sectors are Self-Storage (-15.22%) and Apartments (-4.49%).

Click to enlarge

Exchange-Traded Funds

We cover REIT ETFs in our monthly newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor. There is a growing number of ETFs that enable investors to purchase an index of REITs - similar to buying a mutual fund that approximates the returns of the S&P 500 Index or other broad-based stock market index. There are even ETFs that will allow investors to short a rise in REIT share prices. Three of the largest REIT ETFs are listed below:

Vanguard Group REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ): The largest REIT ETF and is designed to track the performance of the MSCI US REIT Index.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR): Seeks to approximate the price and yield performance of an index of U.S. equities in the real estate sector.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:ICF): Seeks to track the investment results of the largest, most liquid REITs.

Click to enlarge

REIT Preferreds

At the end of 2015 and according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the liquidation value of REIT preferred shares outstanding totaled $29.8 billion, or only 3 percent of public REIT common equity. Though the market for REIT preferred stock is small, it nonetheless is worth knowing a few basic facts…

Preferred stock is often viewed as a hybrid security in that it shares characteristics with debt and common stock investments. Like a bond, preferred shares are sold according to face (or par) value, which in the case of preferreds, is usually $25 per share.

In our newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor, we manage a portfolio of REIT preferred stock. We like the income that Preferred REITs generate and we believe that this part of the REIT capital stock can be a powerful wealth-building tool. There are risks to owning REIT preferred stock, such as liquidity (difficulty selling or change in control), so we suggest that investors understand the pros and cons.

REIT Resolutions

This article is my final article for 2016, it is the 28 th article in December and the 340 th article year-to-date. All articles YTD have generated over 3.5 million page views - an average of 293,000 page views per month.

Click to enlarge

I want to thank all of you for reading my articles on Seeking Alpha. 2016 was an especially exciting year as I was able to break my all-time record, in terms of the number of articles written and the number of new followers and subscribers.

In appreciation for your support, I wanted to share a few REIT Resolutions, or ways to begin the new year with renewed focus and

Always Use Funds from Operations (or FFO) Instead of Earnings per Share: FFO is a supplemental though broadly used measurement of REIT earnings, created by the REIT industry in 1991 and recognized by the SEC in 2003.

According to NAREIT's latest whitepaper on the topic, FFO equals:

(1) Net income, as computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding: Real estate depreciation and amortization, Gains (or losses) on the sales of previously depreciated operating properties, Impairment write-offs on previously depreciated operating properties.

(2) Adjust to include the REITs share of FFO (or losses) in unconsolidated entities.

Always maintain adequate diversification: We suggest that investors own around 10 percent to 20 percent in REITs (mostly Common Equity) and depending on individual risk tolerance levels. We believe that 2017 will be a good year for REITs and we are forecasting 6 to 7 percent AFFO growth and sectors that we believe are under-valued currently include Self-Storage and Apartments.

As noted above, these sectors performed poorly in 2016 and we believe that they will rebound in 2017. We have included our top REIT Picks for 2017 in the January edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

Watch out for "Sucker Yields": We strive to warn investors when the dividend is over its skis, or simply when the earnings (or FFO) does not adequately cover the dividend payment. We believe that it is unsafe to own shares in a company when it is paying a dividend beyond its earning power, it is essentially eroding capital. The investor has essentially risked all of his capital for the sake of the high dividend - or sucker yield.

Invest in Quality: In our monthly newsletter, we provide a list of the highest-quality REITs, referred to as our "sleep well at night" or SWAN list. We believe that investors should consider owning a majority of SWANs that have demonstrated a successful track record of managing risk. Over time, we believe that the more defensive REITs will outperform so we favor the REITs that are engineered to weather most any economic cycle.

Keep Learning: Hopefully my articles have provided insight into your investment decisions and there are many other sources that you may find valuable, such as:

iREIT Investor

REIT.com

SPGlobal.com

GreenStreetAdvisors.com

In closing, I think it's important to acknowledge the hard work of all of my writing colleagues at Seeking Alpha. There's a long list of smart writers who have collectively assembled a vast portfolio of articles that have generated millions of dollars in wealth. We have all learned how to manage risk and become more intelligent investors.

In his million-selling classic The Intelligent Investor, Benjamin Graham wonders what his reply would be if he were to distill the essence of sound investing into a single phrase. In response to the self-directed challenge, Graham writes three words all in caps: "MARGIN OF SAFETY".

It should be nobody's surprise that this is now the sacred motto for value investors. Warren Buffett said it best, when he was referring to the margin of safety,

if they become part of your DNA when investing, you really can't go wrong.

We will be publishing our top picks for 2017 in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

Author's Note: I'm a Wall Street writer, and that means that I am not always right with my predictions or recommendations. That also applies to my grammar. Please excuse any typos, and I assure you that I will do my best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and my sole purpose for writing it is to assist with my research (I am the editor of a newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor), while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed me, please take five seconds and click my name above (top of the page).

The only guarantee that I will give you is that I will uncover each and every rock I can, in an effort to find satisfactory investments that "upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative". (Ben Graham).

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, DLR, VTR, HTA , STAG, GPT, ROIC, HCN, OHI, LXP, KIM, WPC, DOC, EXR, MYCC, TCO, SKT, UBA, STWD, CONE, BRX, CLDT, HST, APTS, FPI, CORR, NHI, CCP, CTRE, WPG, KRG, SNR, LADR, PEB, BXMT, IRM, CIO, LTC, DEA, NSA, HASI, VER, SRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.