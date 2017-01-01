20 Best Risk/Reward High Return Gold & Silver Mining Stocks For 2017

Last January I posted an article of the 20 best risk/reward high return gold & silver mining stocks. Someone asked me to do it again for 2017. There are six holdovers from last year, and 14 new stocks. This list includes the top 20 stocks with the best risk/reward characteristics to become 5+ baggers in the long term at higher gold and silver prices. Most of these stocks are dependent on higher gold/silver prices, giving them a higher degree of risk than a low cost producer.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Risk Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (1/1/2017) Americas Silver Corp OTCQX:USAPF Silver High $2.57 48M $123M Argonaut Gold OTCPK:ARNGF Gold Moderate $1.62 164M $266M Avino Silver & Gold ASM Silver Moderate $1.36 59M $80M Barkerville Gold Mines OTCPK:BGMZF Gold Moderate $0.33 358M $117M Bear Creek Mining OTCPK:BCEKF Silver Moderate $1.75 110M $192M Blackham Resources OTCPK:BKHRF Gold Moderate $0.33 319M $104M Falco Resources OTC:FPRGF Gold Moderate $0.67 123M $82M Golden Predator Mining OTCQX:NTGSF Gold Moderate $0.59 123M $70M GoldMining Inc. OTCQX:GLDLF Gold Moderate $1.54 118M $188M Gowest Gold OTC:GWSAF Gold High $0.12 346M $40M Hummingbird Resources OTCPK:HUMRF Gold High $0.22 354M $77M K92 Mining OTCQB:KNTNF Gold Moderate $0.73 134M $98M Minco Silver OTCQX:MISVF Silver Moderate $0.77 65M $50M Orezone Gold OTCPK:ORZCF Gold Moderate $0.39 154M $61M Rye Patch Gold OTCQX:RPMGF Gold Moderate $0.23 408M $96M Sandspring Resources OTCPK:SSPXF Gold Moderate $0.29 160M $47M Silver Bear Resources OTC:SVBRF Silver High $0.19 570M $108M Timmins Gold TGD Gold High $0.31 347M $108M Treasury Metals OTC:TSRMF Gold Moderate $0.43 114M $49M Vista Gold VGZ Gold Moderate $0.97 105M $102M Click to enlarge

Five honorable mentions that almost made the list: Perseus Mining, Primero Mining, Pan American Silver, Golden Minerals, Victoria Gold.

Many of these stocks are in what I call the sweet spot, with a fully diluted market cap between $50 million and $150 million. Once a stock reaches the $100 million level, the risk reduces, because investors have recognized its value. Conversely, once a stock exceeds $150 million, the upside potential begins to diminish.

This range of $100 to $150 million does not apply to all miners. Often a company displays extraordinary value well before it reaches $100 million and long after it exceeds $150 million. However, most companies are in the sweet spot from $100 to $150 million. That is usually the ideal time to buy them from a risk/reward viewpoint.

It would be nice to be able to buy Argonaut Gold or Bear Creek Mining below $150 million. That still might happen if the dollar keeps rising.

This sweet spot range is where you will find late-stage development projects, near-term producers, or mid-tier producers. What you are really investing in are emerging mid-tier producers. Most mid-tier producers are valued over $100 million, so buying in this range is catching an early mid-tier producer. These are the companies that can grow quickly. At this valuation, most of these companies will only have one producing mine, or their first mine under development. Thus, you are getting in early. Remember, you usually don't make your big money on the first mine, but their second and third.

Whereas the risk is substantial for junior gold and silver mining stocks, the upside is also substantial. My current focus is on both undervalued producers and companies with solid projects that are advancing toward production. My range is wider than $100 to $150 million market cap, but if a company falls into that sweet spot, I am more likely to buy it.

I consider all junior development companies as high-risk speculation stocks, because you can never know if they will make it into production. If they have trouble with financing, or if the geology is analyzed incorrectly, e.g. Rubicon Minerals (OTC:RBYCF), or if any number of issues arises, these stocks can drop like a rock. Also, management is crucial and can disappoint investors with poor decisions and bad execution. Lastly, quality projects tend to get taken out by larger companies, which generally do not have the upside potential that I am looking for.

I think now is a good time to look for undervalued companies with growth potential. If we are in another gold bull run that could see new highs above the 2011 level of $1,935(see historical prices), then it would be wise to spot the potential winners. The biggest winners are likely to be those that are currently valued under $150 million, and are either producing or sitting on development projects that have all of the factors needed to be successful.

