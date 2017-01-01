Filloon's Oil Update: Evaluation Of Diamondback's Delaware Acquisition Well Economics

While there are several operators moving into the Reeves/Pecos border, there is a lot of de-risking to do, so the upside could be tremendous.

In Part one of this article, I covered the economics of Diamondback's (NASDAQ:FANG) Midland Basin wells. Its 63 most recent horizontals had an average payback time of under two years at $50/bbl oil. The Midland Basin has a large number of intervals and there are many possible locations. Source rock produce differently, and some may be uneconomic at today's prices. Better zones are drilled first to get leasehold held by production. Intervals with higher breakevens are done when prices recover. We think the price of oil and US Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) will move higher in 2017.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Operators have moved to the Permian, or added acreage. Consolidation has reduced the number of Permian names to acquire. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), SM Energy (NYSE:SM), Parsley (NYSE:PE), Contango (NYSEMKT:MCF), Resolute (NYSE:REN), Callon (NYSE:CPE), Centennial (NASDAQ:CDEV), Matador (NYSE:MTDR), Concho (NYSE:CXO), RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP), Occidental (NYSE:OXY), and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) have all made acquisitions. The best acreage is purchased first. The Midland and Delaware basins are very different. Midland has seen more development, and is more de-risked. This adds to Delaware upside. Midland acreage values are higher, so Midland operators have been happy to add in the west. Breakeven prices are lower than Midland in some Delaware intervals. This has also been a motivator.

(Source: ITG Investment Research)

Just how good in FANG's new acreage? It spent $2.43 billion on 76,319 net acres. Brigham was the seller. Diamondback already had 19,000 net acres in the southern Delaware Basin. It now has 182,000 net acres in the Permian. FANG focused on this county for a couple of reasons. There could be considerable downspacing. The Wolfcamp A has fantastic results. It is possible that the first Bone Spring and Wolfcamp C could be productive. The Wolfcamp A compares well with the Lower Spraberry in Midland. If both produce similar economics, the Wolfcamp A will be excellent.

(Source: Diamondback)

Pecos County is located in the oil bearing zone. It isn't as deep as in the north. This should decrease well costs, and well pressures. There is 2,950 feet of oil bearing rock in FANG's new leasehold. The most important issue is well results. Brigham has been de-risking four different source rock. This includes the 2 nd Bone Spring, 3 rd Bone Spring, upper Wolfcamp A, and Wolfcamp B. There is further upside to the 1 st Bone Spring, lower Wolfcamp A, and Wolfcamp C/D.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The wells acquired from Brigham are shown on the welldatabase.com map above. There is not a significant number of oil pipelines in Pecos. Shown as green lines, the only crude pipe is to the northeast. There are a number of natural gas pipelines (shown in red). The bigger the well spot, the more cumulative oil produced. This does not mean the bigger the better, as cumulative production does not show the number of producing days.

Most of Brigham's producers targeted the Wolfcamp A. This is reasonable, as it is the best payzone. There are a handful of Wolfcamp B, three 2 nd Bone Spring and, one 3 rd Bone Spring locations. The geology is interesting. Many thought Pecos wouldn't be productive, but it looks quite good.

(Source: Diamondback)

It seems there is a break in Wolfcamp A thickness just southeast of the Reeves/Pecos border. It continues in a southeastern fashion. FANG's new acreage is in a sweet spot. This area is over pressured.

(Source: Diamondback)

The production data for 26 horizontal wells were pulled in Pecos and Reeves counties. There are many operators with current locations in Pecos, Ward, and Reeves counties. This list includes Whiting (NYSE:WLL), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Apache (NYSE:APA), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Energen (NYSE:EGN), Cimarex (NYSE:XEC), and Anadarko (NYSE:APC). Brigham's first well was turned to sales 45 months ago. Its tenth well was completed 23 months ago. It's 26 wells have provided a flat decline curve, like most Permian horizontal wells.

