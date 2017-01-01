As Libyan Exports Resume: Which Crude Tanker Class Will Benefit The Most?

But which class of crude tanker will benefit the most?

While this influx of crude may be bearish for crude prices it is a welcome development for crude tankers which could see greater demand and higher charter rates.

Overview

An ongoing conflict among various groups vying for power has left Libya a divided nation. The conflict is complicated and has evolved over several years.

It has been mostly between the government of the Council of Deputies, or CoD, that was elected democratically in 2014 and the rival General National Congress, or GNC, which has previously held power.

A deal, known as the Libyan Political Agreement, installed a new administration in Tripoli, however, today the country appears more fragmented than ever. Yet as Libya's political turmoil has deepened, its economic and security circumstances have somewhat improved. Oil production, a key component to Libya's economy, is at its highest in two years. Thanks to the efforts of the Libyan National Army and militias from the city of Misrata in western Libya, which have managed to dislodge the Islamic State from its stronghold in Sirte.

Those two military blocs, which are Libya's strongest and most cohesive, have been responsible for much of the country's recent success. But they are also bitter rivals. The Libyan National Army supports the CoD, while the Misratan fighters back the GNC. Their respective campaigns to stabilize the country's oil industry and oust the Islamic State were a unifying factor but as that campaign comes to a close there could be more conflict on the horizon.

So while Libya has seen crude oil production climb and exports which are key to their economic survival resume, this situation appears to be anything but resolved.

Resuming Operations

But even though there is still the potential for conflict, the nation is showing promising signs as it revives crude output capacity and exports.

Prior to turmoil beginning in 2011, Libya was once a 1.6-million-barrel exporter of sweet crude, which requires relatively little refining. Libya hopes to be increasing oil output by a third in the near future, which is currently at 600,000 bpd, bringing national production to 900,000 bpd by the end of 2016. Furthermore, it has plans to reach 1.1 million bpd in 2017 if all goes as planned.

Though it is a member of OPEC, it is exempt from the latest OPEC deal which means these targets are only jeopardized by their own internal instability.

However, illustrating just how complex this situation is, an abrupt halt to restarting operations in a key region was declared due to threats of an attack.

On December 18th, the WSJ reported:

The deal to restart production involved talks with two separate militias that control different aspects of the western fields. But a faction of the Petroleum Facilities Guard dominated by the Toubou ethnic group has now protested that it had been left out of negotiations and wants one of the other militias to leave the fields. "If they don't, we will attack," Eli Egray, head of the Toubou-led faction, told The Wall Street Journal. The militias are all seeking more employment and the payments of back wages for guarding the facilities.

But just days later on December 20th it appears a deal had been struck and those crucial fields are once again opening. Al Arabiya reports:

Libya's National Oil Corporation said on Tuesday that pipelines leading from the western fields of Sharara and El Feel (Elephant) had been reopened after a two-year blockade, paving the way for a major boost to production. The NOC said in a statement that it expects to add 175,000 barrels per day (bpd) to national production in the next month, and 270,000 bpd over the next three months.

Sharara, operated by a joint venture between NOC and a group of companies including Spain's Repsol SA, Total SA, OMV AG, and Statoil ASA, has an output capacity of about 330,000 barrels a day. The Elephant is operated by a joint venture between Italy's Eni SpA and NOC and can produce about 90,000 barrels a day.

With contributions from smaller fields, this region has a combined output capacity exceeding 450,000 bpd, and the pipeline is a crucial component with regard to exports as it connects to Libya's largest export terminal, Es Sider.

Exports

Libya produces far more oil than it consumes making the surplus available for export. Main importers of Libyan crude include, Italy, Spain, France, China, Malta, the UK, Greece, Malaysia, and Singapore. Ports are therefore key to Libya's ongoing quest to reemerge as a major exporter.

In September four ports were seized by forces loyal to East Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, a supporter of the CoD, which allowed Libya's National Oil Corporation, or NOC, to reopen them.

Among those ports was Es Sider, the largest export terminal in Libya which has been dormant since 2014. Though it was seized in September repairs were needed before tankers could load.

In the meantime most load activity has been out of Hariga, Brega, as well as steady volumes from the offshore loading points of Bouri and Farwah.

Though Es Sider is now reopened, its capacity remains far below its pre-conflict level of 350,000 bpd, which when fully operational will dwarf the aforementioned ports.

Nevertheless, Libyan officials are celebrating the first tanker to dock there in two years. The Alicante, began loading 600,000 barrels of oil for export to Italy on Wednesday. A second tanker is expected to load before the end of the month.

Tankers

With Libya being heavily dependent on crude tankers for exports, these developments could have a positive impact on companies engaging in that segment. US listed crude tankers companies include DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Gener8 Maritime Inc. (NYSE:GNRT), Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP), Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL), Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK), Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA).

As shipping aficionados know, the 600,000 barrel capacity indicates that The Alicante is an Aframax.

Click to enlarge

Source: shipspotting.com

Aframaxes, along with the Suezmax class, have been the main vessels of choice for the increasing amount of exports out of the region.

Source: MJLF Research

But Es Sider has in the past been able to accommodate VLCC's. With its ample storage facilities and higher volume loading capabilities, VLCCs may once again begin to call on that port.

However, there is a catch. As noted earlier many of Libya's main trading partners are just across the Mediterranean Sea and given the short haul nature of the voyage a VLCC might not be the first choice.

Furthermore, the shortest voyage to Asian markets is through the Suez Canal, which would favor the Suezmax class over the VLCC class.

Therefore, it is reasonable to expect that Aframax and Suezmax class vessels will likely experience the greatest benefit from the increased flows out of Es Sider.

Conclusion

A fragmented Libya is coming together and making progress to revive the industry which is vital to its economy.

Unrestricted by OPEC, Libya is set to increase crude oil exports, which could nearly double over the coming year.

Extraction has resumed from the Western Fields, a key region for production. Deals have been reached to allow pipelines to transport that crude to major port facilities which are being rebuilt.

These developments should provide more highly desirable sweet crude to the global market at a time when other key producers are cutting or capping production.

Given port restrictions and taking into account Libya's geographic positioning, Suezmax and Aframax vessels will likely see the greatest benefits from this development.

Of course, those with a fleet profile favoring Suezmax and Aframax vessels which participate in the spot market should see the largest and most immediate impact from these developments.

Thank you for reading and I welcome all questions/comments.

