Tesla Stock And Tesla Vehicles: Uncontrolled Acceleration

We add yet another caveat onto the ever-growing list of reasons we would not want to own Tesla stock.

This is not the first such claim of this sort, as this has been brought up numerous times by Tesla skeptics uncovering horror stories from social media and Tesla forums.

By Parke Shall

If you haven't heard by now, there have been numerous complaints that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles are accelerating on their own. With that, we have entered the age of self driving vehicles and computer systems in your car set up specifically to keep you safe and also occasionally ram you into a wall at top acceleration. It's a great time to be alive.

But seriously, the issue of Tesla vehicles accelerating on their own has been added to the list of safety issues that have been tossed around by Tesla skeptics since the company has been around. The company refuting these reports has been littered in the news for the last year, as you can see from a simple news search,

As you may already know, autonomous driving has been in the spotlight over the last year or two as numerous accidents involving Tesla vehicles have been blamed either on the autopilot not being able to avoid something or a consumer unaware of what the autopilot's true functions are. We're willing to concede that some of these accidents were very likely caused by irresponsible drivers, and not just the vehicle. Either way, it is this proposed innovation and automation that has caused some of these aberrations, and now we are hearing complaints about another frightening "take over of the machine" as reports are surfacing over the last year that Tesla vehicles may be accelerating on their own.

This issue was thrust into the spotlight by a Reuters report put out yesterday detailing the allegations made in a complaint by a Tesla owner who is now suing the company. Reuters reported,

Tesla Motors Inc was sued on Friday by a Model X owner who said his electric SUV suddenly accelerated while being parked, causing it to crash through the garage into the owner's living room, injuring the driver and a passenger. The Model X owner, Ji Chang Son, said that one night in September, he slowly pulled into his driveway as his garage door opened when the car suddenly sped forward. "The vehicle spontaneously began to accelerate at full power, jerking forward and crashing through the interior wall of the garage, destroying several wooden support beams in the wall and a steel sewer pipe, among other things, and coming to rest in Plaintiffs' living room," the lawsuit said. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California, seeks class action status. It cites seven other complaints registered in a database compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dealing with sudden acceleration without warning.

Tesla's response was a full-scale 100% flight to the defensive as they publicly stated that it was the owner's fault and that he pressed down the accelerator. We are currently looking for details as to how Tesla arrived at these conclusions, which we would like to review and write about in the future. From Reuters,

Tesla said in a statement that it had "conducted a thorough investigation" of the claims made by Son. "The evidence, including data from the car, conclusively shows that the crash was the result of Mr. Son pressing the accelerator pedal all the way to 100 percent," a Tesla spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Tesla said it has various ways to protect against pedal misapplication, including using its Autopilot sensors to distinguish between erroneous pedal application and normal cases.

The response was clear as day. Tesla is blaming it on the owner and the owner is blaming it on the car. Who is lying and who is telling the truth? That leaves us with one of several scenarios.

1. Tesla is correct and the owner is trying to sue the company for damages that he created due to his own negligence. If his case can be found to be disproven, it will not only leave room for a counter suit from the company, it will also put the company on the offensive and mute a lot of future allegations about cars accelerating on their own.

2. The unthinkable: The car did in fact accelerate on its own and Tesla's methods for either reviewing the data related to this car are faulty or, the company is simply making it up. If found to be true, either of these circumstances would be extremely detrimental to Tesla and would further harm its reputation for safety and transparency, credibility that the company desperately needs to keep intact, especially in light of some of its new Model X reviews.

We're not here to speculate as to whether or not the company is lying or the person suing the company is lying. What we are here to point out is that there have been a growing number of instances where Tesla drivers have reported that the vehicle has accelerated on its own. Either we have a group of individuals that are making up stories to take the spotlight off of their own negligence, or we have yet another problem with Tesla vehicles that is relatively serious, can cost people their lives, and has yet to be acknowledged or rectified by the company. Rather than acknowledge an issue, Tesla is doubling down on its statements that these customers are either lying or delusional. This is a risky move for Tesla if they aren't any less than 100% sure this is the case.

These allegations come after other critical allegations about Tesla's suspension in the Model S. It has been alleged by skeptics and several Tesla owners that the joint socket on Model S vehicle suspensions was brought to the attention of the company and has been swept under the rug without being corrected properly. This was an issue that the NHTSA had also taken the time to evaluate several months back.

Finally, this whole conversation rounds out into a larger discussion of how Tesla, as a company, is priced. None of these problems, whether it was the initial round of fires, the suspension issues, auto pilot issues, and now these accelerator issues, ever seems to get priced into the company's stock. In fact, we thought Tesla was finally heading toward some normal ground over the last few months, but like the last time it fell under $200, it quickly shot back up over it.

The market so desperately wants to price this company as though they are going to continue to execute perfectly for many years to come. The only way that sell side models, all of which have mostly been wrong about Tesla's production thus far, can justify target prices in the $300 and $400 range for this company are by extrapolating production, deliveries and cash flow out 5, 10, or 15 years to look at a much larger picture. Nobody seems to be focused on the fact that Tesla hasn't really met its production goals so far and, although they are moving forward with a great pace and certainly bringing electric vehicles to the mainstream, the cash situation has been dire and the equity price simply remains a giant balloon that we think could one day very easily pop.

Before investors write off this potential lawsuit as second-tier news or nothing of relevance, we would encourage them to think about where this sits in a broader spectrum of news for the company. It is run by a CEO who has his hand in no less than two other full-time projects. In addition to receiving poor recent reviews for the Model X and in addition to other safety concerns about its vehicles, we have seen a litany of executive departures at Tesla that we believe could be an ominous sign for what's to come over the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.