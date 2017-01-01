Filloon's Oil Update: Evaluation Of Diamondback's Delaware Acquisition Well Economics

In Part one of this article, I covered the economics of Diamondback's (NASDAQ:FANG) Midland Basin wells. Its 63 most recent horizontals had an average payback time of under two years at $50/bbl oil. The Midland Basin has a large number of intervals and there are many possible locations. Source rock produce differently, and some may be uneconomic at today's prices. Better zones are drilled first to get leasehold held by production. Intervals with higher breakevens are done when prices recover. We think the price of oil and US Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) will move higher in 2017.
Operators have moved to the Permian, or added acreage. Consolidation has reduced the number of Permian names to acquire. EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP), SM Energy (NYSE:SM), Parsley (NYSE:PE), Contango (NYSEMKT:MCF), Resolute (NYSE:REN), Callon (NYSE:CPE), Centennial (NASDAQ:CDEV), Matador (NYSE:MTDR), Concho (NYSE:CXO), RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP), Occidental (NYSE:OXY), and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) have all made acquisitions. The best acreage is purchased first. The Midland and Delaware basins are very different. Midland has seen more development, and is more de-risked. This adds to Delaware upside. Midland acreage values are higher, so Midland operators have been happy to add in the west. Breakeven prices are lower than Midland in some Delaware intervals. This has also been a motivator.
Just how good in FANG's new acreage? It spent $2.43 billion on 76,319 net acres. Brigham was the seller. Diamondback already had 19,000 net acres in the southern Delaware Basin. It now has 182,000 net acres in the Permian. FANG focused on this county for a couple of reasons. There could be considerable downspacing. The Wolfcamp A has fantastic results. It is possible that the first Bone Spring and Wolfcamp C could be productive. The Wolfcamp A compares well with the Lower Spraberry in Midland. If both produce similar economics, the Wolfcamp A will be excellent.
Pecos County is located in the oil bearing zone. It isn't as deep as in the north. This should decrease well costs, and well pressures. There is 2,950 feet of oil bearing rock in FANG's new leasehold. The most important issue is well results. Brigham has been de-risking four different source rock. This includes the 2 nd Bone Spring, 3 rd Bone Spring, upper Wolfcamp A, and Wolfcamp B. There is further upside to the 1 st Bone Spring, lower Wolfcamp A, and Wolfcamp C/D.
The wells acquired from Brigham are shown on the welldatabase.com map above. There is not a significant number of oil pipelines in Pecos. Shown as green lines, the only crude pipe is to the northeast. There are a number of natural gas pipelines (shown in red). The bigger the well spot, the more cumulative oil produced. This does not mean the bigger the better, as cumulative production does not show the number of producing days.
Most of Brigham's producers targeted the Wolfcamp A. This is reasonable, as it is the best payzone. There are a handful of Wolfcamp B, three 2 nd Bone Spring and, one 3 rd Bone Spring locations. The geology is interesting. Many thought Pecos wouldn't be productive, but it looks quite good.
(Source: Diamondback)
It seems there is a break in Wolfcamp A thickness just southeast of the Reeves/Pecos border. It continues in a southeastern fashion. FANG's new acreage is in a sweet spot. This area is over pressured.
(Source: Diamondback)
The production data for 26 horizontal wells were pulled in Pecos and Reeves counties. There are many operators with current locations in Pecos, Ward, and Reeves counties. This list includes Whiting (NYSE:WLL), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Apache (NYSE:APA), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Energen (NYSE:EGN), Cimarex (NYSE:XEC), and Anadarko (NYSE:APC). Brigham's first well was turned to sales 45 months ago. Its tenth well was completed 23 months ago. It's 26 wells have provided a flat decline curve, like most Permian horizontal wells.
(Source: Welldatabase.com)
The oil curve (green) completely flattens at around 30 months. Decline rates are lower than plays like the Bakken and Eagle Ford. Natural gas is represented in red. The number of wells are in black and water is blue. The grey line represents production on a BOE basis.
