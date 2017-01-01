2017 Outlook: Risk And Opportunity

A new Administration and leadership will lead the nation in early 2017. Since the November election, the financial markets have reacted positively, but the markets can change quickly as was seen the night of the election results with the S&P 500 futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) declining in overnight trade and then rebounding. It was a night for the history books. The vote in Great Britain earlier in the year helped bring the stock market lower before rebounding. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) has declined since the election and for the year of 2016.

Chart since the election

SPY data by YCharts

The SPY and TLT performance for 2016

SPY data by YCharts

Political Risk

The GOP will likely rush a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as ObamaCare. This has the potential to increase uncertainty on whether individuals, families, or businesses need to purchase health insurance and what the cost might be. Parents that can currently cover children until age 26 might find the age rolled back and/or the cost increased. Individuals that visit the doctor for routine care might find the cost of care increase. In addition, others that have had surgery or taking prescription medicine might be labeled as having a pre-existing condition and as a result be asked to pay higher costs. The past number of years has seen the GOP House have numerous votes to repeal ObamaCare, but I do not recall a single vote on what they would replace it with. The GOP controlled the House and the Senate, so in theory, they could have voted on a roadmap on what the healthcare replacement might look like. The only thing that has changed is that the GOP now controls the House, Senate, and the White House. It will be interesting to watch how they handle the replacement of the Affordable Care Act.

The new Administration will need the Senate to confirm members to some posts. This process is not a given as the Senate failed to vote on the Supreme Court nomination put forth by President Obama. The financial markets could be rattled or comforted depending on the actions taken by the Senate confirmation process.

There has been talk of tax cuts and fewer regulations, but I have yet to see any proposals. It shall be interesting to see if the House and Senate members now favor increased government spending and budget deficits. Higher budget deficits carry the risk of higher interest rates that could stall economic growth.

Budget and Debt Limit

There has been mention of much needed infrastructure spending, and building of a wall. If a wall is to be built, then it should serve as a multipurpose wall. A wall large enough for hikers and bikers to travel upon, and possibly contain solar panels to provide lighting and electricity to the surrounding area. Maybe even sell advertising space on the wall to generate revenue.

The rhetoric seems to suggest that spending caps might be lifted and greater deficit spending will be accepted by the GOP. There is a risk that a few members could delay or stall the budget or tax policy over deficit concerns if members maintain the positions held under President Obama. Of course, there is the possibility that the concerns fade as the GOP controls all branches of government. Hopefully, it will not lead to soaring budget deficits. As the last time the GOP controlled all three branches of government it turned a budget surplus into roaring budget deficits.

US Government Surplus (+) or Deficit (-) for Federal Funds data by YCharts

Federal Reserve and Interest Rates

The Federal Reserve the past few years has overestimated where the federal funds rate would end the year. The risk now is that the Federal Reserve is underestimating the need to increase interest rates and/or steepen the yield curve. The iPath U.S. Treasury Steepener ETF (NASDAQ:STPP) and the SPDR Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) may provide some clues on the direction of the yield curve and short-term interest rates. The $64,000 question for the bond market might be - when and how will the Federal Reserve adjust its holdings of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. Do they stop reinvesting interest and principal payments or go straight to selling issues? If they start to sell securities, what group will be willing buyers?

STPP data by YCharts

After the November election, it felt like a weight was lifted from the markets. A sense of optimism replaced fear of the unknown. The financial markets have generated good performance under President Obama, but it always felt like it could disappear quickly. Many investors questioned the wisdom of being in the financial market and may have held large cash balances. The recent pickup in the financial markets might be some of the cash being put to work.

Here is a chart of the S&P 500 and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF since the election of President Obama on November 4, 2008. Hopefully President Trump can have the financial market generate similar returns.

SPY data by YCharts

One thing is certain - 2017 will offer many unexpected surprises and opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.