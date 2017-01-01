One Way I Get Cute With Visa

In the comments section on an article on Visa (NYSE:V) a commenter was explaining how he bought and sold Visa shares several times. Today I read another article, Why It Doesn't Pay To Get Cute With 'Thoroughbreds' Such As Visa, which brought to mind that discussion as well as inspired reflection about how I do get cute with my Visa and other shares.

Author Justin Pope's article did not really go where I expected based on the title, but it is an excellent article with which I agree. It did not directly address the thesis implied in the title but the content does explain why Mr. Pope would not want to try to buy, sell, and time these multiple entries and exits into shares of Visa.

I entered the markets as a self-directed investor in early 2011 as a swing trader with a portfolio under $10,000. Over time I traded less and gradually built a much larger, stable portfolio that currently consists of about 30 companies.

My first purchase of Visa was in March 2013 for a split-adjusted $41.50. As the portfolio has grown, I have continued purchasing Visa shares (July 2013, May 2014, April 2015). Family members have also purchased shares on my recommendation and have not been disappointed. The Visa holding is my second largest US company and in the top five of all holdings.

Though I could dicker with his definition of a Thoroughbred horse, I heartily agree with Mr. Pope's assessment of Visa as a thoroughbred, meaning the stock of a growing company that deservedly commands a premium in the market.

Unless something unexpected and dramatic happens with the company I have no interest in selling any shares. However, I do get cute with my Visa shares by writing options.

My history in options is not long. I started researching in spring 2015, writing the first put contract in August. Eighteen months hardly makes me an expert but my most recent contract (#38) was written on Visa. We are still in the acquisition phase of our portfolio adding funds each month. My primary portfolio duty is to deploy that fresh cash. Using put options has been an advantageous way to do so and makes it easy to say that either outcome for the contracts is quite suitable. Since my cash is in Canadian dollars, I would prefer not to purchase US companies though there is room for them. I try to keep only one USD option running at any one time.

The first put option I wrote on Visa was December 28th, 2015 with an expiry of March 18th, 2016. I was put those shares. As I already had an almost full position in Visa, I ended up holding some of the shares only temporarily, selling 75% of those shares put to me on April 14th, 2016 for a modest short-term gain of 6%. Since my Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) option recently expired worthless, I wrote another put on Visa coincidentally one year from the last one on December 28th, 2016 with an expiry of March 17th, 2017. I had not noticed until just now, the symmetry of the contracts as looking at the history was not a factor in the decision making. I was focused on choosing a company that I think can appreciate over the life of the contract, at a strike price and premium that gives me an ACB I can live with to purchasing shares ($76.41) and an expiry date that no other currently held contract has.

With the Visa share price perched on the 50-week moving average, chances are pretty good that within the next three months the share price will move above my strike price of $80. The contract could be closed by buying it back when the share price is over the strike price, or held to expiry or assignment. Either way, I will not be disappointed unless the share price drops below $76.41.

Click to enlarge

Visa is a solid company, with double-digit growth over its history in earnings as well as share price since 2010. This is not expected to slow down over the next five years. The FASTGraph (used with permission) below, shows in the dark green area the projected growth of earnings.

Click to enlarge

The light green dividends area has also grown, but the still-insignificant income stream from the company has a long way to grow to satisfy most dividend seekers. With a current yield of 0.8%, this company will not provide income for people trying to live on the proceeds from their portfolio unless they plan to sell shares. I see Visa as a future dividend stock and as we are not currently using the portfolio income, am happy to wait for future dividends and enjoy the growth, and a little bonus income from put options while I wait.

Despite the low current yield the dividend growth has been significant. The current payout ratio is 22.77% according to TD, lower than the average of peers which is 25.30% and leaves ample room for growth to continue.

This snip from FAST Graphs shows the dividend growth as well as what has happened to $10,000 investment at inception - growth of about 500%.

Click to enlarge

The payment processing industry is dynamic and faces various risks. Some of the risks Visa is exposed to are more similar to a technology company than a financial company. Competitive technologies from developed and emerging companies could be disruptive. Visa owns the largest payment network and as such has a substantial moat over its competitors, with MasterCard (NYSE:MA) being the closest and most similar company. Disruption to the network or the development of new or combining networks and technologies are a significant risk. Government regulation is also a significant risk and can affect the company in any locale, including the internet. Lastly, as with any world-wide business, global economic, political, and market conditions could harm Visa's business.

I have not used call options with Visa as I do not yet see any indications of a strong likelihood of the share price dropping, assuming current market conditions continue. Adding an option strategy has added a new level to my research as well as adding an extra income component to the portfolio. Put options are one way I have been 'getting cute' with my Visa holding.