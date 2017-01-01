Muni Investors: Beware Of The De Minimis Tax Rule

The recent rise in interest rates has created a situation where tax-exempt municipal bonds trading at a discount could be subject to what is known as the "de minimis" tax rule. The rule applies to bonds purchased at a market discount below a threshold determined by the IRS.

This is a problem because most investors choose municipal bonds for tax-free income. Giving up a portion of your return to the IRS is not something any investor wants to do.

Your broker or bond salesman should advise you if a bond you are considering purchasing or selling qualifies for the de minimis tax. Don't rely on your broker. Become an informed investor by learning about the rule for yourself.

Why the De Minimis Rule is a Problem Now

Interest rates have risen over 70 basis points in the past 2 months and many municipal bonds issued earlier this year were sold with 3% or lower coupons. A basic bond pricing principle is that when interest rates rise, bond prices fall. A 2% coupon bond issued at par in June should be trading well above 2% now which would cause the bond price to fall below par. A bond priced below par is considered to be at a discount.

The de minimis rule has not been a problem for many years because as interest rates fell bond prices rose and were priced at premiums or above par value. A rising interest rate environment is where de minimis becomes a problem. Only bonds priced at a "market discount" are subject to the de minimis rule. I began noticing de minimis bonds offered in the market this week.

The De Minimis Details

The Latin expression "de minimis non curat lex" means that the law is not concerned with trivial matters. For muni investors, there is nothing trivial about having to pay taxes on what you believe is a tax-exempt investment.

The details of the rule from the IRS can be found in Publication 550 on page 15 under "Market Discount Bonds" but I provide an explanation of each section below.

The rule refers to "market discount bonds" that were not originally issued at a discount but market conditions from rising rates caused the price of the bond to fall below par.

Note that this rule took effect in 1993 so tax-exempt bonds bought prior to May 1, 1993 are exempt from the rule.

The next paragraph explains in more detail the market discount and how to determine if a bond qualifies for the de minimis tax.

To determine the minimum allowable purchase price to avoid the de minimis rule, begin by multiplying .0025 by the number of years to maturity from the purchase date.

For a hypothetical bond maturing in 5 years it would be 5 x .25% or 1.25%. Subtracting this value from par or 100 gives us 98.75 and tells us the lowest price the bond could be purchased for the IRS to treat the discount as zero and not taxable.

If the bond were to be purchased below 98.75, then the discount would be treated as income and taxed at the marginal income tax rate when the bond is either sold or matures. You can also choose to accrue the discount over the life of the bond and pay income tax as it accrues. Just to reiterate, even if the bond is sold at a gain, it is subject to the income tax rate and not the capital gains tax rate.

In this example, if the bonds were purchased at 95, the 5 point discount to par could be taxed as high as 39.6% which is currently the highest marginal tax rate.

The OID section refers to bonds that were originally issued at a discount. The formula still applies to OID bonds but is based on the accreted price rather than the original issue price. OID bonds tend to be less common capital appreciation bonds (CABS) that are issued with a zero coupon.

How the De Minimis Rule Affects Yield

Warning: This section takes a deep dive into bond math

As a muni investor I use the tax-equivalent yield to compare tax-exempt muni bonds to taxable fixed income assets such as treasuries and corporate bonds to determine relative value.

On a normal tax-exempt muni this is quite easy. The yield of the muni bond is simply divided by 1 minus the income tax rate to determine the tax-equivalent yield.

A tax-exempt muni bond yielding 3% would provide about a 4.61% tax-equivalent yield. 3 divided by (1-35%)

This can be confirmed through creating a cash flow table that compares the cash flow of a tax-exempt bond with the equivalent cash flow of a taxable bond.

I have included a cash flow table comparison below for a hypothetical 2 year, 2% coupon muni bond that is yielding 3% in the market. We assume an income tax rate of 35% for this example.

We know this bond would be subject to the de minimis rule because it is priced at 98.07 which is below the market discount threshold of 99.5. Remember the formula is the number of years to maturity multiplied by .25% and subtract that amount from par or 100.

If it were a regular tax-exempt municipal bond it would yield 3% for a tax-equivalent yield of 4.6%. The de minimis tax on the market discount lowers the effective yield to 2.67%. The bond would need to be priced around 97.03 to yield 3% after the de minimis tax.

To figure out the bond price needed to offset the de minimis tax, the easiest way is to divide the market discount by 1 minus the tax rate and then subtract that number from 100. For this example the market discount is 100-98.07 or 1.93.

1.93 is divided by 1 minus our tax rate of 35% for a total of 2.969. This number is then subtracted from 100 to give us 97.03 which is the priced needed to earn about 3% yield after the de minimis tax on the discount.

Note: I calculated the yields below using my trusty Texas Instruments BA II Plus IRR function

Click to enlarge

Enough with the bond math!

For many investors, working through this tax problem is not worth the time.

There are two ways to address the de minimis tax rule when looking for new muni investments.

1) Avoid de minimis bonds to make your life and your accountant's life easier by buying bonds at or above par.

2) Prior to making a bond purchase subject to the de minimis rule, ensure the after-tax yield you expect to earn on the bond is fair relative to other non-de minimis bonds of the same issuer.

Because of the complexity of dealing with these tax issues, there will be less demand for bonds subject to the de minimis rule. If you are a seller of municipal bonds priced at a discount, you should be mindful of the market for bonds impacted by the de minimis rule and you will likely find it more difficult to get a good bid on the bond. It is not a good idea to sell a bond that is subject to the de minimis rule for this reason unless you absolutely have to.

If the yield on a de minimis bond becomes attractive enough, cross-over investors who don't receive the tax-exemption on municipal bonds may come into the market and buy them.

The most important point is to be aware of this rule and understand how it affects pricing of muni bonds at a discount. If one were not aware of the de minimis rule, the yield on the bond could appear really attractive for the bond's rating and credit fundamentals. The worst situation would be to find out you are subject to the de minimis tax after buying a bond. I hope this article will prevent this from happening to you!

If you found this article helpful, please click the follow button to be notified when my articles are published in the future. I welcome all questions or comments below.