McDonald's Billion-Dollar Menu

It's hard to tell the full impact this will have on the business but, based on my calculations, it's likely that management is making a decent choice here.

For months now, the management team at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has been working on a deal to divest the business of its operations in some key markets. While some investors may fault the firm for following in the footsteps of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), which spun off its operations located in China earlier this year, the move by McDonald's appears wise in my mind, but may only be beneficial in the long run if management allocates the proceeds in an intelligent way. Based on how things have developed over the past few years, I'm not too confident in this.

A look at the deal

Right now all we have are reports from sites like this one regarding the terms of the deal for McDonald's to unload some of its operations in Asia. So far, what we do know is that a group led by Carlyle Group LP and CITIC (though these may be separate bidders instead of working together) seem to be the front runners, if not the only remaining bidders, for ownership of the roughly 2,400 locations operating in China and Hong Kong (most of these are company-owned but they do have franchised locations in the area too).

Bid estimates have placed a value of around $3 billion on these operations and also involve a 20-year master franchise agreement, combined with a 10-year option to extend the contract for the buyers. In addition to this, the firm was looking for somebody to buy up its business involving around 400 locations in South Korea.

Interestingly, and perhaps wisely, news reports suggest that the terms of the deal may have changed, with McDonald's looking to close the deal for the China and Hong Kong operations at a price closer to between $1 billion and $2 billion but included in that would be the stipulation that the company retain up to 25% ownership of those operations. On top of this, it's now looking like McDonald's may have decided to keep control over its business in South Korea, an intriguing move but rational in my mind since it still gives them a firm foothold in one additional major Asian nation.

Why management may be making a good decision

In general, I'm supportive for asset divestitures when management can take the capital and allocate it in a more efficient way than they previously were. While China is the world's second-largest economy and getting rid of these assets may raise some eyebrows, the nation's growth is no longer what it used to be and with a tremendous housing bubble that may or may not pop, there is risk to keeping hold of such a large asset base in the country.

What's more is that while the rest of the company has been showing signs of improvement, its operations in China have been mixed. In 2014 -- in light of a supplier issue relating to the firm's oversight of its meat that left the business reeling -- sales suffered, resulting in comparable store sales declining. The firm seemed to recover nicely in 2015, with comparable store sales in its High Growth segment (which includes China but also has a number of other high-growth areas) climbing by 1.8%, but even then the comparable guest counts fell by 2.2%. Despite these troubles, McDonald's decided to embark on a plan last year to open between 400 and 500 new stores worldwide, most of which, they said, were planned for China. In the latest quarter, amid protests, the firm's comparable store sales have contracted across the nation.

Unfortunately, management does not provide any meaningful data regarding its operations in China and Hong Kong that can give us a firm understanding of how those locations stack up against the firm's other regions, but we do have a good proxy for that performance. In the table below, you can see data for the third quarters of this year and last year for its US segment, International Lead Markets segment, High Growth segment (where China and Hong Kong are included), and Foundational Markets and Corporate segment, as well as data for year-to-date (Q1 through Q3) for both years. This table relates specifically to store-level margins for the firm's company-owned locations and shows that while its High Growth segment's performance is far better this year than last year, it still trails behind its other segments on the whole.

Click to enlarge

*Taken from McDonald's

Also in the table above, you can see the same kind of data but specifically for franchised locations as opposed to company-owned ones. The data shows that margins here are vastly superior to margins for company-owned shops (which is one reason to consider their deal as a plus) but it should be mentioned that this disparity is due to the nature of how little spending is required to collect royalty checks compared to running company-owned locations. As an example, if management achieves its goal of refranchising a total of 4,000 restaurants by the end of 2018, it expects that around $500 million or more in general and administrative costs will be reduced from its cost structure. If this applies evenly to the 2,400 locations being considered, then this change alone could bring in savings of $300 million per year.

Of course, one downside is that, while G&A costs should fall by a nice clip, this will be at least partially offset by lower profits. If you do the math and compare the margins generated from McDonald's company-owned locations with its franchised locations, it should generate pre-tax earnings from the transaction of around $453.9 million every three quarters (or about $605.2 million if you annualize it). This is lower than the $623.4 million seen in the first three quarters this year (or $831.2 million annualized) from the firm's company-owned operations in its High Growth segment (as a disclosure, this assumes that the performance of the firm's locations in China match the average of the performance of this segment as a whole). This analysis does not take into consideration the possibility of the firm holding onto the 25% they are rumored to want, so the full impact all of this would have remains uncertain until the details are finalized.

This isn't the only deal of significance

While the management team at McDonald's may not follow suit with a similar transaction regarding its South Korean operations, the firm is already hard at work at arranging similar deals for other regions. Take, for instance, its decision to engage in a deal involving 390 locations in Malaysia and Singapore (over 80% of which McDonald's currently owns), which was just announced on December 2nd. Though the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the transaction's counterparty was Lionhorn Pte. Ltd., a firm backed by owners with over 20 years of developmental licensing experience for nearly 100 McDonald's in Saudi Arabia.

What I'm worried about

Truth be told, I like the idea of McDonald's getting rid of operations in some key areas and I really like the idea of them retaining some portion of ownership over those regions because they have the best of both worlds: strong growth prospects combined with minimal risk. That said, I do worry about one thing.

In the table below, you can see how the firm has performed in recent years based on sales and profits. Between 2013 and 2015, sales at the business have dropped from $28.11 billion to $25.41 billion, a decline of 9.6%. During a time when the company is trying to refranchise as many of its locations as possible, lower sales are expected. But when you see net income and operating cash flow fall as well, it means the business isn't faring all that well. The purpose of refranchising is to monetize assets now and to capture profits but should not be done at the expense of long-term profitability -- at least not on this scale. Net income over the past three years has fallen a whopping 18.9%, while cash flows from operating activities have dipped 8.2%.

Click to enlarge

*Taken from McDonald's

If this were all and if management were committed to putting the capital it receives from these transactions into growing in other regions that have more profit and/or growth potential, investing in new restaurant concepts that have the opportunity to grow faster like what Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) has done with casual dining operations, and/or allocating the cash toward making investments in other firms like it once did with Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Boston Market, I would be ecstatic. But it's more likely that management will place that capital toward "rewarding" shareholders.

Over the past three years (including all of 2016 to-date), management has returned, through a series of stock purchases (under a $15 billion stock buyback plan) and dividends, $27.8 billion, and has the goal of reaching $30 billion. While a case can be made for dividends and/or stock buybacks at different times, I am skeptical of firms that intend to do that on a large scale like McDonald's has. Putting that capital toward growth initiatives, whether organic, through M&A, or other means, makes the most sense. At a time when sales have suffered, this is especially important in my opinion. Only once no good opportunities exist (and I believe they almost always exist for any firm) does it make sense to engage in share buybacks (if they are at a fair valuation) or distributions (the worst choice unless shares are outrageously priced).

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's clear that McDonald's is very likely to close this deal in a way that generates a great deal of cash for shareholders and the transaction will probably be done in a way that gives the firm continued all-around exposure to China and Hong Kong for the long run. That said, I am skeptical of management's goals when it comes to "rewarding" shareholders because I see a more useful way of rewarding them as placing an emphasis on growth and higher profits down the road, not sending a check today at the cost of weaker sales and profits in the future.