My investing style is to focus on potential future cash flow in conjunction with higher gold prices. For instance, what is the future value of XYZ gold stock if they develop a 5 million oz project and produce 300,000 oz annually at $2,000 gold? If you just do a quick and dirty analysis using potential future cash flow, you get 300,000 oz x $500 (estimated cash flow per oz with all-in costs at $1500 per oz) = $150 million in annual cash flow. If you multiply that by 10, you get a $1.5 billion valuation.

Note that some companies were valued at 30x cash flow during the last mania in stocks in 1980, and a 10x cash flow valuation is quite common today for strong mining companies. A conservative method is to use 5x cash flow.

It's amazing how valuable a mining company could become when it owns large profitable projects. There are many development stocks today with solid projects. Not all of them will be successful in building their mines, so it is a crapshoot picking the winners early. The smart play is to watch these stocks and see who is going to get financing. Of course, the longer you wait, the higher your entry price will be.

The most ideal stock is an undervalued company that is either financed to build its first project, or is an undervalued producer with growth prospects. The only way you can understand the risk of an undervalued stock is to do your own due diligence. Below, I will go step by step and show you what to look for when analyzing a mining stock. But even with this data in hand, you should do your own due diligence to confirm what I have written.

Even if you think you know a stock intimately, the data will change. If there is one constant in the story of a stock, it is change. And the higher the risk, it seems like the data changes more frequently. Whereas a major or a strong mid-tier producer can weather a data change, a junior can drop in value a significant percentage on small changes (refer to Orezone Gold's recent news release). The volatility can be stunning (refer to Argonaut's recent 45% drop), and sometimes juniors do not survive these changes.

The two most important rules to follow to limit your risk exposure are: 1) Only invest in a company that has the goods. In other words, do not chase drill results (or do it rarely). Make sure that your company has at least one very good project. 2) Do not invest more than 1% of your portfolio cost-basis into a high-risk stock. Thus, if your total invested dollars is $100,000, then your max is $1,000 for a high-risk stock. You can break this 1% rule, but do it rarely.

This 1% rule may seem too low, but you have to stay humble and acknowledge the high risk. If you think the stock is low risk, then you can triple this total to a maximum of 3%. You may be thinking that you could end up with 50 or more stocks. Perhaps, but this won't happen if you buy bullion and/or ETFs as a foundation. With bullion and ETFs, you can go over the 3% limit.

The following analysis is from on data from my website: (www.goldstockdata.com). Please take note of the analysis date. Some of these are a few months old.

1) Americas Silver Corp (Analysis on 12/3/2016).

Americas Silver Corp (formerly Scorpio Mining) is a mid-tier silver producer in Mexico and Idaho. They merged with U.S. Silver & Gold in 2014, who had the 54 million oz Galena high grade silver mine. They currently produce around 2.5 million oz of silver with all-in costs (free cash flow) around $16 to $17 per oz. There is not much growth projected in the near-term, but they have 80 million oz of resources. Cash costs are projected to drop substantially after they begin mining their San Rafael project in Mexico in 2017 (construction has already begun), providing significant cash flow.

They are not giving guidance for an overall increase in silver production in 2018, although silver equivalent will increase from 5 million oz to 7 million, and cash costs are projected to drop below $5 per oz. They will need to spend about $20 million for the San Rafael capex.

They have $26 million in cash and $9 million in debt. They diluted severely in 2016, adding 150 million FD shares, more than 25% dilution. It's never a good sign of shareholder friendliness when you see severe dilution. They gave a lender 30 million warrants at a 10 cent strike price to borrow $3 million in February. The lenders profit on that loan is going to be huge if silver spikes.

Their FD market cap has jumped from $43 million to $102 million the last year. It's no longer cheap, but still has 5+ bagger potential with their resources. With their future cash flow at higher silver prices, they could become a growth company. The only red flag for this stock is high share dilution and perhaps management's lack of shareholder friendliness, although that might change with higher silver prices.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Americas Silver Corp's website and at GSD.

2) Argonaut Gold (Analysis on 11/17/2016).

Argonaut Gold is a solid mid-tier producer. There is a lot to like about this company. Their production is forecasted to grow from 120,000 oz in 2016 to 400,000 by 2021. They have two producing mines in Mexico with all-in costs (free cash flow) around $1100. They have three more mines to build (two in Mexico and one in Canada) and all of them are similar. This is a very smart company that purchases economic projects with solid resources, low capex, and moderate cash costs. All 5 of their mines should produce 80,000 to 150,000 oz at low to moderate cash costs.

