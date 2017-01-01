2017 Market Themes

Elevated market multiples in the U.S. likely means that the downside scenario in this distribution of market outcomes could be relatively larger.

This process left with a fairly muted tone on the prospects of further gains for risky assets domestically, but I view the prospects for global assets incrementally more positively.

Sitting down and authoring your own investment themes can be a valuable tool to framing your market expectations and setting your tactical asset allocation.

In a pair of recent articles, I sought to frame the extremes of market outcomes for 2017. How It All Goes Wrong in 2017 and How It All Goes Right in 2017 were aimed at framing tail scenarios along the distribution of potential outcomes for the coming year. This article is meant to get us closer to the central tendency - the themes and views most likely to shape markets in 2017.

U.S. Pro-Growth Policies or Empty Promises?

Tax cuts, infrastructure spending, and selective deregulation would boost near-term U.S. growth. The extent of their long-term impacts on economic growth would be dependent on the fiscal multiplier and degree of deficit financing. The recent market rally has priced in an increasing probability that pro-growth policies are passed into law, but policy prescriptions and timing remain far from certain. We will see pro-growth policies, but I believe the market is too optimistic on their implementation at this point.

A Turning Point for Europe?

A weaker Euro, a potential for a growth pickup in the key U.S. export market, and still easy monetary policy could support European businesses. As has been the case for nearly the past decade in Europe, uncertainty remains elevated. Externally, U.S. trade policy and its commitment to NATO in the face of a flexing Russia are emerging issues. Internally, the EU must contend with a looming Brexit and the prospect of more political disruption given looming elections. Europe remains at an inflection point - there is a path towards the growth needed to grease structural reforms and heal the banking system, and a dark path towards further fracturing of the European experiment and weakness in the periphery.

Little Trouble in Big China?

To continue to rebalance its economy from an export-led economy dependent on state investment spending to one tied more directly to the domestic consumer, China will need firm global economic growth… and a weaker currency. The latter directly contradicts the campaign goals of President-Elect Trump, and could potentially increase tensions between the world's two largest economies, which could lead to a pickup in market volatility. Chinese capital outflows and the pace of debt growth will also bear monitoring.

The Emerging Market Phoenix

Relatively low valuations compared to U.S. assets, depressed currencies, and the prospect of a positive feedback loop from an uptick in developed market growth could combine to be constructive for emerging market assets. Counterbalancing these positive tailwinds is the slowing path of globalization and the potential for trade conflicts borne out of a more isolationist America.

The Monetary to Fiscal Handoff

The post-crisis period in global capital markets has been dominated by extraordinary monetary accommodation. With the United States normalizing the fed funds rates, and questions about the efficacy of further easing in Europe and Japan, the era of supportive monetary policy is coming to an end. Global central bankers have long hoped for austere fiscal policies to be rescinded in favor of fiscal stimulus and structural reforms. The path is visible in the U.S., but will it be tread in 2017?

Do High Multiples Portend Low Returns?

While markets appear optimistic at the prospect of a pick-up in economic growth from increased fiscal stimulus, elevated equity multiples and still historically low interest rates suggest forward returns for stocks and bonds will be weaker than in the early phase of this prolonged cyclical recovery. Some of the gains from economic expansion have already been pulled forward by financial markets.

Known Unknowns and Other Surprises

While the largest questions remain around the trade and geopolitical policies of the incoming U.S. administration, other known uncertainties remain - both domestically and globally. The smoothness of the path of Chinese growth, the pace of Fed normalization, the impacts of Brexit, and European elections are all risks the market is dynamically pricing. Volatility tends to cluster, and we are likely to see some volatility events in 2017 that are less readily anticipated by financial markets, much as we experienced in 2016.

Summary

Asset allocation decisions are the predominant drivers of portfolio performance. Risk tolerance and investment horizons vary for each investor; hopefully, the publication of my personal themes can help investors frame their own market thesis with respect to their own portfolio constraints in this challenging market environment characterized by all-time high market levels and a wider distribution of future outcomes.

