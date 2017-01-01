Silver For The Bulls

Longer term, the USD appears very strong, which could counter a new silver bull market so risk needs to be managed.

Silver is at an important technical price point, with what appears to be an imminent bullish reversal, with silver holding 'over' its May-June daily chart low. Potential investors should be looking for a bullish confirmation opportunity, while noting the risk of a further deep correction from a higher price point in later months.

Both silver and gold should be supported by seasonal demand in January while the holiday season is extended with the Chinese New Year. This trend appears to last until the spring.

Click to enlarge

The chart below is weekly, and indicates the potential selling resistance of an advance, along with 'large spec' positions which are generally supportive, along with a rising producer trend, which is supportive too.

Click to enlarge

The long term silver chart below indicates potential 'head and shoulder patterns', highlighted in yellow along with the lower rising trend line from 1975, which created buying support in 2009. Silver broke the long term Bollinger Bands to the upside before breaking down into a long term consolidation in the 1970's pattern, and needs to hold the long term rising trend, or risk a fall to a horizontal support area (dotted green), now. However, in January, support was provided by the red '200 moving average' line, so the first bullish continuation from a January 'bottom', would be from a similar level. If gold manages to break the January low, (see my article 'Ten Reasons Why Gold Could Break $1000'), that 'could' also jeopardize speculative opinion, and the January low in silver.

Currently the Bollinger Band is over the long term trend line, but silver has already reversed down from a potential right shoulder. You can see that the January low, was a reversal from the 200ma (in red) on the long term chart, and the short term spike higher could create hit selling resistance (highlighted as a pink dotted line), which currently sits in a band at about $17.68, (and could be lower if purveying sentiment is bearish).

Click to enlarge

The medium term charted USD is looking very bullish, creating what appears to be a fifth wave in what is normally an (Elliot Wave) sequence of five, illustrated below on a monthly level. The original chart is from astrocycle.net, but I've overwritten it, introducing some wave relationships based on fractals, and a potential fifth wave high based on a selling resistance level already apparent on the chart. The potential dollar high can still be influenced by time, and therefore circumstances which unfold with time, for example the impact of a strong dollar on industry.

Click to enlarge

Short term the USD appears to be correcting however, with the pivot on this chart (below), acting as first level support.

Click to enlarge

So short term, the season supports bullish silver, the charts are showing support for current prices, and a weaker USD, but we should be noting potentially risky points and develop a risk management strategy.

Long term support for silver (if it ever broke the bands I've drawn in on the horizontal levels), could turn out to be very low, but I'm not going to attempt that type of unsupported forecasting. The pattern in the 1980's unfolded sideways in time rather than price, but we still live in an unsettled world. Something could happen which spikes the precious metals much higher. It is as it is, until something tangible changes. At this point, and realistically, we can only weigh up the likelihood of something happening, and a tendency in the stock patterns, which require confirmation, there is potential but nothing is 'guaranteed'.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.