Mounting Speculation Of Crude Tanker Consolidation

Overview

The recent trend of consolidation in several shipping segments has been the result of an oversupply of vessels leading to record low rates, creating a crisis of sorts not seen in decades. The result has been consolidation in dry bulk, LNG, and container shipping as companies pool resources and improve operational efficiency in an effort to survive.

However, as John F. Kennedy once noted: "When written in Chinese, the word 'crisis' is composed of two characters. One represents danger and the other represents opportunity."

Speculation is mounting that one of the most savvy CEO's in the industry, Frontline's (NYSE:FRO) John Fredriksen, is viewing the current and future situation in the crude tanker market as opportunity to acquire premium vessels at some of the lowest prices in years. Additionally, it appears they could also be looking at entire companies that are significantly undervalued and trading well below NAV.

Just a year ago Frontline had one of the oldest fleets on average in the crude tanker segment. Some newbuild deliveries and key sales have changed that a bit but the condition is still fairly prominent.

This situation doesn't bode well for the upcoming market which is projected to deteriorate further in 2017 due to an influx of newbuilds hitting the water and further compounded by the Ballast Water Management Convention taking hold in September 2017 and the Sulfur Reduction Mandate in 2020.

In the 2015 20-F Frontline noted:

As of December 31, 2015, the average age of our tanker fleet, owned, leased or chartered in by us, is approximately seven years. As our fleet ages, we will incur increased costs. Older vessels are typically less fuel efficient and more costly to maintain than more recently constructed vessels due to improvements in engine technology. Cargo insurance rates also increase with the age of a vessel, making older vessels less desirable to charterers. Governmental regulations, including environmental regulations, safety or other equipment standards related to the age of vessels may require expenditures for alterations, or the addition of new equipment, to our vessels and may restrict the type of activities in which our vessels may engage. As our vessels age, market conditions might not justify those expenditures or enable us to operate our vessels profitably during the remainder of their useful lives.

Recent Moves

Frontline has made some moves in 2016 that were directed toward focusing and renewing the fleet with an eye on the VLCC class.

The first came on June 10th when they announced the acquisition of two VLCC newbuildings under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries at a purchase price of $84 million each. The vessels are due for delivery in September and November 2016. Furthermore, they also secured options for two additional sister vessels with delivery in January and March 2017 at a purchase price of $85 million each.

Just three days later they struck a deal to sell off six relatively young MR tankers which left the impression that Frontline was becoming focused on the larger classes, specifically VLCC's, Suexmaxes, and LR's.

In October Frontline announced that they had cancelled four VLCC orders with struggling shipyard STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The cancellation fees amounted to a mere $2 million ($0.5 million per vessel) and given the difference between the contracted prices for the newbuilds vs. current market prices, which had been falling rapidly, this significantly improved liquidity.

The contracted prices for the four vessels amounted to $364.3 million or a tad over $91 million each. As noted earlier they had secured four other contracts at a much lower cost and by doing so saved about $24.4 million, accounting for the cancellation fees.

Finally, on December 8th Frontline announced the intention to raise $100 million through a share offering which would be used to "opportunistically fund growth opportunities through vessel acquisitions and for general corporate purposes."

In addition to this offering they announced in the Q3 presentation on November 29th that they "secured up to $870 million in bank debt financing," which meant that their extensive newbuild program (with $760 million in payments remaining) was fully financed and then some. It is important to note that Frontline also has $275 unsecured loan commitments as well.

Splash24/7 reported that these developments have driven speculation as

"analysts are now wondering if John Fredriksen will use the cash raised to buy out Peter Georgiopoulos's Gener8 Maritime (NYSE:GNRT)."

"Can Frontline do the same as BW LPG and go after Gener8?" wrote DNB Markets analyst Nicolay Dyvik in an update on Friday. BW LPG has recently completed the takeover of Aurora LPG.

Gener8 Maritime

In recent weeks GNRT has been making some significant moves with regard to its fleet profile. On December 12th Splash24/7 reported that "Gener8 has been busy in recent weeks pruning some of its older ships from its fleet with brokers reporting the company has sold an aframax, a suezmax and a VLCC."

Although the pair of newbuild sales has not been confirmed, that transaction would have significantly de-risked the company. Splash24/7 concluded:

"the firesale at Peter Georgiopoulos's Gener8 Maritime continues with multiple sources telling Splash today that a pair of newbuilds have also been hived off."

Splash24/7 concluded, "The sharp reduction in fleet size has got many analysts wondering if Georgiopoulos is planning a big move in the sector, with speculation from a number of Scandinavian banks suggesting a merger with John Fredriksen's Frontline is on the cards."

From Frontline's point of view, Gener8 Maritime would be a logical candidate for some very good reasons.

They have one of the youngest VLCC fleet profiles of any company with many of those being "Eco" vessels, which have an inherent competitive advantage.

This advantage could become more pronounced in the wake of the OPEC cuts which could lead to sustainable higher crude prices which has a direct impact on bunker prices.

Companies which utilize the spot market, like GNRT and FRO are, tend to be responsible for these voyage expenses. Additionally, with the 2020 IMO mandate on sulfur emissions the switch from HFO to MGO will become more costly so any way to reduce those costs, say through increasing fuel efficiency would be highly desirable.

GNRT is also heavily undervalued. In their October investor presentation they noted that the share price had fallen some 56% from the same time last year which left them at a price to book value of .31x.

However, those who know about shipping understand that NAV is the real measure of value. J. Mintzmyer of Value Investors Edge, a publication focusing extensively on shipping, noted that "since GNRT trades around 50% of NAV, this is an obvious takeover candidate." But he added, "I'm frankly more surprised that FRO is being mentioned over a stronger balance sheet candidate like Euronav."

Mr. Mintzmyer offered another avenue that GNRT might contemplate:

"Considering GNRT would be selling from a position of weakness, a more fair plan could instead involve GNRT selling 2-4 of their modern assets in order to delever. Part of those proceeds could also go towards share repurchases. Candidates to buy more of these vessels could include FRO, EURN, or even newcomer INSW."

Conclusion

The rumors are flying. Tradewinds reports that John Fredriksen's Frontline has raised $100m in double-quick time sparking (speculation) in the capital markets it could table a bid for Gener8 Maritime.

As one of the most experienced CEO's in the maritime industry John Fredriksen absolutely sees the advantage of holding a more efficient fleet in the upcoming environment.

With Gener8 Maritime trading at approximately half of NAV and owning highly desirable new vessels, many of which carry the "Eco" title, Mr. Fredriksen could breathe some much needed life into his aging VLCC fleet at a bargain price with this merger.

