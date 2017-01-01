Homebuilders: Wait For It

Construction stocks have gone nowhere this year and are very unlikely to perform very well if growth stays low .

Every month, I write at least one article covering homebuilders (SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF XHB). I always focus on building permits and housing starts. The first one is an important leading indicator. Housing permits tell us what we can expect in terms of housing activity over the next 1-3 months. This time, I added the NAHB housing sentiment indicator to see how this leading sentiment is forecasting housing activities.

Source: Builder

Building permits slowed down to -5.8% growth versus one year ago in November. September had much better results with 7.2% growth. Housing starts declined 6.9% versus 24.9% growth in September.

Click to enlarge It is clearly visible that housing is in a slow growth stage after accelerating between 2011 and 2013. 2013-2015 brought us moderate growth.

Homebuilding stocks have reacted accordingly. They are going nowhere. Note the big correlation between building permits growth and the year-on-year returns of the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF ITB.

Click to enlarge

I used the current homebuilders value to look how future returns would look like if the stock price didn't change at all. This shows us how much future growth is already priced in. In this case I can say that expectations are, that building permits are staying flat going into the first half year of 2017. This means that a housing upswing could trigger a huge homebuilders rally since expectations are so low.

The ratio spread between construction stocks and the S&P 500 has fallen rapidly since August of 2016. The bad thing, is that this ratio has started to gain correlation in 2009 after being extremely volatile in 2007 and 2008.

Click to enlarge

The interesting thing, is that the NAHB housing market index is growing. Sentiment is up almost 17% which is the highest growth number since March. This could be the first sign of a new growth period or a glitch. The first thing could be possible, given the strength of the ISM manufacturing index and regional surveys.

Click to enlarge

Conclusion

Building permits have been rather weak this year. Last month's strength has been erased and completely ignored by homebuilding stocks. The current situation indicates that no future gains are priced in which supports a good entry position if growth returns indeed. I am extremely focused on homebuilding stocks because I expect more strength over the next 1-2 months. This is completely based on the good performance from other leading indicators like regional surveys and the ISM index. I trimmed my long positions in CalAtlantic CAA and Pulte Group PHM to buy at a later point in time.

Extra: I will write an article covering all major homebuilding ETFs over the next two days.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions or remarks.

