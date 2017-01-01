Strange Goings-On In Gold: The Dealers Buy In.

My explanation is more pedantic: I believe the stakes in the global poker game for dominance of global gold trading have been raised.

Prophecies of bank insider knowledge of coming disaster abound, from a change in the global monetary system to a meltdown of gold derivatives trading.

You take aim, take your shot. Sometimes, you've got to re-write the plot. You've got to take what you've got.

-- Kinky Boots

Avery B. Goodman chronicles a surprising decision being made, more or less simultaneously, by the large dealer banks [Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), HSBC (NYSE:HSBC), and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM)]. These banks are buying huge stockpiles of physical gold.

Goodman considers the banks' intentions. He suggests:

This is not short-term speculation. The relatively high costs of gold transfer and storage make these purchases sensible only if something else is intended. The dealers are purchasing additional physical gold in London on the low-down. The most recent purchase identified by Goodman is JP Morgan acquisition of spot gold through COMEX, a subsidiary of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME). We learn this because ownership of gold purchased through COMEX is transparent to the market. Goodman infers that the enormous acquisitions through COMEX may be a small share of total dealer purchases. This assertion is reasonable since, as Goodman notes, the London market for spot gold is five times the size of the New York market. Moreover, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) is quite opaque, so that there is no knowing what the big banks are doing there. Goodman infers from the COMEX purchases that the dealers are acquiring substantially more in London. The acquisition is not market price manipulation. Such manipulation is certainly a feature of the gold market, leading to Bank of England "encouragement" of the dealers to clean up their aged market manipulation method, the daily gold price "fixing." But manipulation works only as a short run source of profit. As such it is best accomplished through highly leveraged transactions, not through cash-only spot gold purchases. Goodman suggests two possible motives for the gold purchases: The dealers expect a very substantial permanent increase in gold's value, possibly resulting from a collapse in the world's monetary system.

The fragile jury-rigged gold derivatives market is about to collapse. In this event, the only safe gold transactions would be purchase of zero-leverage physical gold.

While Goodman's observations are trenchant, I have a separate analysis of the dealers' motives.

One thing is clear, though. Buying a huge hoard of gold is no part of the dealers' claimed preparation for future compliance with the Volcker rule. The Volcker rule will be an early casualty of the next administration.

The global gold trading poker game.

As I have argued in several earlier posts, gold trading is the vulnerable underbelly of the dealers' oligopoly control of over-the-counter (OTC) trading around the globe. The gold market has two unique characteristics among the major OTC markets dominated by dealer banks that make it particularly vulnerable to non-bank oligopoly-breaking.

Gold is not a bank liability. Thus, the dealers do not automatically own the sell side of the gold market, as they do eurodollars, for example. Aware of this vulnerability, the too-big-to-fail (TBTF) banks have acquired every significant global gold dealing operation, following convenient changes in Fed regulations permitting them to do so. The gold market is an abiding interest of the CME, the primary long-term threat to dealers' intended global market domination. A joint CME-Royal Mint venture in spot gold trading is planned for 2017. I believe it is most likely to win the coming high-stakes poker game for domination of gold trading.

There are two key players in the winner-take-all competition for dominance of the gold market: the CME-Royal Mint combination, and a LBMA-LME-Bank of England combination. There is also a dark horse, Tradewinds. Let the game begin.

IEX-Tradewinds. The buy-side opens the betting. IEX spins off Tradewinds.

The high-profile creation of a proposed new stock exchange by a group of young iconoclasts led by Brad Katsuyama, formerly of RBC Canada (NYSE:RBC), chronicled in Michael Lewis' best seller, "Flash Boys," was basically a confrontation of the dealer banks by buy-side firms fed up with the abuses of stock market trading resulting from the SEC's ill-considered National Market System.

This Katsuyama-led maverick group's new exchange, IEX, opened the world's eyes to the broker-dealer oligopoly's domination of the major old-line US exchanges, the New York Stock Exchange, a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange, (NYSE:ICE); Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ); and BATS, recently acquired by CBOE Holding (NASDAQ:CBOE). IEX hopes to make a living by meeting the needs of the buy-side, neglected by the old-line exchanges.

The dealers find IEX particularly threatening. The reason: The banks' usual tactic when their oligopoly position is threatened - buy off the competition - won't work. IEX has scruples. Shocking!

But surely creating IEX is only the opening skirmish in a long, protracted war to wrest the world's markets from the dealers' domination. The gold markets are shaping up to be the next front in this global war. Apparently IEX and its buy-side supporters share this perception. That's why the group has created a new spin-off, Tradewinds, to trade spot gold.

But in this second campaign in the global war for OTC market control, Katsuyama lacks the element of surprise. Or at least, as far as I know. Does the IEX-Tradewinds team have something up their sleeve?

The CME boosts the price of poker. By combining efforts with the Royal Mint, an agency of the British Treasury, the CME confronted Tradewinds, boosting the pot with at least three relative advantages. First, the CME has an established liquid gold futures market in COMEX, to provide instant liquidity to the new CME-Royal Mint spot market. Second, the CME has a market regulator, the British Treasury, in its back pocket. No delays and little red tape, but assured trading approval. Third, the CME has a secure, inexpensive source of supply for deliveries in the Royal Mint's Cardiff storage facility.

The London market calls CME's bet. To call the CME's wager, London's dealer-dominated LBMA needed to match two CME moves: CME liquidity and CME transparency.

First, with the LME's commitment to introduce (London's third attempt, twice failed) a futures market in gold to compete with CME's existing, successful, futures market, London shows its understanding that it requires the liquidity created by futures to compete in the gold market's future.

But, until now, there was still a second, nagging, issue being presented to the now-dominant LBMA. How would the London market respond to the call by the Bank of England for greater transparency?

Until the CME's move, I had thought there would be lip service to the Bank of England request. In the absence of a real competitive threat to LBMA's dominance of the gold spot market, why would a genuine response be needed? The Bank of England has looked the other way as billions are collected in fines for market manipulation in each of London's cash-cow OTC markets during the past decade. What could the Bank of England do if the LBMA called its bluff?

But with the CME proposal, there is no longer the luxury of doing nothing. Sophisticated market participants will expect at least the transparency provided by the CME. And the combination of a single, huge, gold repository and the backing of the British government provided by the Royal Mint provides the CME market with unprecedented transparency. No market short of that for US Treasury securities provides a similar degree of transparency.

Conclusion.

These gold purchases by the dealers, perhaps to be housed in the vaults of a single dealer in both London and New York locations, provides a possible call to CME's bet. If that's the intended purpose of this hoard of dealer gold, there will be a sufficiency of gold on deposit in the LBMA-sponsored market to match the security of CME's spot trading methods.

There are pluses and minuses if this is the LBMA plan. On the positive side of the ledger, ownership will not be restricted to London, as it will, apparently, in the CME proposal. On the negative side, the gold will be in private hands, with a private guarantee -- not in the Royal Mint, with the implied backing of the British Government.

A second negative factor is the certainty that the dealer-LBMA market will be settled using the London fix. Preservation of the dealer oligopoly's ability to manipulate the OTC markets with their "fixing" is the point of their involvement. Advantage, CME.

What of Tradewinds? The other players have lots of money on the table and further trillions at stake. Tradewinds has a single weapon, if any. It must introduce a trading technology superior to that of the other two players. That is the basis for the limited success of IEX. Only that can save Tradewinds.

