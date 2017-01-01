Baozun A Buy After Share Offering

Near term risks include escalating operating expenses, competition in a heavily fragmented market, and China/US political drama brought on by an incoming Trump administration.

Financial metrics are heading in the right direction and management seems increasingly confident.

Shares are up almost 50% in the past year, but plenty of upside is left.

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are up almost 50% over the past year.

BZUN data by YCharts

The company describes itself as a leading digital and e-commerce service partner in China, helping brands and retailers build their online business.

The company should benefit from several tailwinds, as online retail sales totaled $581.61 billion in 2015, up 33% over last year. That number is expected to grow 20% year over year by 2020. Also, mobile shopping in China continues to rapidly expand (up to 72% of online shopping up from 57% a year ago). Another factor to consider is that e-commerce has yet to fully penetrate lower tier cities in China.

Click to enlarge

Figure 2: Market opportunity in brand e-commerce (source: company presentation)

Baozun appears well-prepared to capitalize on this theme- after receiving $33.1 million from its recent share offering, this small cap company should have around $130 million of cash on its balance sheet.

In their third quarter results the company reported net income of $2.9 million, up 172% over the prior year. Total Gross Merchandise Volume increased 71.1% year over year to roughly $346 million.

Click to enlarge

Figure 3: Financial highlights- constantly growing core business (source: company presentation)

Company CFO Beck Chen stated the following:

Last quarter, we raised our fiscal year 2016 GMV guidance from an increase of over 50% to an increase of over 60% on a year-over-year basis. With GMV during each of the first three quarters of 2016 exceeding a 60% growth rate, and strong confidence in our strategy and operations, we expect GMV during the fourth quarter of 2016 to grow faster than 60% on a year-over-year basis as services revenue continues to rapidly grow."

Revenues increased 27.5% to $112.4 million, with services revenue up an impressive 83.1 % (to $40.4 million) over the prior year.

A potential area of concern is operating expenses, which were up 23% to $109 million.

BZUN Total Operating Expenses (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Conclusion

Growth in the company's core business continues and I suspect that investors will wish to stick around to profit on the company's continued success. In 2017 I could easily see shares rebounding to the 52 week high of $18 if management capitalizes on their vision and meets expectations.

As dilution risk has been taken off the table, I think the near term is an advantageous time to initiate a pilot position.

Other risks include near term volatility due to increasing political drama between China and the US, as well as operating in a highly competitive and fragmented market. As stated before, the company's constantly escalating operating expenses are an area of concern, and the burden of proof is on management to justify such expenditures and steer the company into increasing profitability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.