Square Inc. - Quietly Grinding Higher

When I wrote my Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) article regarding their small business loan division found here, I was still writing like I would write reports for the Portfolio Managers at the funds I worked. In hindsight, I appreciate everyone who took the time to read that article cover to cover; it had nearly 5k words and was probably not a very easy read. I guess at the very least I hope those who read it became the expert on Square's SME lending platform and the SME lending marketplace that I am now and they did very well with their SQ shares. I'm actually in the process of generating a track-record for a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service with 10 friends using my service. SQ shares were one of my picks, and my test subs are still long the shares with a 13.50 stop as of 12/30/2016.

Enough with the victory laps, why did Square shares start grinding higher all of a sudden? And more importantly to the reader, can it continue? Even before Q3 2016 ER on Nov 1st, 2016 I started to see some things that I liked in a name beside the fundamentals. I saw Steven Cohen of Point 72 building a position larger than 5% meaning he would have to disclose his movements, at least until he was under 5%. I saw some absolute massive options prints in the Dec 2016 call options and some decent flow in the Jan 2017 calls as well. On a technical basis, I saw shares that were being supported by the 200DMA and then I saw another round of short-term options bets, on the call side in November. All these data points and the fact I liked the name on a fundamental basis was enough to coerce me to build a 20% position in SQ shares.

Was I 100% confident going into the print? No way I was, shares in Square were 30% lower just 3 months earlier, if things were bad, it could have gone back there or even lower. I've learned to take notice when I see big options prints; you have to take care and make sure they are on the ask if you are looking to get long. When a market player or a group of investors paper stocks (trade a lot of options) like they did in SQ, they usually have a good reason. Square Inc. had a very solid Q3 print no doubt but did it come out of left field? I don't think it did, many on the street thought earnings would be solid. So what changed that caused investors to bid the shares higher? And can it continue?

What Changed?

Square was always cheap, at least compared to PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) the biggest player on the block on a revenue basis. Square was using the oft utilized strategy of trying to grow the company at all costs and figure out the earnings later, at least until the last two quarters. Let's see what changed.

Focus on Earnings:

Square through a lot of us for a loop with their positive EBITA guidance. I thought I would have to think of Square as a growth company for years into the future and use alternative valuation metrics. Square now thinks they will generate 31-33mm of adjusted EBITA in 2016 up from 18-24mm the prior quarter. You probably are well aware how much more people spend in Q4 vs. all other quarters. I think Square is super conservative with their Q4 guidance and the actual EBITA figure will end up significantly higher. You'll probably say "yeah, but Square is worth 5Bn, its EV/EBITA is still 125 even if they do beat that number". Sure, that's expensive, but for a company growing revenue at a 50% clip that's pretty impressive they are even generating any EBITA.

When you are growing by leaps and bounds, you're usually better off plowing every dollar you can back into the company. Hyper growth like that doesn't come around very often when you have it you need to capitalize on that growth. Maybe investors just liked the idea they were profitable, on an EBITA basis that sent shares higher. There are investment shops that have weird rules including rules stating they only invest in positive EBITA companies. Squares EBITA number might have thrust its shares into more funds "investable universe." Clearly, EBITA moving in the right direction is one of the reasons the stock went from neutral to drive.

Square Capital:

I spoke a great deal about the opportunity that Square Capital presented on my last SQ article. To put it lightly Square Capital is en Fuego. Revenue in the Software and Data Products segment in which Square Capital sits was up 140% YoY. We know Caviar which also sits in that segment is not lighting the world on fire, so it's safe to say most of this growth likely comes from Square Capital and Instant Deposit revenue. Instant deposit is a clever little business in its own right. Think of it as a payday loan type of business just not nearly as scummy. It takes time to process payments and the business to get the revenue physically. If a business needs the cash from a credit or debit card sale they just made, Square will provide that cash for a 1% fee.