They have $50 million in cash and no debt. It's amazing that a growth company that has purchased 2 companies (Pediment Exploration and Prodigy Gold) and a large project (San Agustin), and built two mines, has no debt. They need to build 3 more mines over the next five years, so that will take some debt.

Anyone who analyzes gold mining stocks has to be impressed with this stock. They have executed like pro's. They now have 9 million oz of M&I and excellent exploration potential. The only question to ask is how big is this company going to get? My guess is that they will continue to buy projects and build mines. With a FD market cap of $280 million, the upside potential is significant. I don't know if they will be a 10 bagger at higher gold prices, but they should come close.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Argonaut's website and at GSD.

3) Avino Silver & Gold (Analysis on 12/6/2016).

Avino Silver & Gold is an emerging mid-tier silver producer in Mexico. They will produce 2.5 million oz of silver equivalent in 2016 with all-in costs around $14 per oz (free cash flow). And they think they can increase production to 4 million oz (silver equivalent) and reduce costs over the next few years. They have about $11 million in debt and $20 million in cash, with only 59 million FD shares. Plus, they recently purchased the Bralorne gold mine in British Columbia, which produced 4 million oz (1930 to 1970). They will likely get it back into production at around 30,000 oz per year. They also have a silver tailings project that should begin production in 2017, and bring in 1.3 million oz (silver equivalent) for 5 years.

Management has a lot of experience. I look for this stock to be a 5+ bagger long term at higher silver prices. Don't be surprised if they buy another mine and build this into a larger company. My only concern is the amount of their resources, which is only around 45 million oz of silver equivalent (including gold). They are going to need to be successful with exploration at their Avino/San Gonzalo mines to extend their mine lives

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Avino's website and at GSD.

4) Barkerville Gold Mines (Analysis on 10/1/2016).

Bakerville Gold Mines is steadily advancing toward becoming a large company. Their market cap has jumped from $37 million to $176 million in the past two years. They have potentially 5 to 20 million oz (2 gpt) of gold in British Columbia. In 2013 the stock was halted because they released a 43-101 resource estimate of 10 million oz at 5 gpt (surface) and created a firestorm. They released an updated 43-101 for Cow Mountain in 2015 with 4.8 million oz at 2 gpt. I don't know if the original 43-101 and most recent 43-101 covered the exact same area (probably not).

They have excellent properties on 500,000 acres. They have a mill and will be producing in 2017 at about 30,000 oz per year from their high grade Bonanza ledge deposit. Then they have Cow Mountain (4.8 million oz), which is an open pit project with a pre-feasibility study. Then they have Island Mountain with a target of 5 to 10 million oz based on preliminary drilling. And they have Barkerville Mountain which has 3 to 6 million oz based on preliminary drilling. Combined they are targeting 10 to 20 million oz of gold at 2 gpt. Their goal is to complete an updated pre-feasibility study for Cow Mountain in 2017. Production will likely follow in 2019 or 2020.

Management has not done a good job. However, the management team was replaced in 2014 and things are looking better. They paid off their debt using shares. This created a lot of share dilution, but they have a much better financial position. They have $43 million in cash and no debt, and are funded to complete the pre-feasibility study and drill 50,000 meters. Eric Sprott, Osisko Royalty, and Osisko Mining own 52%, so there won't be a hostile takeover.

Once they get some cash flow, they have excellent growth potential. They have 3 parallel trends that each span 30 miles. That is a lot of drill targets. There are two potential red flags. The first is the geology at Cow Mountain. Investors are concerned that it has the same geology that caused problems on Rubicon's deposit. The second is possible First Nations issues with the native population. I'm hopeful that the feasibility study will identify any geology issues and that a deal with First Nations will be obtained. Another possible red flag is management, which seems to be doing several things at once, instead of focusing on building their first mine.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Barkerville's website and at GSD.

5) Bear Creek Mining (Analysis on 12/4/2016).

I loved Bear Creek Mining until June 25, 2011. That was the day the President of Peru did the highly unusual act of revoking the mining rights at their Santa Ana project. He did this because of political pressure from local resistance to the project in Southern Peru. They still have their huge flagship project at Corani (300 million oz at 50 gpt). Corani is on schedule for production around 2019, if they can finance the project ($625 million capex). The first 5 years of annual production will be 13 million oz of silver. Production will then drop to 8-12 million oz for the rest of the mine life (22 years). Currently they are seeking final permits, which should be received in 2017.