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The oil curve (green) completely flattens at around 30 months. Decline rates are lower than plays like the Bakken and Eagle Ford. Natural gas is represented in red. The number of wells are in black and water is blue. The grey line represents production on a BOE basis.

Month Oil Gas MBOE Wells 1 13657 12556 15.82 26 2 12606 13366 14.91 26 3 11136 12642 13.32 26 4 9642 12419 11.78 26 5 8677 10522 10.49 26 6 7596 9187 9.18 26 7 7028 8599 8.51 26 8 6500 8276 7.93 26 9 6387 8135 7.79 26 10 6183 7501 7.48 25 11 5950 7772 7.29 24 12 5210 6992 6.42 21 13 5319 7645 6.64 20 14 4137 6708 5.29 17 15 4492 7890 5.85 17 16 4252 6591 5.39 15 17 3738 7113 4.96 14 18 3722 6156 4.78 14 19 3854 6802 5.03 14 20 3392 6353 4.49 14 21 3354 7014 4.56 14 22 2259 3092 2.79 11 23 2339 2618 2.79 10 24 1934 3350 2.51 9 25 1941 3259 2.50 9 26 1976 3449 2.57 7 27 1707 1940 2.04 6 28 1587 2691 2.05 4 29 1232 1689 1.52 4 30 1448 2475 1.87 3 31 1283 3297 1.85 3 32 1333 2819 1.82 2 33 1502 3247 2.06 2 34 1084 859 1.23 2 35 1705 1072 1.89 1 36 932 37 0.94 1 37 1634 1277 1.85 1 38 1166 956 1.33 1 39 1247 785 1.38 1 40 1517 1234 1.73 1 41 1304 1279 1.52 1 42 1252 1292 1.47 1 43 1510 1414 1.75 1 44 1479 1613 1.76 1 45 1639 1638 1.92 1 Totals 173,841 227,621 213.05 Click to enlarge

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

Brigham's well average is 173KBO in the first 45 months. After one year, the average well produced over 100KBO. Well design improvements have led to increased production. Brigham modified its well design, and was rewarded. I pulled production data from these same wells, but only included those turned to sales from 11/14 to present. The 19 horizontals' type curve is shown below.

Month Oil Gas BOE Wells 1 15984 14899 18.55 19 2 14880 16166 17.67 19 3 12998 14961 15.58 19 4 11364 14999 13.95 19 5 10118 12445 12.26 19 6 9080 11055 10.99 19 7 8513 10563 10.33 19 8 7627 10054 9.36 19 9 7563 9795 9.25 19 10 7513 9188 9.1 18 11 7501 9406 9.12 17 12 6739 9023 8.3 14 13 6809 9862 8.51 13 14 5591 9958 7.31 10 15 6254 11363 8.21 10 16 6055 10505 7.87 8 17 5567 13102 7.83 7 18 5451 11435 7.42 7 19 5801 12034 7.88 7 20 5034 11657 7.04 7 21 4829 11347 6.79 7 22 3735 4761 4.56 4 23 4255 5375 5.18 3 24 3567 8339 5 2 25 3552 7768 4.89 2 26 2281 9231 3.87 1 Total 188659 279290 236.82 Click to enlarge

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

The 12-month oil production data from all Brigham wells was 100,572 BO. The more recent wells improved to 119,880 BO. Production improves more if we move the date from 11/14 to 8/15. Brigham had nine wells completed in August of 2015 or earlier.

Month Oil Gas MBOE Wells 1 17219 16313 20.03 9 2 16900 16602 19.76 9 3 14706 14745 17.25 9 4 12728 12877 14.95 9 5 10949 11569 12.94 9 6 9805 9702 11.48 9 7 9392 9234 10.98 9 8 7698 7550 9.00 9 9 8254 7357 9.52 9 10 8646 7762 9.98 8 11 8325 7499 9.62 7 12 7396 6751 8.56 4 13 8249 8143 9.65 3 Total 140266 136104 163.72 Click to enlarge

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

To provide an idea of production improvements we can look at the first 13 months of production.

