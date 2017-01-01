Rates Are On The Rise: What Actions Should You Consider?

To better understand which equity and credit sectors may perform better or worse in a rising-rate environment, Nanette looked at data for these environments over the past 20 years.

Nanette says the era of “low for long” is coming to an end. She discusses several factors that she believes could drive rates higher still.

Just when many people had embraced the idea of "low for long," the situation changed. Over the last six months, US long-end yields have risen by almost 1%. Half of that increase occurred after the market's worst Brexit fears dissipated over the summer; the other half occurred later this fall, as markets interpreted the election of President-elect Donald Trump as a pro-growth change that would also result in higher inflation.

From here, I think several factors could drive rates higher still:

• US fundamentals are improving

• Rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) are on the horizon

• Central banks' asset-purchase programs are bumping up against supply constraints

• The supply of US Treasuries is likely to increase

• Greater fiscal spending could lead to higher inflation.

To better understand which equity and credit sectors may perform better or worse in a rising-rate environment, I looked at data for these environments over the past 20 years. While no two market regimes are the same, historical patterns can be instructive.

US EQUITIES: CYCLICALS TEND TO OUTPERFORM DEFENSIVE SECTORS

Figure 1 shows the performance of a range of equity sectors in five rising-rate periods since 1996. Not surprisingly, defensive "bond-like" sectors that offer high dividend yields, such as utilities and telecommunications, have historically gotten punished as the relative yield they offer over US Treasuries shrinks. In contrast, cyclical sectors with less interest-rate sensitivity such as consumer discretionary, energy, industrials, financials, and materials have done better.

FIGURE 1

In rising-rate periods, cyclical sectors have outperformed defensive sectors

Sources: DataStream, Bloomberg, MSCI, Wellington Management. GFC refers to the Global Financial Crisis. EZ refers to Eurozone.

Note: Yield and spread changes are calculated as the end period yield (spread) in percent minus the start period yield (spread).

This historical pattern makes sense. Interest rates tend to rise when growth and inflation are rising, which is also a constructive environment for more cyclical sectors. Financials have the added benefit of earning higher net-interest margins on their lending activities, which tend to become healthier as the economy improves. These results are consistent with the recent period: Financials, Industrials, and Energy have delivered the highest returns since June. Interestingly, I found no clear relationship between valuations and performance: Even when valuations were relatively rich versus history, cyclical sectors still outperformed their defensive counterparts during rising-rate environments.

CREDIT: A MIXED BAG

The performance of credit instruments during periods of rising rates varies depending on what's driving yields higher and how fast the change occurs. Credit quality and duration are also important factors. The yield on credit instruments (here, I am including investment-grade corporates, bank loans, and high yield) is comprised of the government bond yield as well as the spread that compensates investors for the credit risk of the issuer. Credit tends to outperform Treasuries in an improving economic environment because even as government bond yields rise, spreads narrow, offsetting some of that rate rise.

Duration1 is also a factor. The longer the duration of a credit instrument, the more negative the total return (unless interest-rate risk is explicitly hedged). For example, the duration of the high yield market is 4.2 years, and the duration of the investment-grade corporate market is 7.0 years. The difference of 2.8 years means that for a 1% rise in interest rates, the longer-duration bond will underperform the shorter-duration bond by approximately 2.8%. Higher long-end yields would be particularly harmful to longer-duration corporate bonds.

As Figure 2 shows, credit spreads narrowed in response to the improving economic backdrop in all five periods of rising rates. Investment-grade corporates only delivered positive returns following the financial crisis, when spreads had reached an all-time wide of 6% in late 2008. High yield produced positive performance in all periods owing to the substantial spread compression. Bank loan returns were similar to but less extreme than high yield returns as they are a lower-beta2 asset class.

FIGURE 2

High yield (NYSE:HY) has outperformed investment-grade (IG) corporates

Sources: Bloomberg, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Wellington Management. GFC refers to the Global Financial Crisis. EZ refers to Eurozone.

Note: Yield and spread changes are calculated as the end period yield (spread) in percent minus the start period yield (spread).

EMERGING MARKETS: BOTH EQUITIES AND DEBT ARE CHALLENGED



Rising US rates are typically negative for emerging market (EM) assets. Higher yields attract capital from EM countries. This can destabilize the financial system if higher rates are accompanied by a stronger US dollar, especially if the country has a current-account deficit and is dependent on foreign capital.

During the five periods of rising rates, EM equities and debt both delivered mostly positive returns (Figure 3). However, absent a repeat of specific tailwinds, I am not convinced that this performance will be repeated if rates rise today. When the Fed tightened in 1998, many EMs were recovering from the Asian financial crisis and benefiting from galloping US growth. After the global financial crisis, massive liquidity from global quantitative easing and a subsequent rally in global risk assets provided a boost. This time, apart from brief relief rallies, I don't expect EM assets to fare as well. Rising US interest rates and a stronger US dollar put downward pressure on EM currencies and increase the risk of financial instability if EM debt is denominated in dollars.

FIGURE 3

EM assets have historically fared well, but they may not do so this time

Sources: Bloomberg, MSCI, JPMorgan, Wellington Management. GFC refers to the Global Financial Crisis. EZ refers to Eurozone.

Note: Yield and spread changes are calculated as the end period yield (spread) in percent minus the start period yield (spread).

*MSCI Emerging Markets Index (MSCI EM) is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure equity market performance of emerging markets. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index consists of 21 emerging market country indices.

**The EMBI (Emerging Market Bond Index) is JP Morgan's index of US dollar-denominated sovereign bonds issued by a selection of emerging market countries.

***The U.S. Dollar Currency Index (DXY) measures the relative value of the U.S. dollar against a basket of other foreign currencies.

Investment Implications:

US Equity-Favor cyclical sectors: Financials and other cyclicals tend to do best in a rising-rate environment, as these sectors have the highest sensitivity to an uptick in economic growth.

Credit-Favor high yield and bank loans: Credit in general typically faces cross-currents as rates rise, given the positive effects of spread tightening and the negative effect of rising government-bond yields. The shorter duration and greater economic sensitivity of high yield should help these instruments outperform other credit sectors. Bank loans may be an even better choice, given their floating-rate index and attractive valuations.

Emerging markets-Higher rates will pose challenges: Higher US rates reduce liquidity for EM countries by strengthening the US dollar and increasing countries' US dollar-denominated debts. Countries with large current-account deficits are particularly vulnerable.

1 Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of an investment's price to nominal interest-rate movement.

2 Beta is a measure of risk that indicates the price sensitivity of a security or a portfolio relative to a specified market index.

All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. Fixed income risks include credit, liquidity, call, duration, and interest-rate risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall; these risks are currently heightened due to the historically low interest rate environment. As interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall; these risks are currently heightened due to the historically low interest rate environment. Investments in high-yield ("junk") bonds involve greater risk of price volatility, illiquidity, and default than higher-rated debt securities. Loans can be difficult to value and highly illiquid; they are subject to credit risk, bankruptcy risk, and insolvency. Foreign investments can be riskier than U.S. investments due to the adverse effects of currency exchange rates, differences in market structure and liquidity, as well as political and economic developments in foreign countries and regions. These risks are generally greater for investments in emerging markets.

The views expressed here are those of Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson. They should not be construed as investment advice. They are based on available information and are subject to change without notice. Portfolio positioning is at the discretion of the individual portfolio management teams; individual portfolio management teams and different fund sub-advisers may hold different views and may make different investment decisions for different clients or portfolios. This material and/or its contents are current as of the time of writing and may not be reproduced or distributed in whole or in part, for any purpose, without the express written consent of Wellington Management or Hartford Funds.

