3M Company - High Quality Dividend Champion - But Valuation Is High

However, this is a cyclical business which investors need to keep in mind.

Great Business with Fantastic Track Record of Dividend Growth:

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is a highly diversified technology company. The Company's business segments are Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. Its products include vinyl, polyester, as well as foil.

Click to enlarge

Source: 3M Investor Presentation.

3M has solid profitability with high ROE of 40%+ and ROIC of 20%+. The Company has a solid economic moat which comes from scale, intangible assets / patents, cost advantage, and switching costs. EPS growth expected to be in the 8%-11% range over the 2016-2020 period, which seems higher than the historical 7% range over the past 10 years. Strong FCF conversion.

Click to enlarge

Source: 3M Investor Presentation.

The Company has a long history of returning capital to shareholders, having paid dividends without interruption for 99 years and recently announcing accelerated rates of dividend growth and share buybacks. The current dividend yield is ~2.5%.

Click to enlarge

Source: 3M Investor Presentation.

Consumables represent approximately 50% of 3M's product portfolio, giving the company healthy profitability and less exposure to the volatile industrial capital spending cycle.

The business has exhibited revenue growth rate of around 6% in the past 10 years, and the top line has continued to struggle, with currency headwinds and global economic uneasiness causing sales to dip. This makes me wonder if the current valuation is appropriate (see below).

Valuation is High:

The Company currently trades at a P/E ratio of around 22x (this implies an earnings yield of ~5.5%). This is above its historical P/E ratio levels plus I am not seeing the level of growth in this business going forward which would justify such a high P/E ratio. Also, the end markets of this business are cyclical, and the company may be increasing leverage and cash outflows at the top of a cycle, a decision that may prove painful and limiting if global economic growth materially slows.

My recommendation is that investors are better off waiting for a pullback and more reasonable valuation before initiating a position in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.