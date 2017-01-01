Most January Dividend Increases Expected To Be Modest; Two 10%+ Increases Possible

Happy New Year and welcome to 2017! My regular followers know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Among the stocks that I track, I expect 13 of them to announce increases in January. Before I give you my predictions for these increases, let's take a look at how well I did with my December predictions.

I had expected 11 companies to announce increases. Of those, I accurately predicted 7 of them based on their recent growth histories. The other four announced smaller increases than I expected (you can see the original article here):

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Prediction: 3.0 - 4.5% increase to $0.68 - $0.69

Actual: 3.0% increase to $0.68

Forward yield: 1.67%

I had hoped for a little larger dividend increase, but facility manager ABM met the low end of my expectations for its 51st year of dividend growth, which was slightly lower than the company's 10-year average growth rate of about 4%.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT)

Prediction: 5.8 - 9.6% increase to $1.10 - $1.14

Actual: 1.9% increase to $1.06

Forward yield: 2.76%

I expected another annual dividend increase of 8 cents but, due to earnings and revenue growth below 3%, Abbott couldn't even meet that very modest increase. This is Abbott's 45th year of dividend growth.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Prediction: 13.9 - 19.4% increase to $0.82 - $0.86

Actual: 11.1% increase to $0.80

Forward yield: 2.02%

Despite a 10% drop in earnings from last year, asset manager Franklin Resources still rewarded investors with a double-digit increase. Unfortunately for me, it was still lower than the 5-year average of 16% and my expectations for the company's 35th year of dividend growth.

C. H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Prediction: 4.7 - 8.1% increase to $1.80 - $1.86

Actual: 4.7% increase to $1.80

Forward yield: 2.46%

This is the 18th year of dividend growth for the logistics company. The dividend increase was inline with the expected earnings growth of 4%.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Prediction: 10.6 - 17.6% increase to $1.88 - $2.00

Actual: 17.6% increase to $2.00

Forward yield: 2.53%

CVS Health rewarded investors again with a nice payout increase. While less than the 27% average growth over the last decade, 17% is nothing to sneeze at. However, I continue to be concerned that the slowing EPS growth will eventually put pressure on the dividend growth rate. Based on the EPS guidance, the dividend increase raises the company's payout ratio from 35% to more than 40%.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Prediction: 5.7 - 10.0% increase to $1.48 - $1.54

Actual: 5.7% increase to $1.48

Forward yield: 1.26%

As I expected, Ecolab is looking at a period of slower-than-normal dividend growth due to flat earnings and revenue growth. This is Ecolab's 2nd year of mid-single digit dividend growth and 30th year of overall dividend growth.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Prediction: 6.1 - 10.6% increase to $1.40 - $1.46

Actual: 9.1% increase to $1.44

Forward yield: 1.73%

Despite flat sales and earnings this year, Graco decided this year's dividend increase (its 18th straight year) would be in line with the 5-year average of 9.5%.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON)

Prediction: 7.4 - 11.1% increase to $2.32 - $2.40

Actual: 0% increase to $2.16

Forward yield: 2.05%

I thought that Monsanto would look to increase its dividend this quarter for its 18th year of dividend growth. But with the approval of the acquisition with Bayer (it was approved in mid-December), Monsanto is holding the dividend steady for the time being.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Prediction: 1.3 - 6.7% increase to $1.52 - $1.60

Actual: 0.7% increase to $1.51

Forward yield: 2.54%

Despite the faster earnings growth this year, Nucor decided to maintain the pattern of a penny per share dividend increase for the 7th straight year. This is Nucor's 43rd year of dividend growth.

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Prediction: 5.8 - 9.6% increase to $0.55 - $0.57

Actual: 7.7% increase to $0.56

Forward yield: 1.13%

SEI Investments is seeing earnings growth below 2% this year. Despite this, and mostly due to the relatively low payout ratio of around 30%, the company was able to grow the payout by an amount close to the 5-year growth average of 10%. Note that SEI Investments pays dividends semi-annually, not quarterly.