I wrote in detail in my last article about Square Capital, but to summarize it is a sweet little business. They have so much information on the people they are lending to, and at the current moment, they are having no trouble finding capital to fund the loans they provide. Square extended 208mm in loans during Q3 2016; they haven't even scratched the surface as in my last article I calculated the addressable market at 200bn per year. Square doesn't break out below the line where profits came from, but we know on a net basis margins are 65% in Software and Data vs. 35% in their core transaction business. I'd wager a great deal of that EBITA beat came from the Software and Data division, but I'll likely never know. If Square Capital were making SQ shares rise because of some industry re-rating I'd expect shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) to be ripping higher as well, it hasn't been. I spoke in my last article about the superior position Square is in on the data side vs. an OnDeck or an Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in the SME lending division; it would appear they are using this position of power. I fully expect Square Capital to be a bigger driver, at least on the earnings side to Square in the future. There is simply no player in the market with data on their clients better than Square; they will be capitalizing on this well into the future.

The Big are Getting Bigger:

YoY growth of GPV (gross payment volume) in the 3rd quarter of 2016 was 39% in aggregate, very respectable growth. YoY GPV growth from larger sellers was 55%, and Square earned the same margins on these accounts than they did the smaller accounts. I'm a small player, I've worked for small funds (even when I worked for a 700mm Hedge fund it was "small" compared to many players), and I want to start a small marketplace shortly. I'll be battling people with large established bases when I get up and running. Everywhere you look in the market, with retailers or even on a professional sports team, you tend to see one thing over and over; the big are getting bigger.

Square was built to give EVERYONE access to credit and debit card readers. Hosting a garage sale? You can accept cards now. Have a 30-40k per year coffee stand? Most payments processors wouldn't have picked up the phone until Square came to the market. The square reader presents many benefits vs. a traditional payment terminal. Trying to figure out at what times you are generating more revenue? Just look at squares software, it will break down when you are generating the bulk of your sales allowing you to schedule more employees at these times. Does an old VeriFone terminal have that capability? Only if you purchase another layer of costly software will a VeriFone terminal report data with that level of detail. With Square, that's just part of their deal.

Because of this efficiency, small sellers are becoming big sellers and big sellers are becoming even bigger. I've been to department stores recently when they were busy; when things get busy, all salespeople can also be checkout clerks with nothing more than their smartphone in their pocket and a Square dongle. Large companies like the mobility, they like the integration, and they love Squares Customer Engagement features. I don't think Wall Street ever thought large companies would adopt a processor like Square. Most large companies use their size to get the cheapest processing deal they possibly can acquire. Square has shown that their very system has value and larger enterprises are voting with their feet. That large seller GPV growth caught the Street off guard; I don't see the big getting bigger trend slowing down anytime soon. Unfortunately for me, I guess I'll just have to work on getting really big.

They Opened their API and Partners are Using it:

Companies like having ownership of their systems. By opening Square's API to growing businesses, they allow companies to move away from the systems Square built but allows Square to process the actual payment still. A good example of this in the recent integration of TouchBistro and Vend two POS system that catered to restaurants. Would you want your waiter or waitress running you check at the table with a phone? Probably not, it would completely kill the vibe. Vend and Touch Bistro has taken all the unique needs a restaurant has and effectively built it on top of Squares payment system. They can still split checks, discount items and comp a desert like they normally would, functionality just not built into Square. When the payment is processed, it goes through Squares network.

Maybe that Restaurant is throwing a large X-Mas party on Saturday and needs to buy the food and drinks for the party. Because the system was built on Square, they would still have access to Square Instant Deposit to bring sales from the week into their bank account to make the purchases they needed to host the party. Lots of different businesses have unique POS needs; they can either build their own and still process through Square or they can use a system built specifically for their industry that also happens to use Square on the backend. They'll still get access to Deposit, Capital and Analytics they just have a system that works better than the one size fits all package Square provides. Few companies are so open with their API; they usually want full control and they want to trap users into their ecosystems. By opening their ecosystem, Square effectively leaves no stone unturned in their search to process payments for well, everyone. I think the street is starting to realize the value in this proposition and getting large players like TouchBistro (1Bn in annual transactions as of 2015) and Vend (Crossing 1Bn in GMV run rate in 2016) have impressed the street.