|
Month
|
Oil
|
Gas
|
MBOE
|
Wells
|
1
|
13657
|
12556
|
15.82
|
26
|
2
|
12606
|
13366
|
14.91
|
26
|
3
|
11136
|
12642
|
13.32
|
26
|
4
|
9642
|
12419
|
11.78
|
26
|
5
|
8677
|
10522
|
10.49
|
26
|
6
|
7596
|
9187
|
9.18
|
26
|
7
|
7028
|
8599
|
8.51
|
26
|
8
|
6500
|
8276
|
7.93
|
26
|
9
|
6387
|
8135
|
7.79
|
26
|
10
|
6183
|
7501
|
7.48
|
25
|
11
|
5950
|
7772
|
7.29
|
24
|
12
|
5210
|
6992
|
6.42
|
21
|
13
|
5319
|
7645
|
6.64
|
20
|
14
|
4137
|
6708
|
5.29
|
17
|
15
|
4492
|
7890
|
5.85
|
17
|
16
|
4252
|
6591
|
5.39
|
15
|
17
|
3738
|
7113
|
4.96
|
14
|
18
|
3722
|
6156
|
4.78
|
14
|
19
|
3854
|
6802
|
5.03
|
14
|
20
|
3392
|
6353
|
4.49
|
14
|
21
|
3354
|
7014
|
4.56
|
14
|
22
|
2259
|
3092
|
2.79
|
11
|
23
|
2339
|
2618
|
2.79
|
10
|
24
|
1934
|
3350
|
2.51
|
9
|
25
|
1941
|
3259
|
2.50
|
9
|
26
|
1976
|
3449
|
2.57
|
7
|
27
|
1707
|
1940
|
2.04
|
6
|
28
|
1587
|
2691
|
2.05
|
4
|
29
|
1232
|
1689
|
1.52
|
4
|
30
|
1448
|
2475
|
1.87
|
3
|
31
|
1283
|
3297
|
1.85
|
3
|
32
|
1333
|
2819
|
1.82
|
2
|
33
|
1502
|
3247
|
2.06
|
2
|
34
|
1084
|
859
|
1.23
|
2
|
35
|
1705
|
1072
|
1.89
|
1
|
36
|
932
|
37
|
0.94
|
1
|
37
|
1634
|
1277
|
1.85
|
1
|
38
|
1166
|
956
|
1.33
|
1
|
39
|
1247
|
785
|
1.38
|
1
|
40
|
1517
|
1234
|
1.73
|
1
|
41
|
1304
|
1279
|
1.52
|
1
|
42
|
1252
|
1292
|
1.47
|
1
|
43
|
1510
|
1414
|
1.75
|
1
|
44
|
1479
|
1613
|
1.76
|
1
|
45
|
1639
|
1638
|
1.92
|
1
|
Totals
|
173,841
|
227,621
|
213.05
Brigham's well average is 173KBO in the first 45 months. After one year, the average well produced over 100KBO. Well design improvements have led to increased production. Brigham modified its well design, and was rewarded. I pulled production data from these same wells, but only included those turned to sales from 11/14 to present. The 19 horizontals' type curve is shown below.
|
Month
|
Oil
|
Gas
|
BOE
|
Wells
|
1
|
15984
|
14899
|
18.55
|
19
|
2
|
14880
|
16166
|
17.67
|
19
|
3
|
12998
|
14961
|
15.58
|
19
|
4
|
11364
|
14999
|
13.95
|
19
|
5
|
10118
|
12445
|
12.26
|
19
|
6
|
9080
|
11055
|
10.99
|
19
|
7
|
8513
|
10563
|
10.33
|
19
|
8
|
7627
|
10054
|
9.36
|
19
|
9
|
7563
|
9795
|
9.25
|
19
|
10
|
7513
|
9188
|
9.1
|
18
|
11
|
7501
|
9406
|
9.12
|
17
|
12
|
6739
|
9023
|
8.3
|
14
|
13
|
6809
|
9862
|
8.51
|
13
|
14
|
5591
|
9958
|
7.31
|
10
|
15
|
6254
|
11363
|
8.21
|
10
|
16
|
6055
|
10505
|
7.87
|
8
|
17
|
5567
|
13102
|
7.83
|
7
|
18
|
5451
|
11435
|
7.42
|
7
|
19
|
5801
|
12034
|
7.88
|
7
|
20
|
5034
|
11657
|
7.04
|
7
|
21
|
4829
|
11347
|
6.79
|
7
|
22
|
3735
|
4761
|
4.56
|
4
|
23
|
4255
|
5375
|
5.18
|
3
|
24
|
3567
|
8339
|
5
|
2
|
25
|
3552
|
7768
|
4.89
|
2
|
26
|
2281
|
9231
|
3.87
|
1
|
Total
|
188659
|
279290
|
236.82
The 12-month oil production data from all Brigham wells was 100,572 BO. The more recent wells improved to 119,880 BO. Production improves more if we move the date from 11/14 to 8/15. Brigham had nine wells completed in August of 2015 or earlier.
|
Month
|
Oil
|
Gas
|
MBOE
|
Wells
|
1
|
17219
|
16313
|
20.03
|
9
|
2
|
16900
|
16602
|
19.76
|
9
|
3
|
14706
|
14745
|
17.25
|
9
|
4
|
12728
|
12877
|
14.95
|
9
|
5
|
10949
|
11569
|
12.94
|
9
|
6
|
9805
|
9702
|
11.48
|
9
|
7
|
9392
|
9234
|
10.98
|
9
|
8
|
7698
|
7550
|
9.00
|
9
|
9
|
8254
|
7357
|
9.52
|
9
|
10
|
8646
|
7762
|
9.98
|
8
|
11
|
8325
|
7499
|
9.62
|
7
|
12
|
7396
|
6751
|
8.56
|
4
|
13
|
8249
|
8143
|
9.65
|
3
|
Total
|
140266
|
136104
|
163.72
To provide an idea of production improvements we can look at the first 13 months of production.
