We Have One Trump Rally Trade The Market Has Missed

The RSX has mostly missed out on the Trump rally compared to industrials and the indices, and we think it could rally over the course of the Trump administration.

By Parke Shall

We have been looking for the last couple of days at different possibilities for playing the Trump rally that have not already been overextended. We have found that most stocks, including industrial and oil and gas stocks expected to benefit from a Trump presidency, have already seen their share prices price in expectations of both a corporate tax cut and coming deregulation.

Given the news over the last week, notably the arguments that both sides of the aisle are having related to the DNC hacking incident, we took a look at the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) as a potential investment opportunity. Here's the description of how the RSX works,

The investment seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Russia Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund's benchmark index. The index includes securities, which may include depositary receipts, of Russian companies. A company is generally considered to be a Russian company if it is incorporated in Russia or is incorporated outside of Russia but generates at least 50% of its revenues (or, in certain circumstances, has at least 50% of its assets) in Russia. It is non-diversified.

Trump's response to this DNC hacking argument, whether it was simply to have patience and wait for more information or whether it was an unabated sign of support for Vladimir Putin and Russia, was a precursor to a new attitude that this country will have about Russia for the next four years.

Regardless of how you feel about our country's relationship with Russia, as an investor, you have to admit that we are going to have a very different geopolitical landscape with Russia than we have had over the last four years. The outgoing Obama administration recently placed sanctions on Russia, including closing several Russian embassies and sending several diplomats back to Russia.

However, Obama is only going to be in office for another 19 days and when Mr. Trump assumes office, it is widely known that he wants to work together with Russia for the benefit of both countries from a business perspective. Certainly, whether he is pulling the wool over Trump's eyes or not, Mr. Putin seems to have a fair amount of adoration for Mr. Trump as well.

Knowing this, we want to take a look at how the RSX has performed alongside of the market indices over the last two months since Mr. Trump has become the president elect. As you can see from the chart below, the RSX has underperformed indices that have rallied and industrials that have rallied. We believe the reason for this is simply that investors haven't really considered it the same way that they have considered US-based industrial companies yet. The benefit to the RSX is a bit more ancillary than something like the direct benefit that companies would get from a tax cut. Make no mistake, we expect the RSX to continue to rise as investors make this connection.

The RSX has lagged many of the sectors and companies that have rallied of late, including US Steel (NYSE:X), Freeport McMoran (NYSE:FCX), the XLF finance ETF and individual banks like JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS).

RSX data by YCharts

Industrial domestic corporations were probably the first thing on investors' minds as Mr. Trump has already made a commitment to rebuild the infrastructure of the country and has also vowed to slash the corporate tax rate. This has been one of his top tier messages throughout his campaign. But as this portion of the Trump rally starts to wind down, investors are going to be scraping to look for other areas that will benefit from Mr. Trump's administration -- second tier ideas. This is where we believe the RSX comes in.

The RSX was priced as high as $32.50 less than 5 years ago and with an "unfriendly to Russia" administration in office. We expect that the RSX can gain back this 50% under a Trump administration.

RSX data by YCharts

We expect that a new type of relationship with Russia will unfold over the next four years. Of the two countries, we expect Russia will benefit the most.

While it is worth noting that the RSX is also subject to macroeconomic headwinds, especially currency headwinds relating to the strength of the ruble, we can't help but think that a positive relationship between the two world leaders for the next four years is going to be a great thing for Russia. Regardless of what you feel the intent of such a relationship is, as an investor, we can't help but believe that it is going to benefit Russia economically and we have looked for ways to benefit from this.

We bought the RSX last week and have an investment horizon of a couple of years, or 50% to 75% gains. We think over the course of a Trump administration that the RSX could approach highs near $32 and potentially break through that. We have added a small position and we will look to reevaluate after a couple of years or until our price targets are close.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.