Month Oil Oil Oil 1 13657 15984 17219 2 12606 14880 16900 3 11136 12998 14706 4 9642 11364 12728 5 8677 10118 10949 6 7596 9080 9805 7 7028 8513 9392 8 6500 7627 7698 9 6387 7563 8254 10 6183 7513 8646 11 5950 7501 8325 12 5210 6739 7396 13 5319 6809 8249 Totals 105,891 126,689 140,267 Click to enlarge

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

Over the first 13 months, there is a steady improvement. The average well began producing larger volumes, and carried that advantage through the coming months. The current production numbers are good. This is especially true since we are comparing all wells and not just core locations. It also includes intervals not as good as the Wolfcamp A. 20% to 25% of the wells Brigham drilled were focused on intervals outside of that zone.

Most Permian operators are struggling to add acreage. They know the downturn has provided an opportunity. Operators like Brigham had stopped drilling and completions work months ago. Low oil prices have hurt E&Ps, especially those with high debt payments. In periods like this, the best plays see consolidation first. In this case, we are seeing the Permian and STACK/SCOOP. When oil prices increase we will see it move to the Eagle Ford, Niobrara, and Bakken. FANG purchased Delaware acreage because of good economics.

We have figured the well economics of FANG's new Delaware leasehold. In Part 1 we also figured the economics of FANG's Midland Basin wells. In both data sets wells were used with a completion date of 11/14 or later. All wells are horizontals and all intervals were included. Gas wells are excluded as are plugged and abandoned wells. `

FANG Delaware Economics EUR: 186,092 BO Months: 23 Selling Price: $50/Bbl. Initial Capital Expense: 6,700,000 Lease Operating Cost: 1,982,278 Total Working Interest Total: 9,304,607 7,443,686 Recovered: 9,304,607 7,443,686 Total Working Interest Total: -8,682,278 -8,682,278 Recovered: -8,682,278 -8,682,278 Total Working Interest Total: 622,328 -1,238,592 Recovered: 622,328 -1,238,592 Natural Gas Revenues: 962,732 962,732 Net: 1,585,060 -275,860 Click to enlarge

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

After 23 months of production the average of wells online as of 11/1/2014 have a deficit of $275,860. We figured this for $50/bbl crude (differentials not included). We removed cash costs and NRI of 20% to the land owners. Well costs are higher than Midland. Well costs probably decrease closer to Midland on a per foot basis by the end of 2017. Production is better in Pecos, but well costs are higher.

FANG Midland Economics EUR: 146,086 Months: 21 Selling Price: $50/Bbl. Initial Capital Expense: 5,000,000 Lease Operating Cost: 1,555,128 Total Working Interest Total: 7,304,315 5,843,452 Recovered: 7,304,315 5,843,452 Total Working Interest Total: -6,555,128 -6,555,128 Recovered: -6,555,128 -6,555,128 Total Working Interest Total: 749,187 -711,676 Recovered: 749,187 -711,676 Natural Gas Revenues: 543,000 543,000 Net: 1,292,187 -168,676 Click to enlarge

(Source: Welldatabase.com)

Well economics are better in Midland, but going forward there could be considerable changes. When FANG looked at Pecos, it focused on the Wolfcamp A. This would be the obvious choice as it is the largest completed inventory and production data. It is also the best interval. When we break down all of FANG's source rock, it does show a decrease in economics, but both areas are still very good at $50/bbl WTI. Since $50/bbl may be the bottom of the 2017 range, it has upside. Well design is the key. Diamondback has drilled and completed more wells than Brigham in the Permian. FANG recently completed Riley B 1807 in Glasscock County. Over the first 7 months of well life, it produced over 140KBO. This design utilized twice the sand per foot seen in other FANG completions. Upside for both FANG Midland and Delaware wells could be around the corner. Whether Pecos County will be better than the core Midland is tough to say, but there is no doubt this is one of the best counties in the country.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA, APC, CDEV, CXO, XEC, CVX, EOG, EGN, MTDR, OXY, PDCE, PE, RSPP.