|
Month
|
Oil
|
Oil
|
Oil
|
1
|
13657
|
15984
|
17219
|
2
|
12606
|
14880
|
16900
|
3
|
11136
|
12998
|
14706
|
4
|
9642
|
11364
|
12728
|
5
|
8677
|
10118
|
10949
|
6
|
7596
|
9080
|
9805
|
7
|
7028
|
8513
|
9392
|
8
|
6500
|
7627
|
7698
|
9
|
6387
|
7563
|
8254
|
10
|
6183
|
7513
|
8646
|
11
|
5950
|
7501
|
8325
|
12
|
5210
|
6739
|
7396
|
13
|
5319
|
6809
|
8249
|
Totals
|
105,891
|
126,689
|
140,267
Over the first 13 months, there is a steady improvement. The average well began producing larger volumes, and carried that advantage through the coming months. The current production numbers are good. This is especially true since we are comparing all wells and not just core locations. It also includes intervals not as good as the Wolfcamp A. 20% to 25% of the wells Brigham drilled were focused on intervals outside of that zone.
Most Permian operators are struggling to add acreage. They know the downturn has provided an opportunity. Operators like Brigham had stopped drilling and completions work months ago. Low oil prices have hurt E&Ps, especially those with high debt payments. In periods like this, the best plays see consolidation first. In this case, we are seeing the Permian and STACK/SCOOP. When oil prices increase we will see it move to the Eagle Ford, Niobrara, and Bakken. FANG purchased Delaware acreage because of good economics.
We have figured the well economics of FANG's new Delaware leasehold. In Part 1 we also figured the economics of FANG's Midland Basin wells. In both data sets wells were used with a completion date of 11/14 or later. All wells are horizontals and all intervals were included. Gas wells are excluded as are plugged and abandoned wells. `
|
FANG Delaware Economics
|
EUR:
|
186,092 BO
|
Months:
|
23
|
Selling Price:
|
$50/Bbl.
|
Initial Capital Expense:
|
6,700,000
|
Lease Operating Cost:
|
1,982,278
|
Total
|
Working Interest
|
Total:
|
9,304,607
|
7,443,686
|
Recovered:
|
9,304,607
|
7,443,686
|
Total
|
Working Interest
|
Total:
|
-8,682,278
|
-8,682,278
|
Recovered:
|
-8,682,278
|
-8,682,278
|
Total
|
Working Interest
|
Total:
|
622,328
|
-1,238,592
|
Recovered:
|
622,328
|
-1,238,592
|
Natural Gas Revenues:
|
962,732
|
962,732
|
Net:
|
1,585,060
|
-275,860
After 23 months of production the average of wells online as of 11/1/2014 have a deficit of $275,860. We figured this for $50/bbl crude (differentials not included). We removed cash costs and NRI of 20% to the land owners. Well costs are higher than Midland. Well costs probably decrease closer to Midland on a per foot basis by the end of 2017. Production is better in Pecos, but well costs are higher.
|
FANG Midland Economics
|
EUR:
|
146,086
|
Months:
|
21
|
Selling Price:
|
$50/Bbl.
|
Initial Capital Expense:
|
5,000,000
|
Lease Operating Cost:
|
1,555,128
|
Total
|
Working Interest
|
Total:
|
7,304,315
|
5,843,452
|
Recovered:
|
7,304,315
|
5,843,452
|
Total
|
Working Interest
|
Total:
|
-6,555,128
|
-6,555,128
|
Recovered:
|
-6,555,128
|
-6,555,128
|
Total
|
Working Interest
|
Total:
|
749,187
|
-711,676
|
Recovered:
|
749,187
|
-711,676
|
Natural Gas Revenues:
|
543,000
|
543,000
|
Net:
|
1,292,187
|
-168,676
Well economics are better in Midland, but going forward there could be considerable changes. When FANG looked at Pecos, it focused on the Wolfcamp A. This would be the obvious choice as it is the largest completed inventory and production data. It is also the best interval. When we break down all of FANG's source rock, it does show a decrease in economics, but both areas are still very good at $50/bbl WTI. Since $50/bbl may be the bottom of the 2017 range, it has upside. Well design is the key. Diamondback has drilled and completed more wells than Brigham in the Permian. FANG recently completed Riley B 1807 in Glasscock County. Over the first 7 months of well life, it produced over 140KBO. This design utilized twice the sand per foot seen in other FANG completions. Upside for both FANG Midland and Delaware wells could be around the corner. Whether Pecos County will be better than the core Midland is tough to say, but there is no doubt this is one of the best counties in the country.
