Medley Management: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred & Bond Investor

Medley is a small company that is barely profitable and has recently issued a Note at a reasonable rate of interest.

Medley trended downward since its IPO on 9/14, but happily has reversed that trend in 2016.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

Because this approach has proved successful and profitable, I've decided to utilize it for my bond research. Consequently:

When considering the acquisition of Medley Management's (NYSE:MDLY) Notes, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the Note we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to MDLY. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

Click to enlarge

A quick review informs us that MDLY is a credit-focused asset management firm that also provides capital to middle-market companies. It IPO'd on 9/23/14 with a market value of $219 million, making it a micro cap company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any Notes this company has to offer:

Click to enlarge

Here we learn that MDLY offers one Note, MDLX, initially offered at the yield of 6.875% and due on 8/15/26.

Now let's click on MDLX. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

Click to enlarge

I like that the interest on this Note will have to be paid in a timely fashion. If not, the threat of bankruptcy is in the company's future.

These shares are callable on 8/15/19 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

Unlike the perpetual preferreds, this Note matures on 8/15/26.

It pays a dividend of $1.71875 per share per year, or 0.429688 per quarter, to be paid 2/15, 5/15, 8/15, & 11/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 8/4/16, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Interest is not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment's bottom line.

However, simply knowing and understanding the Notes of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred or bond holder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. These are Yahoo Finance and FinViz. I have cued each to open to the financials of MDLY.

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot of MDLY's two-year chart. It's not good as far as I'm concerned. It traded at $16.77 on 9/21/14, and is currently priced at $9.90. That's a loss of $6.87 during this time.

Click to enlarge

Above is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of MDLY's present financial highlights. The company's current market value is $290.07 million. It earned $200,000 on sales of $66.50 million. Year to date, it's up an incredible 95.39%. Yet, it was downgraded on 11/7 by Deutsche Bank, the day after it was upgraded by LTS. Now that's a mixed message. Its current debt/equity is not reported, which means it could be zero, but I remain skeptical.

Now let's see how its note performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch chart.

Click to enlarge

Not much of a history considering this is a relatively brand new note, but because of its current price, 24.07, and its yearly dividend, 1.71875, it offers a yield of:

1.71875/24.07 = 7.14%

Not an unattractive Note yield depending on how you feel about this company's long-term viability prospects. Although its common is down from its initial price, it has performed well for most of this year, as has the general market. Therefore, it's time for my numbers-heavy, smarty-pants, followers to add meat to the table I've just set. Help us decide whether or not this note can be a nice addition to our fixed-income portfolios.

Personally, if MDLY passes the smell test, I'd be inclined to wait for another radical dip, as shown in the above chart, before placing a bid. But that's me, a bargain basement shopper. You might be inclined to act more precipitously.

