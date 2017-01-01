KeyCorp: Attractive Value With Upside Possibilities

It could outperform if it delivers cost and revenue synergies by 2017 and with strong asset sensitivity offers good gearing to the Trump factor.

KeyCorp is integrating First Niagara which gives the stock a range of possible value creation opportunities.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is interesting. With one quarter of integrated Key-First Niagara numbers to look at and a clear strategy to realize value from the acquisition, investors can now assess what might be possible for KEY.

The new KeyCorp is shaping up to be a bank with annual revenue of nearly $6bn and a starting cost base of $3.9bn, which gives us a cost/income efficiency ratio of 65%. Management is looking to take out around $400m of costs over the medium term. A push to deepen relationships in the First Niagara (NASDAQ:FNFG) business will add costs while the synergy programme is being executed, so the risks - and possibilities - concern the pickup in revenue that can be achieved. If we allow ourselves some optimism over the Trump economy for banks, the prospects for the success of KEY's acquisition have recently improved with regard to the top line.

I would view a central scenario for Key to 2019 as follows:

When the FNFG was announced I thought KEY was paying too much for the bank. The market proved me wrong: KEY did not worse than peers through the big drawdown either side of year end 2015 and is now up 74% from its February '16 low.

Seeking Alpha

To my mind it is quite possible that KEY could achieve the scenario I set out above for EPS in 2019 a year earlier. If the Fed were to complete 100bps of rate increase by year end 2018 and Key to see 2-8 growth of 7% in interest earning assets, you would see an additional 300m of net interest income alone on the 2018 data above. Key has around $32bn of non-interest bearing deposits and two-thirds of its loan book, or around $55bn,is variable rate and will re-price with rate hikes. This makes it asset sensitive.

One of the interesting aspects of KEY is its capital markets business which augments its offering in commercial banking in to its regional middle market customers. This is a durable competitive edge. A further source of potential upside over and above the P&L I sketched out above can be seen in the chart below, where, with the integration of FNFG in 3Q'16, we saw non-interest income drop to 41% of the mix from the 44-46% it normally occupied at KEY.

Click to enlarge

If KeyCorp can realize a further 3-4% of income out of its new customer base, by extending fee based product penetration, it could be significant for its operating leverage - think a step change of at least 4-6% at the pre-tax level.

The table below shows the valuation implications of the base case I presented above and a more bullish scenario in which a Trump economy and merger synergies come together earlier.

Conclusion

Either of these scenarios above is attractive if we compare KEY to its domestic peers. A 12/13x PE for 2018 is the same kind of multiple you are paying currently for the likes of Regions (NYSE:RF), Suntrust (NYSE:STI) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). A good set of the results for the fourth quarter will put Key on course for the bullish scenario above.

If you are worried about entry points after the recent bank rally, but want exposure, why not buy a bank with a strong M&A story along with decent exposure to inflation but valued at the lower end of the opportunity set?

