Femsa Makes A Brilliant Move With OxxoGas

Given the reinforcing nature of OxxoGas and Oxxo, I believe the company will continue to thrive in the future.

Femsa (NYSE:FMX) has been very aggressive entering into the fuel station business by buying several stations all around the country. The main reasons disclosed for this are:

High growth potential Great return on assets High profitability

Even though those are excellent reasons to enter a market, I believe those are not the real motivations for entering the fuel retail industry.

The fuel station business in Mexico

With the energy reform, It is easier for companies to invest in the fuel retail and distribution business. Given that the ownership of gas stations is very fragmented, a company willing to consolidate that industry can obtain several benefits, such as economies of scale. In fact, Femsa has a proven record of success entering fragmented industries. As of today, Femsa is a major player in convenience stores (Oxxo) and pharmacies (Generix, etc).

One of the main principles in finance is that companies should invest money in projects that provide a return that is higher or equal to what the company is currently providing to investors. If you consider that a typical fuel station in Mexico provides a 6% gross profit margin. Why would you go into that business, if you actually earn a gross profit that is 6 times higher?

Source: 2016Q3 Investor Presentation (FEMSA Comercio).

Femsa Comercio provides 50% of total income for Femsa. Therefore, OxxoGas represents 6.5% of total income for the company. That is great considering OxxoGas is a new business unit. Sadly, there are low margins on the fuel retail business, resulting in OxxoGas accounting for only 1% of Femsa´s EBITDA.

After looking at this information, one would think that Femsa is being irresponsible for investing in a business that will depress profit margins as well as the EBITDA/Sales multiple. Any investor could rightly argue that it is easier for the company to make money on convenience stores or pharmacies. Both have great margins (over 30%) and great growth opportunities as both industries are still in the first stages of consolidation.

Source

In Mexico, there is one fuel station for each 10,560 inhabitants. This is a natural consequence of PEMEX being a monopoly in the fuel distribution business. With energy reform, different companies can distribute gasoline in Mexico, providing the consumer diverse brand and price options for fuel.

Actually, Femsa discloses a 3% participation in the fuel station business with 348 units. This means there are 11,600 open gas stations in Mexico. If Mexico achieves a similar inhabitant/fuel station ratio to Brazil, in a few years we could reach 23,740 units in the country. With 12,140 new fuel stations to be built in a few years, there is a tremendous opportunity for any company willing to grow its fuel station presence.

A regular fuel station in Mexico dispatches 500,000 litres of fuel each month while providing a net profit of around 15,000 USD for the owner. If we consider an average 1,000,000 USD installation cost, an investor recovers their investment in 5.5 years. This is a decent ratio and does not consider profits from the convenience store.

The traditional fuel station model is to have a convenience store beside the pumps so customers can shop for necessities while buying gas. In fact, 80.7% of convenience stores in the US comply with this characteristic. This is what makes OxxoGas so important for Femsa.

What does OxxoGas means for Femsa?

By building or acquiring fuel stations, OxxoGas could provide Oxxo with plenty of space to install its convenience store. This maximizes income and reduces the investment recovery of the fuel station. Apart from the cross-sale reasoning, investing heavily on gas stations has a great strategic benefit for Femsa:It avoids other companies to establish presence in some markets or city areas Femsa consider as important for the company.

Regarding financial statements, one of the first consequences will be an increase in the growth rate of its convenience stores (Oxxo). All kind of profit multiples will be lower as OxxoGas becomes heavier in the general sales mix. This does not mean the company will be in worse shape than today. It´s just an effect of the low margins fuel stations provide.

Conclusion

Femsa made a brilliant move into the fuel station business. This will provide the company with a front line opportunity to defend and increase its convenience store business while earning good money for it.

Femsa has a stellar track of results participating in industries that are under consolidation, which reinforces my positive views for the stock in the short, medium and long term. I believe the stock price will thrive if the company succeeds on communicating with the market to look at free cash flow and profits per share instead of sales multiples.

