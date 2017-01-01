Transportation Stocks: A Lot Is Priced In

Transportation stocks (iShares Transportation Average ETF IYT) are not only extremely cyclical, they are also easier to predict due to a lot of indicators, and they follow economic sentiment extremely well.

Extra: This article discusses the fundamental view on transportation stocks. I wrote a new article about the importance of leading indicators which might help you in understanding the core of this article.

Article: Establish A Solid Macro View Using The Top-Down Method

The first and most important graph shows the ISM manufacturing index. This index is leading and tells us how the economy is going to perform over the next 1-3 months. In this case, we are looking at some growth acceleration since September of 2016. Regional surveys show that higher growth is very likely.

Article: I Expect A Huge ISM Beat Next Week

The ISM sub-index for the transportation & warehousing industry shows strong growth since September. Transportation & warehousing has been the best performer in October (100% score).

Strong ISM numbers mean that both the economy and transportation companies are feeling the boost. This is confirmed by the regional shipments index. This index is also leading, and indicates that the official freight transportation services index should go positive in the first quarter of 2017. The freight services index could hit 5% very soon if the leading shipments index stays at these levels.

Click to enlarge

If we compare transportation stocks to the freight transportation services index, we see that there is a huge correlation. Note that I used the current price of IYT to see how high future returns would be if the price didn't change at all. This might sound strange because prices change constantly. The idea behind it, is to see how much future growth is priced at this point. I erased the January and February values because of a large spike. This is due to the sell-off in Q1 of 2016.

Click to enlarge

Transportation stocks are pricing in more than 4% growth in the freight transportation services index at this point. In Q1 and Q2 of 2017, we see that around 3% is priced in. This is 100% confirmed if we compare transportation stocks to the regional shipments index. This makes more sense because the shipments index is leading.

Click to enlarge

This perfectly displays our hypothesis. Leading indicators have pushed stocks higher and are pricing in around 4% transportation growth at this point.

I am interested in adding transportation stocks to my portfolio. Mainly because of strong economic momentum and the fact that there is still some room to grow in 2017.

Click to enlarge

I won't be buying at these levels. I am waiting until transportation stocks are having some kind of a correction. A short time RSI of 40 within an uptrend would be an interesting point.

Whatever happens, keep in mind that a lot of growth is priced in at current prices. Leading indicators are growing and coincident indicators should follow in Q1 of 2017. The fundamental bull case is valid.

Many thanks for reading my article.