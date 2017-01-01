5 Reasons You Should Be Shorting SPY In 2017

The bull market rolls on and on and on.

One of my favorite pair trade ideas for 2017 is to short the US market, perhaps via the SPY or S&P 500, and go long an international market which a much cheaper valuation. The S&P500 rose 10% in 2016 while most other markets around the globe had flat or negative returns.

Let's take a look at the top 5 reasons why you should be short the S&P500 in 2017.

1. The Fed Might Actually Raise more Than Once

The Federal Reserve stated they would raise interest rates 3-4 times in 2015 and 2016 yet only raise once. In 2011 to 2014 they said they would start raising rates only to stand pat time and time again.

So when I propose that the Fed might raise more than once in 2017 I can hear your sarcasm through the computer and hear your fingers furiously typing away a comment.

That being said, there are a few reasons why the Fed may finally saddle up and stick to their plan. Unemployment is at all time lows, GDP is improving slightly, fiscal reform appears poised to add to their accommodative policy even if I have doubts about how fast the reforms will be passed, and there is always the chance that President Trump directly intervenes or comments on Fed policy which he has done multiple times during his campaign.

The Fed is supposed to be politically independent but it is not out of the realm of possibility for some more heavy handed influence from Washington to be a story in 2017.

2. Valuation

Anyway you slice it, the S&P 500 via the SPY proxy looks expensive.

The most recent spikes on the above chart are largely to due a collapse in earnings even as prices fell as well. The 10 point premium to the mean and median is the more important metric than the angle of the chart line.

High valuation does not mean that mean reversion is inevitable in the short term but it does provide a higher probablity that it will occur versus a market trading well below its average.

3. Individual Investor Sentiment Is High

The American Association of Individual Investors survey of sentiment can be a useful contrarian indicator. In Meb Faber's book Global Asset Allocation, he mentions how when this indicator was at its all time low, meaning that individual investors are bearish, was in March of 2009. The all time high of bullishness was in January of 2000.

These highs and lows in sentiment were the exactly wrong times to have that particular sentiment as the height of bearishness was at the generational low and vice versa.

The bullish sentiment is above its historical average but nowhere near their extremes. Could this mean that institutions are fueling the post-election rally more than individuals?

4. Will Donald Trump Keep His Word?

Regardless of your political affiliation, think for a moment if you truly believe that President Trump will keep his word on topics like reform, regulation, taxes, etc.

Does any president, or any politician even, keep their word on everything? Call me skeptical on that one.

Maybe de-regulation is too hard of a sell in some house of Congress so he tables it in favor of more important priorities. What does that mean for the recent bank run if the Fed continues to raise once a year despite telling us they will raise 3-4 times?

He also wants his cake and his policy reform too. A lower deficit, 1 trillion in infrastructure spending, lower taxes for individuals and corporations, a trade war with China, and more jobs-- many of these things are counter intuitive and it seems unlikely that we will see all or even most of them concurrently.

Which ones the President prioritizes and which actually materialize may give some insight into the direction of the general market and the specific stocks that have rallied post-election.

5. The Super Extra Crazy Freaking Strong Dollar

The dollar hit a 14 year high after the Fed raised interest rates this December as measured by the USD index which maps the US Dollar against a basket of currencies like the yuan, yen, euro, etc.

A strong dollar hurts large multinational corporations domiciled in the US because although profits earned in other countries may not be brought back to the US and may be invested or stored in the country that produced them, when reporting results all overseas profits must be converted to the US dollar for accounting purposes.

A 5% increase in Brazilian profits is a 5% increase in Brazilian pesos but if the dollar strengthened 10% versus the Brazilian peso during the time period measured, the corporation will report profits from their Brazilian subsidiary were down -5% due to currency effects.

The S&P 500 is a great index to represent this effect because ~48% of their sales are generated overseas.

Click to enlarge

If pro business policies are enacted via the Trump Administration and the Fed continues to raise interest rates, the US Dollar could continue its climb as US denominated bonds and treasuries provide drastically higher yields and safety than overseas assets and will put a tailwind under the dollar.

As Q1 earnings start to roll in I expect the most recent run in the Dollar since the election and the Fed rate hike will finally begin to matter on the Street. Up until this point it has been noted as a trend but has not been affecting stock valuations. Look to the top S&P 500 components conference calls and releases to confirm this.

Conclusion

Dollar headwinds, less reform materializing, over valuation, and other factors could cause the S&P 500 to have a rough 2017. As mentioned in the opening a short USA positioned could be balanced with going long multiple foreign markets trading at cheap variations or at least sending new investment dollars to international stocks while hedging against an S&P 500 decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.