Because of base metal offsets (4.5 billion lbs of lead and zinc), the cash costs at Corani are projected below $5, making it a cash cow at higher silver prices. In fact, for the first 5 years, cash costs are supposed to be negative. Even with low cash costs, the after-tax IRR is only 15% at $17 silver. This project probably needs $20 silver to get financing. In fact, they might have to scale back the size of the mine to get financing. This would delay when they begin construction.

If they can get Santa Ana back (a final court decision is due in 2017), this could be an exciting company with two large projects heading to production. Santa Ana will take 18 months and $70 million to begin production of 5 million oz annually, if they get their mining rights back. The cash costs at Santa Ana are projected to be about $8 per oz.

It's hard to predict the outcome of Santa Ana, but it really doesn't matter that much. If they are left with only Corani, this stock is a likely 10+ bagger if they get financing and silver prices rise. Also, there is a chance they could get compensation for Santa Ana, which could be used toward financing Corani. A big risk is they could get taken out by a major. However, with Corani's low IRR, a buyout probably won't happen until silver reaches $22 or higher. Once silver blasts off, a major will attempt a takeover, which will likely succeed.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Bear Creek's website and at GSD.

6) Blackham Resources (Analysis on 10/1/2016).

Blackham Resources is a near-term producer in Australia. They have an 800,000 oz open pit project (Matilda) that will begin production in 2016. They will produce 100,000 oz at about $1100 all-in costs for 6 to 8 years (likely to get extended). Plus, they have a 3.3 million oz deposit (Wiluna) that is both an open pit and underground project. They still need to finance Wiluna, but they are expecting to begin production in 2018 at Wiluna. The plan is to expand production to 230,000 oz.

Blackham Resources is not super cheap with a FD market cap of $215 million. It would have been better to get in before it reached $150 million, but it still has 5 bagger potential. And if they add a 3rd mine, the upside could be significantly higher. They have a good management team, and I expect them to be successful. Also, they have 180,000 acres for exploration.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Blackham's website and at GSD.

7) Falco Resources (Analysis on 6/8/2016).

Falco Resources has a large gold project in Quebec on 175,000 acres. The Horne mine is a 4.5 million oz deposit at 2.6 gpt, with significant amounts of silver (25 million oz), copper (260 million lbs) and zinc (1.2 billion lbs) for offsets. Management appears to be solid, delivering both an updated 43-101 and a PEA relatively quickly in 2016.

The capex is larger than I would like at $905 million. That will be difficult to finance. Cash costs are projected to be under $500 per oz because of offsets. However, the after-tax IRR is only 17% at $1300 gold because of the high capex. They plan to produce 230,000 oz annually. A pre-feasibility study is due in 2017, which was financed with a $10 million loan.

Production at Horne stopped in 1976, but it still has significant infrastructure and should be easy to permit. The CEO is a proven mine builder and operator. What I like about this stock is their potential to find another mine on their 175,000 acres in a gold district. It's usually the second mine where you make your big returns.

There are a few red flags: takeover target, financing, share dilution, and the timeline until production. I would expect production around 2021. Falco has quadrupled in value this year, but I think it still has 10 bagger potential from its current FD market cap of $91 million.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Falco's website and at GSD.

8) Golden Predator Mining (Analysis on 8/9/2016).

Golden Predator Mining is advancing their Brewery Creek project in the Yukon (Canada). It is a 1.5 million oz (1.2 gpt) deposit, with plans for a 400,000 oz open pit. The capex is $85 million with cash costs around $800 per oz. The after-tax IRR is 20% at $1300 gold. It looks like a solid project as long as gold prices remain above $1300. They recently obtained $12 million in financing and are progressing towards completing permitting and a feasibility study for Brewery Creek in 2017. Expect production in 2019 or 2020.

Investors are excited about another discovery. Their 3 Aces project is a high grade discovery (12 meters at 31 gpt) that could be something special. It is a large property with only 5% explored. Early drill results are pointing to another large mine. This stock has exploded in 2016, jumping from a $2 million FD market cap (how did that happen?) to $82 million. If they keep finding high grade gold at 3 Aces it could go much higher. Investors clearly like it. Eric Sprott and McEwen Mining are both large shareholders. It is unlikely to be taken over. Insiders own 49%.

