Diamond Offshore - The GreatWhite Uncertainty And What 'Commitment' Really Means For BP

This is a situation that will end up, most likely, with some sizeable losses and I do not think BP will be the only one to shoulder the cost.

The semisubmersible Ocean GreatWhite is ready stacked in Singapore since July 2016, and should be receiving a day rate from BP as standby. The future is uncertain.

BP decided to drop the environmental plan for the Bight project in Australia on December 29, 2016.

Click to enlarge The SemiSubmersible Ocean GreatWhite. Courtesy Hyundai

Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO)

This article is an update of my preceding article on Diamond Offshore published on October 11, 2016.

Investment Thesis:

Diamond offshore is one of the principal players in the offshore drilling industry. The company exhibits a specific situation with a solid balance sheet and a limited debt burden, but shows, on the other hand, an aging fleet that turned to be a net disadvantage, in today's market environment.

Diamond offshore decided, a little late, to catch up with its peers and ordered the black series Ultra-deepwater drillships and the semi-submersible GreatWhite, along with the deepwater semi-submersible rigs Ocean Apex and Ocean Onyx, delivered in 2014.

The ocean GreatWhite has been delivered and is "waiting on location" in Singapore, since it has been delivered by HHI to Diamond offshore in July 2016. It is a source of concern, right today, because BP abandoned the Bight project and whereas the company has indicated that the contract will be honored, we are still waiting for another assignment for the rig. This contract represents about $526 million in backlog not including any extra-costs .

What is the problem and what do we know?

On May 30, 2013, BP contracted the semi-submersible Ocean GreatWhite:

"A MASSIVE deep-sea exploration rig will be built in South Korea to search for petroleum in the Great Australian Bight off South Australia's coast." "Oil giant BP will pay at least $US585,000 a day for the rig under a contract with Texas-based company Diamond Offshore Drilling." [...] " BP announced yesterday it had contracted Diamond Offshore for the drilling program, which is due to begin in the summer of 2015-16 and will take up to 30 months to complete."

On May 2013, Diamond offshore ordered the Ocean GreatWhite:

Diamond Offshore Drilling has announced that the company has ordered a newbuild harsh environment semi-sub rig from Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. The unit will be built to Moss Maritime's CS-60E design and the total construction cost of the project is valued at US$755 million with completion after November 2015.

2014 Form 10-K: Diamond Offshore indicated the cost of the semi-submersible:

Ocean GreatWhite Ultra-deepwater semisubmersible $764 million; Q1 2016 BP Australia (Initial cost was $630 million).

On July 25, 2016, Hyundai Heavy Industries delivered Ocean Great White.

The world's largest semi-submersible drilling rig was completed for Diamond Offshore [...] HHI won the order worth $630 million in 2013 and has delivered 4 more drillships to the US-based contractor so far. Measuring 123 meters in length and 78 meters in width, is capable of operating in waters up to three kilometers deep and drilling down to a depth of 10 kilometers from the sea surface and also has an operating draft of 23 meters as well as a transit speed of 8 knots.

Another article is saying that DO paid $395 million for delivery installment.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the world's largest shipbuilder and a leading offshore facilities manufacturer, today announced it delivered Ocean Greatwhite, the world's largest semi-submersible drilling rig, to Diamond Offshore, a Houston-based drilling contractor on July 15. The delivery installment worth 460 billion won ($395 million) HHI received from the client will help improve HHI's cash flow.

On October 10, 2016, Diamond Offshore announced the following:

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. ((NYSE:DO)) has been notified by its customer, BP, that BP will no longer pursue a drilling campaign in the Great Australian Bight. In 2013, BP entered into a contract with Diamond for Diamond's harsh environment ultra-deepwater semi, the Ocean GreatWhite, and had intended to use the rig on the Great Australian Bight campaign. BP has confirmed that its decision will not impact Diamond's rig contract. BP and Diamond are exploring alternative locations for the Ocean GreatWhite.

Backlog situation as of January 1, 2017. Backlog estimated is now $3.7 billion.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

As we can see, the Ocean GreatWhite represents between $550 million to $595 million depending on the exact duration which is between 30 to 36-month. This represents 17% of the total backlog.

BP has played fair with Diamond Offshore and could have used a "force majeure" to terminate the Ocean GreatWhite without compensation. It would have been quite easy to do it, but BP decided to drop instead the environmental plan on December 29, 2016.

BP has withdrawn its environment plan that was submitted to Australia's National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) for the Great Australian Bight, offshore South Australia earlier this week. The recent actions have marked the supermajor's official exit from the area, and ends the back-and-forth between the company and NOPSEMA. The submissions included an exploration drilling program for Stromlo-1 and Whinham-1 exploration wells.

Now what?

Apparently, the semi-submersible is ready stacked in Singapore since it has been delivered by HHI and should be receiving a day rate from BP (NYSE:BP) as standby which could be anywhere from 75% to 95% of the $585k/d.

The problem I see is that the 3-year contract is now definitely gone, and BP is now struggling to find a new assignment for the rig. Now, we should look at the different possible outcomes.

BP finds soon a new field similar to the Australian Bight and assigns the semi-submersible to this new location, with no change in the contract, day rate and the duration. Same as above, but the new day rate agreed to $350k/d or lower. BP finds another place to drill, but it is only one or two wells and the contract will be reduced with renegotiation in day rate and duration, including some cash compensation. BP cannot find anything to drill immediately and terminates the contract for convenience. A termination fee of about 70-85% is due and paid. BP cannot find anything to drill immediately and put the semi-submersible on extended standby at a negotiated day rate at $200k/d for 12 to 18-months.

I do not desire to amplify the negativity of this situation, but honestly, this is a situation that will end up, most likely, with some sizable losses and I do not think BP will be the only one to shoulder the cost.

My opinion is that both companies will share the financial burden equally or not. BP has demonstrated good faith and intends to honor the contract, However, the contract is now gone and BP dropped the Bight project for good recently. To find a new prospect is not an easy task and demand time and a lot of it.

I see this new development as a negative for Diamond Offshore who paid about $764 million for a brand new rig that has lost her main contract backlog and faces an uncertain future for the next 6 to 12 months.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on Diamond Offshore. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.