New President, New Policies: What's Next For Markets?

Nanette discusses what we know, things we don't know, and the potential investment implications of Trump's presidency.

Many clients want to know what Donald Trump’s surprise victory means for financial markets.

WHAT WE (PROBABLY) KNOW

1) Populist momentum, anger, and frustration drove Trump to victory. Judging from the composition of voter turnout, Trump was able to galvanize a large demographic of white, non-college-educated voters who feel that economic progress has eluded them. This groundswell now gives Trump the impetus to act on his main campaign promises, which rest on fiscal spending, restricting trade, curtailing immigration, and rolling back regulations.

2) Many of Trump's economic plans are pro-growth. His plans for increased fiscal spending, lowering taxes, and reducing regulations are all aimed at stimulating US growth, and could add meaningfully to US gross domestic product (GDP).1 With a Republican majority in Congress, there is likely to be less gridlock in Washington, and there may be momentum behind repatriation and tax reform. Trump's plans to restrict trade with barriers or higher tariffs, however, could ignite an expensive trade war and slow US growth by increasing costs to US consumers and making it more difficult for US companies to sell their goods overseas. Curbing immigration could also detract from growth.

3) Uncertainty, which is higher with a Trump presidency than it would have been with a Clinton presidency, could tighten financial conditions and crimp investment. Trump is not a traditional pro-business Republican and there is no playbook for his particular brand of populism. He may, for example, revive the "audit the Fed" bill, aiming to undermine the US Federal Reserve's (Fed's) independence. So far his policies have lacked detail, making it difficult to distinguish what he says he'll do from what he will actually do.

4) As of this writing, markets perceive Trump's presidency to be pro-growth. After initially selling off, developed market risk assets have rallied and yields have risen, as has the US dollar. Inflation expectations are higher as well, reflected by steeper yield curves. Financials have benefited the most from these dynamics. Emerging markets (NYSE:EM) could be in the crosshairs of a stronger US dollar, higher rates and Trump's anti-trade rhetoric, so EM equities, bonds, and currencies are down.

WHAT WE DON'T KNOW

1) What will the balance be between growth-enhancing fiscal spending and tax reform, and restrictions on trade and immigration, which are negative for growth (Figure 1) Large-scale tariffs could increase inflation, hurt real household incomes, and present a headwind for companies that depend on non-US markets. Curbing immigration could reduce population growth and productivity-two key components of economic growth-and lead to higher wages and inflationary pressure.

2) How will a Republican Congress check Trump's spending plans? With his proposals of around $500 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years and huge tax cuts, debt as a percentage of GDP could increase from 75% to 120% in the next decade.

3) How will Trump use executive powers? The president has broad leeway on trade and foreign policy. He can impose trade restrictions, add tariffs, and redraw agreements like the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) without Congressional approval. Since these types of actions could damage growth, it will be important to see who he appoints to key cabinet positions such as treasury secretary and other key economic advisers. The president also enjoys vast executive power on immigration, so the actions he takes here are consequential.

FIGURE 1

Trade restrictions would hurt Mexico, Canada, and parts of Asia most

Exports to US as a share of GDP

Click to enlarge

As of 11/16; Sources: IMF, Haver, Wellington Management

WHAT ARE THE POTENTIAL INVESTMENT IMPLICATIONS OF A TRUMP PRESIDENCY?

With input from our fixed income investors and global industry analysts, I've highlighted a few investment ideas and corresponding caveats, given this fluid situation.

Prepare for higher long-end yields and steeper yield curves - Long-dated bond yields may remain sensitive to higher growth and inflation expectations. Depending on the balance between these, short end yields could move higher too if the Fed becomes more hawkish. Demand from US and foreign pension funds, which are likely to re-enter the US bond market at higher yields, should limit the rate rise.

Expect a stronger US dollar versus other developed currencies - Pro-growth policies that lead to higher real interest rates should be positive for the US dollar.