There are a few red flags: takeover target, financing, share dilution, and the timeline until production. I would expect production around 2021. Falco has quadrupled in value this year, but I think it still has 10 bagger potential from its current FD market cap of $91 million.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Golden Predator's website and at GSD.

9) GoldMining Inc (Analysis on 7/11/2016).

GoldMining Inc (previously Brazil Resources) is a relatively new company trying to build their first mine. They have a good management team with influential people on the board. Their stated focus is to acquire advanced stage projects and bring them into production. In 2012, they acquired the Cachoeira project. After their initial drilling, the resource size increased from 750,000 oz to 1.3 million oz at 1.2 gpt.

In 2013, they acquired Brazil Gold and their 1.7 million oz Sao Jorge project. This may now become their first mine. It has a PEA to produce 100,000 oz at $650 cash costs. The after-tax IRR is 33% at $1300 gold, thus it is very economic. I'm waiting for them to give guidance that a feasibility study is under way. They have $5 million in cash and no debt.

In 2015, they acquired the Whistler project in Alaska from Kiska Metals. They got it very cheap. It is a 3 million oz gold resource (.45 gpt), but has silver and copper offsets. I would not expect this project to be built for at least 7 years.

They have several large properties in Brazil: Maua (25,000 acres), Pireneus (250,000 acres), Apa (500,000 acres), and Artulandia (12,000 acres). Once they get some cash flow, this will likely be a growth company. Their FD market cap has exploded from $36 million to $254 million, so it is no longer cheap. However, I think this is a company with potential to become a very large company. They have 800,000 acres of exploration targets and an aggressive management team. I get the feeling that they are not for sale and want to grow this company.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at GoldMining Inc's website and at GSD.

10) Gowest Gold (Analysis on 7/6/2016).

Gowest Gold is advancing to production in Canada. They only have one project (North Timmins), but it is large (27,000 acres) and has 17 targets. Plus, the Bradshaw deposit is a 1.2 million oz (5 gpt) resource that looks like a sure thing. It is a high grade surface and underground mine, where the grades are increasing at depth. The North Timmins property is located in the Timmins gold district in mining friendly Ontario, Canada. They have not obtained financing yet, but the capex is only $22 million. The after-tax IRR is 40% at $1300 gold, making it extremely economic.

The PEA (preliminary economic assessment) called for 95,000 oz of annual production with a $60 million capex. They have reduced that to 40,000 oz at a $22 million capex. When they expand production to 95,000 oz, this stock will do extremely well, although they will need to have exploration success to expand the mine life.

Gowest was very cheap until recently, when it tripled in valued. It still looks like a 5 bagger, but significant upside is dependent on exploration success. Another red flag is they only have a 75% JV option on about 1/3 of their property, and need to get full ownership. They do have full ownership of the Bradshaw deposit. The last red flag is high share dilution.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Gowests website and at GSD.

11) Hummingbird Resources (Analysis on 8/28/2016).

Hummingbird Resources has two advanced open pit gold projects in West Africa (Mali and Liberia). It looks like a can't miss stock. They have 6.4 million oz at 2 gpt and another 150 targets on 1 million acres. The Yanfolila project (2.2 million oz) in Mali is a near-term producer (2017) at 80,000 to 100,000 oz, with cash costs of only $650 per oz. The $80 million capex is funded ($70 million equity financing) and it has a 50% after-tax IRR. They will use this project as leverage to finance Dubge in Liberia.

The Dugbe project (4.2 million oz) is also economic (29% IRR at $1300 gold) and heading toward production of 125,000 oz in 2018 or 2019 - if they can raise the $212 million capex. I'm confident they can, even though it has been difficult in this environment to raise money. They have a very good management team and it is a shallow open pit, which is easy to mine. And Liberia is a mine friendly country. Perhaps the best place to mine in West Africa. Another reason I am confident is because it has a 20 year life mine. It's too big and too economic not to get built.

Another good thing about this stock is that it is cheap. They have a FD market cap of $110 million. It could easily be a 10 bagger if they build both mines and gold prices rise. I could be wrong, but if they aren't a 5 or 10 bagger, I'll be surprised. They have all of the factors I look for: Low valuation, large resources, economic project, a pipeline for growth, strong management, a path to production, likelihood of financing, and a decent ore grade. It's not in a great location (West Africa), but Liberia and western Mali aren't too bad.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Hummingbird's website and at GSD.

12) K92 Mining (Analysis on 6/26/2016).

