InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/30/16: BAS, FOLD

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR);
- Intl Tower Hill Mines (NYSEMKT:THM), and;
- Och-Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
- PHI (OTCPK:PHIL);
- William Lyon (NYSE:WLH);
- US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR);
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA);
- Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX);
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC);
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and;
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Relm Wireless (NYSEMKT:RWC);
- ModSys Intl (NASDAQ:MDSY);
- Infinity Pharm (NASDAQ:INFI);
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), and;
- Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX).
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Paulson & Co
|BO
|Intl Tower Hill Mines
|THM
|JB*
|$15,566,324
|2
|Abrams Capital
|BO
|Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group
|OZM
|B
|$1,640,466
|3
|Bvf Partners LP
|BO
|Infinity Pharm
|INFI
|B
|$991,565
|4
|Columbia Pacific Advisors
|BO
|Modsys Intl
|MDSY
|B,JB*
|$961,841
|5
|Tjmt
|DIR,BO
|Virtu Financial
|VIRT
|AB
|$738,412
|6
|Perceptive Adv
|BO
|Amicus Therap
|FOLD
|B
|$692,623
|7
|Perceptive Adv
|BO
|Versartis
|VSAR
|B
|$680,589
|8
|Fundamental Global Investors
|DIR,BO
|Relm Wireless
|RWC
|B
|$501,064
|9
|Lightfoot Capital
|BO
|Arc Logistics Partners
|ARCX
|JB*
|$404,463
|10
|Fahman Henry
|CEO,DIR,BO
|Phi
|PHIL
|JB*
|$250,000
Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|Trans
Type
|Dollar Value
|1
|Brin Sergey
|PR,DIR,BO
|Alphabet
|GOOG
|AS
|$52,882,228
|2
|Luxor Capital
|BO
|Basic Energy Svs
|BAS
|S
|$18,001,721
|3
|Shoquist Debora
|VP,OO
|Nvidia
|NVDA
|S
|$2,020,507
|4
|Goebert Donald F U
|DIR,BO
|Relm Wireless
|RWC
|JS*
|$2,000,000
|5
|Boothby Lee K
|CEO,DIR
|Newfield Exploration
|NFX
|S
|$1,251,630
|6
|Benioff Marc
|CB,CEO
|Salesforce Com
|CRM
|AS
|$857,731
|7
|Stauder Robert L
|VP
|Helmerich & Payne
|HP
|S
|$607,065
|8
|Moczarski Alexander
|CB
|Marsh & McLennan
|MMC
|S
|$601,800
|9
|GMT Capital
|BO
|William Lyon
|WLH
|S
|$523,163
|10
|Sandbrook William J
|CEO,DIR
|Us Concrete
|USCR
|AS
|$433,138
InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
