Aon - High Quality Business At Attractive Valuation

Attractive current valuation with potential for significant upside over the next 3-5 years.

Aon is a high quality business with a fantastic track record of creating shareholder value.

Great Business:

Aon Corporation (NYSE:AON) is a global professional services firm with 70,000+ employees in 120 countries. The company provides insurance brokerage to corporate clients (70% of EBIT) and human resource consulting services for pension, health benefits, compensation, etc. (30% of EBIT).

The company produces significant and growing free cash, strong ROE (~20%), is capital light, has mostly recurring revenue, customer stickiness (client retention over 90%), low capex requirements and consistent margin improvement.

Aon has strong capital allocation capabilities and a solid track record of creating value for its shareholders.

Current market cap. is ~$29 billion and EV is ~$35 billion.

The following slides provide a good overview of the business:

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Source: AON Invesor Presentation

Solid Capital Allocation and Return of FCF to Shareholders

Aon has deployed ~105% of FCF into share repurchases over the last 5 years and +20% in dividends. The company can retire 20% of its market cap through 2018 with share buybacks.

Attractive Valuation

Aon currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 15x and FCF yield of ~7.00%, which is attractive valuation for this quality of business with strong growing free cash flow. Management has stated that it targets around $2.4 billion of free cash flow in 2017E.

My outlook for the business remains positive, and I expect operating margins to improve from around 16% this year to around 18% in the next 4 years as cost savings from restructuring programs and other operating initiatives, higher float income, and a significant falloff in amortization expenses lead to higher levels of operating income over time. This would result in a meaningful improvement in the company's overall level of profitability. Therefore, if the company exceeds its FCF target of $2.4 billion, then further upside exists for the share price.

My earnings model shows that applying a more appropriate 18x 2019E P/E multiple to 2020E EPS of $10.45 would imply a share price of ~$190 in 2019E, implying upside of 70% or IRR of 20% over the next 3 years.

Recommendation:

Aon Corporation is a high quality business with an attractive current valuation, which makes it a solid buy for the next 3-5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.