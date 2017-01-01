Nvidia, Cotton, Orange Juice, Coffee, Sugar, Cocoa, Lumber (Video)

We do some general market commentary at the start of the video before reviewing the "soft" commodities, and throw in some Dollar Index talk as well. Basically, the play in a lot of these softs was to wait for the pullback in the market at the beginning of the year, having a lot of spare cash, and come in and buy them all at the February and March lows for a nice extended move up before profit taking ensued in these markets.

Some of the best trading and investing advice is to be patient and sit with a lot of cash in your portfolio for the really good market entry points where the selling or buying is way overdone, and then come in and put that money to work, and scoop up some really high conviction trades/investments from a positive expected probability value standpoint.