K92 Mining is a near-term producer in Papua New Guinea. They purchased a past producing mine (2006 to 2009) from Barrick Gold for $2 million, plus $60 million in future payments. The Kainantu mine has about 1.5 million oz at 7 gpt) with extensive exploration potential (and additional 1.3 million oz of historical resources). Once they reach 1 million oz of reserves or M&I resources, they have to pay Barrick $20 million. Then they have to pay another $40 million as resources increase in size ($5 million increments for every 250,000 oz). They will likely dilute shares to make these payments.

They plan to be back in production in October 2016. The CEO said he expects their cash costs to be in the lowest quartile of the industry. That should be under $700 per oz. They have raised about $20 million to resume production. About half is debt, about 1/3 is a gold loan for 20,000 oz (paid over the first 36 months of the mine life), and the rest in equity financing.

They have used a lot of creative financing to purchase the mine and get it into production. They have a strong board and will likely be successful. The key is going to be exploration and production growth, as well as higher gold prices. They should have enough cash flow to grow the company.

This stock is not as cheap as I would prefer, and is not quite valued as a 5 bagger at higher gold prices. However, it is a large property (100,000 acres) with a lot of exploration potential. They have a solid team and with just a little bit of luck they will be able to grow. The risk/reward looks very good. Management thinks they can reach 200,000 oz of production in the long term. If that happens, then this could be a 10 bagger at higher gold prices.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at K92 Mining's website and at GSD.

13) Minco Silver (Analysis on 12/10/2016).

Minco Silver is highly undervalued. Especially for a company that is close to building their first mine (construction should begin in 2017 or 2018). They have a large high grade deposit (150 million oz and growing) that is an anomaly. It is high grade at 6 opt and is near surface. Thus, it will be a low cost ($6 per oz cash costs) / high profit mine. The cash flow could be strong once production begins at 5.5 million oz, and then they will continue to ramp up production to perhaps 7 million oz. Fuwan is a 45,000 acre property with a 6 mile strike length.

The feasibility study calls for 3,000 tpd (5.5 million oz annually) and a capex of only $73 million. That is the lowest capex I have seen for a 3,000 tpd mine. They have $40 million in cash and investments, so financing will be easy. All they need are two final permits: the environmental impact and mining license.

The only thing not to like about this stock is the location (China), which could keep investors away. But even in China, this stock should be a 10+ bagger at higher silver prices. They have a $56 million fully diluted market cap, which is highly undervalued. They had a stock price of $6 in 2011 and now it is down to 84 cents.

As a speculation stock, this is a good one. Buying silver in the ground for 56 cents an oz, for a company that thinks they might have another 150 million oz of silver on their 45,000 acre property, is a good bet. I think this stock has 25 bagger potential if they expand their resources and silver prices rise to $100. They also own 51% of the Changkeng gold project, which is next to Fuwan. It is a million oz resource at 3.5 gpt.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Minco's website and at GSD.

14) Orezone Gold (Analysis on 8/30/2016).

Orezone Gold has a late stage project in West Africa (Burkina Faso). Their first mine (Bombore) should begin production in 2019. It is a 3 million oz open pit deposit. They recently had another company analyze the deposit and it was reduced by 1/3 from 4.6 million oz to 3 million oz. This caused the stock price to crash by more than 50%. However, this is probably a buying opportunity. It's still a big mine and the economics are good with a 1 gpt surface mine.

If they use heap leach for the 1 million oz of oxides, production will start at around 100,000 oz with all-in costs around $950 per oz. They are also considering a mill at 150,000 oz, with a higher capex. My guess is they will go with heap leach to begin and a 85% recovery rate. Final permits are due in 2016. With financing, they could begin construction in 2017. They have to redo the PEA and pre-feasibility study for lower resources. This will reduce the capex and perhaps make it more economic.

If you don't mind investing in West Africa, this looks like a good risk/reward stock at this value. It pencils as a potential 10 bagger at higher gold prices. The current FD market cap is $62 million. That is cheap for a company with 3 million oz of resources and significant exploration potential.

Red flags are (1) the large capex ($250 million), which might be difficult to finance. (2) The location (Burkina Faso), which had some political strife recently. (3) They are a takeover candidate because of their large resources. (4) The mine could be delayed to redo their development studies for lower resources.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Orezone's website and at GSD.

15) Rye Patch Gold (Analysis on 12/30/2016).

