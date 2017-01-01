December U.S. Retail Sales Outlook Sees Healthy Growth

By Jharonne Martis

The December holiday season is always a bellwether for the retail industry and this year looks like good news. The Thomson Reuters Same Store Sales Index (SSS) is expected to register a 1.8% gain for December 2016, the strongest SSS for 2016, and an improvement from December 2015's 0.7% result. The discount sector is expected to post the strongest SSS growth in December, while the teen index is hurting the most.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) has the heaviest weighting in our apparel sector. It is expected to bring the overall group down with a flat SSS estimate, but its Old Navy division continues to outperform the other divisions and is expected to register a 3.0% SSS. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the apparel sector as a whole to report a -0.1% SSS, compared to the flat SSS recorded in December 2015. L Brands (NYSE:LB) has the strongest estimate in this group at 0.6%, but well below last year's 8.0% SSS. Victoria Secret's -1.3% SSS estimate brings L Brands' SSS down as it continues to struggle with transitioning its merchandise. Meanwhile, teen retailer The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) has the weakest December SSS estimate at -16.0%.

December marks the second month of the retail industry's fourth quarter. Our Thomson Reuters Quarterly Same Store Sales Index, which consists of 80 retailers, is expected to post 1.0% growth for Q4 (vs. 1.4% in Q4 2015).

Exhibit 1. December 2016 SSS estimates

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates. Note: Aggregate mean data is revenue weighted.

Exhibit 2. Costco (NASDAQ:COST) on Top; The Buckle Expected to Post Weakest SSS



Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates