InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 12/30/16: BAS, FOLD

|
Includes: ARCX, BAS, CRM, FOLD, GOOG, HP, INFI, MDSY, MMC, NFX, NVDA, OZM, PHIL, RWC, THM, USCR, VIRT, VSAR, WLH
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/30/16, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Amicus Therap (NASDAQ:FOLD), and;
  • Basic Energy Svs (NYSE:BAS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR);
  • Intl Tower Hill Mines (NYSEMKT:THM), and;
  • Och-Ziff Capital Mgt Group (NYSE:OZM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT);
  • PHI (OTCPK:PHIL);
  • William Lyon (NYSE:WLH);
  • US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR);
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA);
  • Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX);
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), and;
  • Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Relm Wireless (NYSEMKT:RWC);
  • ModSys Intl (NASDAQ:MDSY);
  • Infinity Pharm (NASDAQ:INFI);
  • Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), and;
  • Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Paulson & Co BO Intl Tower Hill Mines THM JB* $15,566,324
2 Abrams Capital BO Och Ziff Capital Mgt Group OZM B $1,640,466
3 Bvf Partners LP BO Infinity Pharm INFI B $991,565
4 Columbia Pacific Advisors BO Modsys Intl MDSY B,JB* $961,841
5 Tjmt DIR,BO Virtu Financial VIRT AB $738,412
6 Perceptive Adv BO Amicus Therap FOLD B $692,623
7 Perceptive Adv BO Versartis VSAR B $680,589
8 Fundamental Global Investors DIR,BO Relm Wireless RWC B $501,064
9 Lightfoot Capital BO Arc Logistics Partners ARCX JB* $404,463
10 Fahman Henry CEO,DIR,BO Phi PHIL JB* $250,000
Click to enlarge

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Brin Sergey PR,DIR,BO Alphabet GOOG AS $52,882,228
2 Luxor Capital BO Basic Energy Svs BAS S $18,001,721
3 Shoquist Debora VP,OO Nvidia NVDA S $2,020,507
4 Goebert Donald F U DIR,BO Relm Wireless RWC JS* $2,000,000
5 Boothby Lee K CEO,DIR Newfield Exploration NFX S $1,251,630
6 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce Com CRM AS $857,731
7 Stauder Robert L VP Helmerich & Payne HP S $607,065
8 Moczarski Alexander CB Marsh & McLennan MMC S $601,800
9 GMT Capital BO William Lyon WLH S $523,163
10 Sandbrook William J CEO,DIR Us Concrete USCR AS $433,138
Click to enlarge

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.