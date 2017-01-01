AbbVie Has Been Moving Under The Radar

Don't look now but shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) have been moving higher ever so slowly. With the patent expiry of famed product Humira having passed, one has to wonder whether or not there really is competition for it since the stock price of the company has not eroded as of yet. The stock does remain some $8 off its all-time highs from about eighteen months ago but with the world's best-selling drug product going off patent now an investor would have presumed a Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) like draw-down in the share price. Nevertheless, it is always important to remain vigilant in doing homework on the stocks one owns in their portfolio to see what else is happening.

In my humble opinion I believe that AbbVie has quite a bit going on in the pipeline that can bolster any potential sales losses from Humira. One such product from the pipeline is risankizumab, which the FDA recently declared as an orphan drug treatment for Crohn's disease in pediatrics. The overall market for the specifics of this disease may be small, hence the orphan drug title, but it proves that AbbVie has successful products in the pipeline. For adults, risankizumab is currently in Phase 2 trials and may take another four to six years to come commercial if successful. Investors however must remember that this product was licensed from Boehringer Ingelheim back in March.

Humira is not the only blockbuster product that AbbVie has in its portfolio; it also holds the rights to Imbruvica, an oncology product which came over from the Pharmacyclics deal a couple of years ago. Imbruvica is AbbVie's second best selling product but is also being utilized as a pipeline within a product. It currently is undergoing a Phase 2 clinical trial for treating patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma. It is currently being tested as a second line therapy and the patients showed some good results. The ability to try and use an existing product to treat multiple other disease is very powerful and can result in great returns for investors, but most importantly a chance for survival in patients.

Relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma is not the only additional disease AbbVie is trying to treat with Imbruvica as the company has an additional Phase 2 trial for the product in trying to treat chronic graft-versus-host-disease. The importance of this indication is that the FDA granted it as a breakthrough therapy and it currently has orphan drug status because GvHD is a deadly condition which there isn't a current solution for. GvHD is caused by bone marrow transplant where the donor's immune cells begin to attack the new host's body. It is quite possible that AbbVie's stock price hasn't dropped precipitously because analysts see Imbruvica's potential to be Humira-like.

Much like Humira, Imbruvica is also under attack from competitors such as Juno Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:JUNO) JCAR014. Juno is in a Phase 1 study which showed some good results in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and having failed to see any positive impact from Imbruvica. Phase 1 is still very early in the game and Juno may have up to six years before it can even take some share away from AbbVie in the space. This JCAR product is in the hot oncology space of CAR-T cells which is still in the very early innings by my count. Imbruvica should continue to see the majority of sales in the CLL space in particular for now, but AbbVie should continue to increase the barriers of entry into the space otherwise the pie will be diced into pieces.

One such way of increasing its barriers of entry is to sign deals such was the one they did with Johns Hopkins University for cancer research. By getting into an agreement such as this AbbVie is going to work with one of the best research universities around. AbbVie will develop the therapies and it will be tested by the faculty at Hopkins while AbbVie will have the exclusive rights to license any discoveries that the faculty should realize along the way. I like the deal because one way of expanding the research part of a company's business is to engage with the greatest minds on the subject matter at hand.

Yes the company has been reliant on Humira for quite some time but that is why they went out and bought Pharmacyclics a couple of years ago in order to gain access to Imbruvica. As of the third quarter earnings report Humira constituted 63% of sales while Imbruvica was only at 8%. Management has dealt this Humira hand when Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) spun it off a few years ago but it realizes that the hand is weakening and has built a robust pipeline around its crown jewel. Along with the strong pipeline an investor has access to a 4.1% dividend yield while trading at a forward P/E multiple of 11.4x. This company is inexpensive, with great growth estimates, and a great yield.

After getting beaten down on the third quarter earnings report, the stock was resilient and bounced right back up to where it is currently trading. The company currently has twelve products in the pipeline that are undergoing Phase 3 trials and I believe investors are getting those products for pennies on the dollar because the big boys have discounted the stock based on the Humira patent expiration. The healthcare space still hasn't come under attack from President Elect Trump and that may be the other risk hanging over this company; one tweet can damage an investor's capital at any point in time.

I actually initiated my position in AbbVie in early June and have been pretty ambivalent with the purchase thus far. I will only be purchasing shares if they are below $59, because I believe that is where AbbVie offers additional value. I've selected $59 because it is the average of the 52-week range.

I swapped out of Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) for AbbVie during the 2016 second quarter portfolio change-out because I ended up turning a profit in the name (6.2%, or 21.3% annualized) and wanted to lock in those gains. Since the swap, I have lost out on massive gains, as AbbVie has underperformed Seagate since the swap. For now, here is a chart to compare how AbbVie and Seagate have done against each other and the S&P 500 since I swapped the names.

Click to enlarge

When it is all said and done, it matters what the stock has done in an investor's portfolio. For me, AbbVie is my second smallest position and has not been doing well, as I'm up 4.8% on the name including reinvested dividends, while the position occupies roughly 4.1% of my portfolio. I will make purchases in the stock only if it is below $59.

I own AbbVie for the value portion of my portfolio, and I will continue to hold onto the stock for now. My portfolio is up 9.8% since inception, while the S&P 500 is up 7.7%. Below is a quick glance at my portfolio and how each position is performing. Thanks for reading, and I look forward to your comments.

Company Ticker % Change incl. DIV % of Portfolio Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) 5.17% 3.72% AbbVie Inc. 4.84% 4.08% Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) 3.27% 4.90% The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) 2.98% 4.89% General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) 1.01% 4.80% Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) -3.86% 4.56% V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) -4.78% 6.17% Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) -5.34% 8.58% Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) -5.37% 8.40% Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) -6.42% 8.93% Gilead Sciences Inc. -12.45% 19.97% Silver Wheaton Corp. (NYSE:SLW) -16.43% 5.79% Cash $ 15.21% Click to enlarge

Disclaimer: This article is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. This article is meant to serve as a journal for myself as to the rationale of why I bought/sold this stock when I look back on it in the future. These are only my personal opinions and you should do your own homework. Only you are responsible for what you trade and happy investing!