Rye Patch Gold is a near-term gold producer in Nevada. They recently purchased the Florida Canyon mine (1.5 million oz) for $15 million. They plan to begin production at 75,000 oz in Q1 2017. They have funded Florida Canyon with $27 million in debt. They will receive an additional $10 million in cash flow from 2017 to 2019 (depending on silver prices) from an NSR with Coeur Mining (Rochester Mine).

They also have Lincoln Hill, which has 1 million oz (although low grade), plus significant silver offsets. The Lincoln Hill project has a PEA with a 50% after-tax IRR at $1300 gold. The capex is only $30 million to produce 30,000 to 50,000 oz per year. They are advancing Lincoln Hill towards production in 2019. Plus, their Wilco project has another 1 million oz, which is likely to become their third mine. They have a total of 4 million oz of gold at Florida Canyon, Lincoln Hill, and Wilco, plus significant silver. These totals are likely to increase.

I think Rye Patch could become a growth stock, but it all depends on management execution. Currently they are focusing on 5 projects. They have 44,000 acres to explore in Nevada and the cash to do it. They are drilling at Independence Hill and Goldridge. Rye Patch is extremely leveraged for higher gold prices. With higher prices they will be able to improve their balance sheet and fund production growth and exploration. They could easily become a large player in Nevada. Their only red flag is their high share dilution, which could lead to a reverse split.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Rye Patch Gold's website and at GSD.

16) Sandspring Resources (Analysis on 9/6/2016).

Sandspring Resources has a lot of potential and is undervalued. However, they will not begin production on their South American Guyana property (Toroparu) until they raise the $500 million capex (they need another $329 million). They have a 10 million oz (1 gpt) open pit. Their future reserves are valued at $13 per oz, giving them 25 bagger potential. Investors have finally decided they like the project. The FD market cap has risen from $23 million to $93 million in 2016.

They raised 30% of the capex by selling 10% of gold production to Silver Wheaton for $400 per oz, plus 50% of silver production for $4 an oz. But where do they get the rest of the capex? I don't think they can finance it until gold goes to $1400, because the IRR is only 18% at $1300 gold. So there will likely be a delay until it gets built. They are not giving guidance for when construction could begin. I'm not sure if they need a final feasibility study, or which permits are outstanding. They claim that it is construction ready, but they are not showing a timeline to production, which is what most construction ready projects provide.

The cash costs will be around $700 per oz, with all-in costs around $1100. Once gold prices rise, it will get built and have huge cash flow. But by who? They have the option of building a hydro-electric plant for $120 million and reducing their all-in costs by several hundred dollars per oz. They might choose that option if they can finance it. While this stock prints as a potential 25 bagger, share dilution could reduce those lofty returns to build the mine. Also, cheap stocks like this are sitting ducks for a takeover. Their property is on 250,000 acres with a lot of drilling targets. It's very likely that they will find more gold if they get the chance to explore.

There are only 15% insiders, so I expect Sandspring to get taken out by a larger company once gold prices rise. I'll be surprised if they build it and operate it. Why? It's too big. The Majors can have it if they want it, and they likely will once gold prices rise.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Sandspring's website and at GSD.

17) Silver Bear Resources (Analysis on 12/30/2016).

Silver Bear Resources has a large (125,000 acres) late stage project in Russia. Their Mangazeisky project is a 68 million oz resource of extremely high grade silver. The first 5 years of production will be at 900 gpt (30 oz per ton). That was not a typo, it is one of the highest grade silver projects in the world. And this property has very good exploration potential (18 mile corridor of mineralization), with at least 10 known targets to drill. The project is permitted and funded, and under construction. Production is scheduled for Q2 2017 at $8 cash costs per oz. Production will begin at 2.5 million oz, and will likely increase over time.

They have a few red flags. First is the location, Russia, where it is cold in the winter and has potential political issues. Second, it is no longer cheap after jumping from a $3 million FD market cap to $120 million in 2016. Most of that jump is from potential convertible debt ($13 million into 400 million shares). Two Russian investors own half the company and all of the convertible debt. Hopefully they will not convert the debt into shares because it would impact their existing shares in a negative way. Even with the conversion, it still has a lot of upside potential.

Let's look at the positives. They have split the project into two phases. Phase 1 is a low capex (around $50 million), high grade (900 gpt) surface mine at 2.5 million oz per year for 5 years. The NPV is $130 million at 5% with a 80% after-tax IRR at $20 silver. Those are good economics and should make it easy to make a profit. All-in costs (free cash flow) should be around $14 per oz. Phase 2 expands production organically using cash flow from the first 5 years of production.