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Prediction: 11.8 - 19.7% increase to $1.70 - $1.82

Actual: 11.8% increase to $1.70

Forward yield: 1.42%

The medical device manufacturer and future S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat (it should join the index at the beginning of 2018) is rewarding investors with another double-digit increase. Over the last decade, Stryker has multiplied its dividend more than seven-fold, from 22 cents to this year's $1.56.

Expected Dividend Increases for January

Based on historical patterns, I expect these 13 companies to announce their annual dividend increases in January. I should point out that I would normally include HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) in this list. However, they recently reduced their dividend while simultaneously spinning off a portion of their business into a separate company, Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP). Because of this, I expect them to be dropped from the Dividend Aristocrats index and I've removed them from my list. 2016 would have been HCP's 31st year of dividend growth; if they remain a Dividend Aristocrat, I will include them in my future predictions.

Here are my predictions for the 13 dividend increases I expect in January:

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

The manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters is seeing growth in both the North America and the Rest of World business segments. Overall, the company is guiding full year EPS to around $1.82, a 15% increase over last year's $1.58 (as adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock split in October). A. O. Smith currently pays 48 cents per share and with a payout ratio around 25%, I'm expecting a really nice increase this year (Smith's 25th year) - possibly one even larger than the 10-year average of 15.9%.

Prediction: 12.5 - 20.8% increase to $0.54 - $0.58.

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.14 - 1.22 %

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills is the first of several utility companies that are expected to increase their dividends in January. With 5 and 10-year dividend growth averages of less than 3%, you won't find this natural gas and electricity supplier a fan of investors looking for big dividend increases. The company has seen EPS over the first 9 months of the year fall by 6.6% over the same period in 2015, which will limit Black Hills' 46th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 1.2 - 2.4% increase to $1.70 - $1.72.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.77 - 2.80%

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Consumer Goods company Church & Dwight - the company owns the Arm & Hammer and Oxiclean brands - is expecting earnings growth of 14% this year (8% as adjusted) to $1.75 a share. With a current dividend of $0.71 (after a 2-for-1 stock split on September 1st), Church & Dwight sports a modest payout ratio of 40%. While the company has averaged dividend growth of nearly 16% annually since 2011, the bulk of this is due to a 40% jump in 2012. I expect Church & Dwight's 21st year of dividend growth to be more in line with last year's 6% increase and 2015's 8% increase.

Prediction: 5.6 - 8.5% increase to $0.75 - $0.77.

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.70 - 1.74%

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Insurer Cincinnati Financial has grown its dividend by 8 cents a share for each of the last 3 years. The company currently pays $1.92 a share in dividends and is seeing EPS growth around 2% in the first 9 months of the year. Another 8-cent increase would put the dividend growth close to the 5-year average of 4.35%. That's my top estimate for Cincinnati Financial's 56th year of dividend growth, but I wouldn't be surprised with something smaller.

Prediction: 2.1 - 4.1% increase to $1.96 - $2.00.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.59 - 2.64%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group is a holding company for water utilities serving 2 million customers across portions of California, Washington State and Hawaii. Although 2017 should be California Water's 50th year of dividend growth, fast dividend growth is not what the company is known for. In each of the last 6 years, California Water has grown the dividend by 1 - 2 cents a year, resulting in a 5-year dividend growth rate of 2.33%. The company currently pays 69 cents a share, meaning that the 8% drop in EPS over the first 9 months of the year (from 76 cents to 70 cents) will limit the dividend growth this year even further.

Prediction: 0.7 - 2.2% increase to $0.695 - $0.705.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.05 - 2.08%

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Consolidated Edison provides electrical service to the Greater New York City area. This is another utility company with a very modest dividend growth rate, with a 5-year growth average of 2.2% and a 10-year average of 1.5%.

Earnings per share are expected to be down about 2%, to between $3.90 and $4.00. The current dividend of $2.68 translates to a payout ratio of roughly 70%. A small dividend increase for Con Ed's 43rd year of dividend growth is within reach of the company.

Prediction: 1.5 - 3.0% increase to $2.72 - $2.76.