Favor financials - Low yields have hurt banks' income statements and dampened valuations. Higher yields and steeper yield curves should support many financials, US banks in particular as their net interest margins and earnings potential improve. Reduced regulation could also be supportive for valuations which are still at attractive levels (Figure 2).

Favor US industrials - Trump's overall message has been pro-US business, and the weak manufacturing sector was already showing signs of improvement. Repatriation, tax reform, and infrastructure spending are hot buttons for company CEOs whose business confidence has been low. If Trump comes out of the gate with these stimulative measures, industrials and companies in other noncyclical sectors should begin to increase capital expenditure and investment. Again, the big question is trade and the extent to which restrictions would raise costs, disrupt supply chains, or slow growth.

FIGURE 2

Financials have outperformed recently but their valuations are still attractive

12-month forward price/book2 premium of MSCI USA3 vs MSCI USA Financials4

Click to enlarge

The chart shows the difference between the 12-month forward price/book ratio for the MSCI USA Index and the MSCI USA Financials Index. The 12-month forward price/book ratio for the MSCI USA Index relative to the MSCI USA Financial Index has grown, which means financial are cheaper on a relative basis.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The performance shown is index performance and is not representative of any funds' performance. Investors cannot invest directly in an index.

Sources: IBES, Datastream, Wellington Management

Favor biopharmaceuticals - There are two big positives for this sector under Trump. First, the cloud of drug-pricing regulation has lifted; and second, corporate tax reform would be a significant positive for big pharmaceutical companies that generate a majority of profits and hold most cash offshore. The caveat here is that companies that produce less-innovative drug classes will face pressure in the form of competition from generics and scrutiny from the public and industry payers.

Caution on hospitals - Trump says he wants to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. While our analysts think that taking this health care benefit away from over 10 million people is untenable without an immediate and comparable replacement, hospitals are likely to remain under pressure, given lingering uncertainty and their direct exposure to insurance spending.

Caution on emerging markets (EM) - Higher developed market interest rates and a stronger US dollar would present headwinds for emerging markets. Countries with large current-account deficits that are dependent on foreign capital would be most vulnerable. If Trump takes a radical departure from current US trade policies, this could also pressure EM creating risks for countries dependent on exports.

Mixed on renewable energy - Trump has expressed support for fossil-fuel generation and criticized the high cost of solar and wind power. However, late last year, the Republican-led Congress extended tax credits for renewables, in part because wind and solar are job-creating industries. It seems unlikely that Congress would remove those recently enacted credits. Here our analysts favor utilities whose earnings-growth strategy is focused on renewables exposure, as solar and wind are the fastest growing area of energy supply and demand.

Favor inflation protection - Inflation-linked bonds are reflecting higher inflation expectations, and I think there is more upside. Considering that the US economy is already near full employment, an injection of further stimulus is likely to push headline inflation higher.

Favor traditional energy and pipelines - Less energy regulation means less

risk of new bans on hydraulic fracturing ("fracking") or anti-fossil-fuel legislation. If regulatory pressure or subsidies behind electric vehicles are pushed out, domestic demand for fossil fuels may improve.

Favor defense - Trump's focus on national security will likely lead to increased spending on US defense. In addition, as traditional alliances with the US may be questioned, other countries may decide to ramp up their own defense spending.

Maintain gold allocation as a hedge - I continue to favor a small allocation to gold or gold-related equities as a hedge against a return to risk aversion or a stagflationary environment in which big fiscal spending is accompanied by inflation and weak growth.

Given the increased uncertainty of the political landscape, investors should expect more volatility. The policies that Trump has proposed are sparse on details, so it's impossible to know which of his proposals will become actual policy. That said, even before the election, global growth was improving, inflation was rising, and pressure for more fiscal spending to stimulate growth was increasing. From that perspective, I think investors should prepare for a higher-yield and higher-inflation environment in their fixed income and equity portfolios.