I like this stock for four main reasons. First, they have a clear path to production. Second, the high grade makes it economic (unless silver prices crash). Third, it has excellent exploration and growth potential. Fourth, they are going to be highly leveraged for higher silver prices.

Once they get into production, they could find a lot more silver and expand production. If they double their high grade resources, this stock could explode in value. Remember, it's not the first mine (or deposit) where you make your money, but the second or third mine (or deposit). Getting in when a company is building their first mine can be an amazing opportunity if they become a growth company.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Silver Bear's website and at GSD.

18) Timmins Gold (Analysis on 8/4/2016).

Timmins Gold is a mid tier producer that began producing in 2010. They are aggressive with the drill bit and have 500,000 acres to explore in Mexico on 10 properties. They are producing 100,000 oz at their San Francisco mine, which has 3.6 million oz (.5 gpt). All-in costs are around $1150 to $1200. They considering shutting down operation in Q4 2016 if gold prices do not stabilize above $1300. As of today, it looks like they will continue producing.

In 2015, they purchased Newstrike Capital at the bottom of the market. This allowed them to add the Ana Paula project, which is a 2 million oz (1.2 gpt) open project with $500 per oz cash costs. Ana Paula will let them double their production to 200,000 oz. It is currently being permitted with production around 2018. The capex is $164 million, which will probably add some dilution to build the mine. Currently they have a good balance sheet with only $3 million in debt and $10 million in cash, although that could turn quickly if gold prices drop. This is still a high risk stock until we get to $1400 gold, and get some breathing room and higher cash flow.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Timmins Gold's website and at GSD.

19) Treasury Metals (Analysis on 11/12/2016).

Treasury Metals has an advanced gold project (Goliath) in Canada. It is an open pit (800,000 oz at 2.5 gpt) and underground (700,000 oz) mine. The PEA was completed in 2011 for a capex of $70 million to build the open pit, which has at least a 10 year mine life (80,000 oz annual production). It is economic with $700 cash costs for the open pit. I don't know how much additional capex is required for the underground. A pre-feasibility study is due in 2017 (Q2), with production scheduled for 2019 (Q1). They have $2 million in cash, but expect them to raise cash soon.

Goliath is a large property (12,000 acres) for exploration and the deposit is open at depth. I would expect them to extend the 10 to 12 year mine life. They also have an early exploration project (Goldcliff) that could be promising. The red flags for this stock are the low cash balance, $4 million in debt, a lack of a pipeline, and local resistance to their mine. Plus, they are a takeover candidate for a mid-tier producer. They need a second mine for growth. If Treasury Metals finds or buys a second mine, they could have big upside. But even with only Goliath, the upside potential is excellent. If you want to bet that they will be able to build Goliath, then this could be a good speculation play. You can't beat the location, which has excellent infrastructure.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Treasury Metals' website and at GSD.

20) Vista Gold (Analysis on 7/7/2016).

Vista Gold has a large project in Australia called Mt Todd (8 million oz at .8 gpt, but only 72% recovery rate) with huge upside potential. One red flag is they might not be able to finance the capex, which is projected to be over $500 million. Another is they will not begin production until approximately 2020. Another is they might sell or option the project. They recently sold 2 large gold projects at huge discounts versus their upside potential. I thought Los Cordones and Guadalupe were very valuable projects. If they are a production company, then why are they giving away their projects at a discount? They did keep Long Valley, which has 1.8 million oz. Also, the CEO said they would probably need a partner for Mt Todd. That's code for we will likely sell once it is de-risked (final permits obtained) and gold prices rise.

I liked this stock a lot until the recent gold price correction and the difficulty in financing large projects. Mt Todd needs higher gold prices. It has about a 15% after-tax IRR at $1300 gold. They will need at least $1400 gold to finance the project, and probably $1500.

This is a long term investment (3-5 years), and the upside potential is dependent on if they build and operate Mt. Todd. If they do, this could easily be a 10 bagger. I think they could be a 400,000 oz producer. The have 8 million oz and that is a lot of gold. The Mt Todd project could easily push the market cap to $1 billion if it gets built. They also own 7.8 million shares of Midas Gold (3 rated company), which has significant upside potential. They have a clean balance sheet with $12 million in cash and no debt. They will need about a year to complete permitting and the final feasibility study. Once that is done they can attempt financing, which if successful, will be followed by a 2 year mine build.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Vista Gold's website and at GSD.