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.69 - 3.75%

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal supplies fasteners, tools and supplies to companies to manufacture products and structures. Currently in its 18th straight year of dividend growth, Fastenal pays a dividend of $1.20 following compounded growth of more than 13% annually over the last 5 years. Fastenal's EPS have fallen 2% over the first 3 quarters of the year from 2015 and if 4th quarter earnings come in flat from 2015, that would result in a payout ratio of 70%. That kind of payout ratio and the slight drop in EPS means that investors can expect growth less than last year's 7% increase.

Prediction: 5.0 - 6.7% increase to $1.26 - $1.28.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.68 - 2.72%

J. B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Despite a 5 year dividend growth average of 11%, J. B. Hunt's dividend increases over the last two years have been less than half that. 2017 will be the transportation and logistics company's 14th year of dividend growth and with earnings up about 5% in the first 3 quarters and a payout ratio below 25%, I expect J. B. Hunt's dividend growth to return closer to its 5-year average.

Prediction: 6.8 - 11.3% increase to $0.94 - $0.98.

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.97 - 1.01%

Linear Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:LLTC)

Analog Digital's (NYSE:ADI) acquisition of Linear Technology is expected to close in the first half of 2017. But before that, Linear Technology should announce its 25th straight year of dividend growth in January. Third quarter EPS is flat, but is up 13% on an adjusted basis. Since this is most likely the last dividend increase from the manufacturer of integrated circuits, I think the company will keep the dividend increase in line with the 5-year average around 6% before it's acquired by ADI (itself a dividend growth stock with 14 years of dividend growth under its belt).

Prediction: 4.7 - 7.8% increase to $1.34 - $1.38.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.15 - 2.21%

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII)

Polaris manufactures power sports vehicles, like all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and snowmobiles, for example. Back in April, Polaris announced a recall of some models of its RZR brand ATVs. This, on top of falling demand for its products from a weakening powersports industry, has clobbered the company's earnings. Polaris is guiding full year EPS to around $3.50, down nearly 50% from 2015's $6.75. With a current dividend of $2.20, Polaris can cover a small dividend increase, but nowhere near the 20% annual growth over the last 5 years. 2017 will be Polaris' 22nd year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 2.7 - 4.5% increase to $2.26 - $2.30.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.74 - 2.79%

Praxair (NYSE:PX)

Specialty chemical company Praxair is looking at beginning its 25th year of dividend growth in 2017. Even better, Praxair should join the list of Dividend Aristocrats in 2018. The company, which has compounded dividends at about 8.5% annually over the last 5 years, just announced its intention to merge with German chemical company Linde. This, along with the decent debt load Praxair's carrying (a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 190%) and a 6% expected drop in adjusted earnings, will limit this year's dividend growth.

Prediction: 4.0 - 6.0% increase to $3.12 - $3.18.

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.66 - 2.71%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group will begin its 50th year of dividend growth in January. The water utility holding company serves the San Jose, CA area and is reporting a nice bump in earnings over the first 9 months of the year due mostly to rate increases and reconciliation of actual revenues from its application in the 2015 California rate case. The company recently reported EPS over the first 3 quarters of the year of $1.90, a nearly 80% increase over the same period in 2015. But like most utility companies, SJW has established a pattern of slow, steady dividend increases. Over the each of the last 5 years, SJW has grown its payout by between 2 and 3 cents per share. So despite the nice jump in earnings, I see the pattern continuing, with a small chance for an increase a bit larger.

Prediction: 2.5 - 4.9% increase to $0.83 - $0.85.

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.48 - 1.52%

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Formerly McGraw-Hill Financial (the company changed its name in April), S&P Global has grown dividends for 43 years. The financial intelligence company is looking at earnings growth of nearly 15% this year. Despite a heavy debt load (more than 8 times its equity value), the company's current payout ratio of less than 30% should allow for a nice dividend increase this year - well above the 5-year average dividend growth of 7.6%.

Prediction: 9.7 - 13.9% increase to $1.58 - $1.64.

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.47 - 1.53%

If you enjoyed this article and would like to find out how my predictions turn out at the end of January, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article. Thanks and have a wonderful 2017!

Disclosure: I am currently long AOS and may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.