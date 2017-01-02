106 Investment Grade Preferred Stocks Below $25 As 2016 Comes To An End

Income investors now have a unique opportunity to obtain increasing returns at lower prices. Here's how this virtuous investment circle works: Rising interest rates lead to the introduction of new preferred stock issues at higher yields. At the same time, the prices of older, lower payers tend to drop accordingly, making them more attractive to buyers as well.

But in anticipation of a Q4 rate increase, preferred stock prices finally started returning toward normal last August. 106 investment grade, call-protected preferreds are now trading below their $25 par value with an average price of $23.35 per share.

This Preferred Stock Market Snapshot™ chart depicts the preferred stock marketplace at the end of 2016 using two characteristics that are usually high on the list of considerations for risk-averse preferred stock investors - current market price (above and below these securities' $25 par value) and investment risk (as reflected by investment grade versus speculative grade Moody's ratings).

Each diamond represents a preferred stock. While there are currently 879 preferred stocks trading on U.S. stock exchanges, 229 meet the criteria listed under the chart.

The sweet spot of the preferred stock marketplace is depicted in the green lower-left quadrant - investment grade preferreds selling for a market price below their $25 par value.

As prices have come back down since August, today's preferred stock marketplace is providing risk-averse preferred stock investors with the best buying opportunity that we have seen since last February.

When the Fed raised the federal funds rate a year ago, we saw a very similar drop in preferred stock prices as income investors anticipated the introduction of new, higher paying issues. But by February 2016, it became apparent that the Fed was unlikely to continue raising rates as earlier thought; preferred stock prices went back up accordingly by spring.

The following chart illustrates how preferred stock prices dropped as market participants began to anticipate a Q4 rate increase, both during 2015 and 2016. In both cases illustrated here, the price drop was nearly the same, $1.88 per share for the 2015 case and $1.82 per share (so far) for the December 2016 rate hike.

The current average market price of U.S.-traded preferred stocks is $24.58 per share (see selection criteria under chart).

Is the price drop enjoyed by today's preferred stock buyers sustainable? There are at least two reasons to be skeptical.

First, several foreign central banks are continuing with their zero-to-negative rate policy, pushing foreign investors into U.S. income securities, putting upward pressure on prices here; nothing has changed in this respect.

Second, remember that the federal funds rate is the interest rate that member banks are charged for overnight loans when they need some cash to boost their regulatory reserves. With relatively tight federal loan restrictions still in place, U.S. banks are currently holding over $2 trillion in excess reserves above and beyond the inflated 2010 Dodd-Frank requirements. Changing the federal funds rate does not have nearly the impact that it would otherwise.

Persistent high demand from foreign investors and the huge amounts of excess cash in our banking system make it more difficult to sustain the return to more normal prices. But for at least the next several months, the December increase in the federal funds rate is putting upward pressure on rates and, commensurately, downward pressure on prices.

Sources: foreign demand, Here's why 10-year Treasury may still drop below 1%; excess reserves, Fed Worries About Deflation But Pays Banks Billions Not To Lend QE Proceeds.

Preferred stock yield

Many things affect the market prices of these securities such as the proximity to their call or maturity date, proximity to their next ex-dividend date, industry and/or overall health of the issuer (think Greek shippers), perceived direction of interest rates, pending government regulatory or policy changes, cumulative versus non-cumulative dividends and tax treatment of dividend payments.

So what we really need to look at is current yield, which calculates the average annual dividend yield per dollar invested (without considering re-invested dividend return or any future capital gain or loss). Current yield is a "bang-for-your-buck" measure of value that normalizes differences in coupon rate and price to give us a single, comparable metric.

The average current yield provided by U.S. preferred stocks reached 6.8 percent as 2016 came to a close. You can see how preferred stock investors have benefited from dropping prices since August, as yields have steadily climbed since then.

The long-awaited drop in preferred stock prices has finally arrived, providing today's preferred stock buyers with more high quality choices, offering higher returns at lower prices.