It would appear, Sarah Friar, the CFO of Square wasn't just paying lip service on her "executing on all cylinders" statement. Wall Street has come around to the story but if you look on a YTD basis shares are only up 12.5%. However from lows in July though SQ shares are up nearly 70%, that's where things get scary. So the question is can this rise continue?

Where to now?:

Square is a large company with a 5Bn market cap. Paypal added 7Bn in Market cap alone in 2016 so though Square has a lot of catching up to do; it still sits on fertile grounds. The US GDP is 16-18 Trillion USD depending on the study at which you are looking. 70% of that is consumer driven or approximately 12 Trillion USD. Of that 12 Trillion, about 2.4-.7 Trillion is transacted using cards or a hair above 20%. Typically when looking at growth opportunities for investment purposes, you don't start to worry until penetration starts getting close to 50%. I typically start to take notice around 40-45%.

This growth lesson was a lesson I learned in the hardest of ways, losing a lot of money. I was involved in a company that made smartphone guts, and as smartphone penetration got near 50%, the market decided the company I was long would be re-rated. Re-ratings tend to happen it what seems like a straight line My point is we are nowhere close to 50%, we are only going to use cards or are smartphones directly (Square is on board there too) more in the future. Square has a long way to go until electronic payments are penetrated at the 40% level where I would start to question future growth.

More payments processed in Squares network benefits the companies two ways. One, they make money processing the payment, easy to understand. Two, as more people use Square processing, Square has more data about their customers, as they get more data they can extend more loans or give more customers Instant Deposits. Square could potentially operate the payments business at break even and make all their money in the higher margin Software and Data division (however, I don't think they'll do this). I see quite a bit of runway for Square fundamentals, so to answer the question regarding if this can continue, I believe it can. Let's look what SQ technicals look like right now:

SQ Technicals:

See the attached chart of SQ shares for the last 13 months:

Click to enlarge

(Source: stockcharts.com)

You can probably get a good idea why I currently have a 13.50 stop in place on my SQ position. 13.50 proved as both resistance and support in the past and when shares went through that level on this last run they effectively "broke-out." SQ shares have left all its moving averages and trend lines in the dust. If shares form a right shoulder, it will be cause for concern for longs, at least in the short term as this doesn't look like a big formation. As long as 13.50 holds on the downside and 15.50 holds on the upside SQ shares look to be range bound until shares can clear 15.50. A move through 15.50 would indicate a large breakout and would likely get some momentum behind it. With all this in mind if you are not currently long shares of SQ where would you look to get long? I think for the time being you should wait and see what happens if shares do end up testing the 13.50 level. If shares start to go higher past 15 you also probably want to get long for a potential large breakout at 15.50. For the time being, I'm keeping my shares and my 13.50 stop. If we lose 13.50, I'll sell half my position as at 20%; SQ is a large position for me.

Conclusion:

The market is finally giving some respect that Square Inc. deserves. The dual CEO role and the fact that Jack Dorsey is not looked on very favorably is probably still weighing on SQ shares. Not only is Square a fast growing company but now it's also profitable, a very rare combo for hyper growth Silicon Valley companies. Investors should be preparing for a much bigger breakout above the 15.50 level. Investors who are already long should take care to make sure a winning position doesn't turn out to be a losing position, but both current longs and potential longs need to prepare for higher prices. If 13.50 holds with conviction, I would get long shares. Squares Q4 2016 print should be nothing short of fantastic and I would expect Wall Street to pay further attention to the story. Square is the type of company you want to hold for a long time if you can. Payments technology will be in flux for the foreseeable future, and not many companies are as geared to this change as Square is. Square Capital is another lever the company can pull, and if the US doesn't see a significant recession anytime soon, this segment could be a potential rocket ship. The pullback in Square shares is an opportunity; investors should stand ready to benefit from it. In 2-3 years time Square will be much larger than it already is if it's still an independent company. Out of Jack Dorsey's two babies, I believe it's an easy choice; Square is where investors should be looking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.